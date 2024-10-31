Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Drill Program completed on the Mann and Reaume Properties, October 31, 2024 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce results of a drill program on joint venture properties (ExploreCo) north of Timmins Ontario (See Canada Nickel Press Release dated October 31, 2024).

ExploreCo, the name of which will be announced in due course, will control 1,989 mining claims totaling approximately 42,000 hectares and will include nickel properties in Mann, Newmarket, and Reaume Townships as well as Calder, Galna, McCool, Moody, Mortimer, Stimson, and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel (see Figure 1, ExploreCo properties shown in purple).



Figure 1 - Regional Map of ExploreCo Properties (purple)

Under the Binding Letter of Intent, the first $5 million of funding for ExploreCo will be provided from existing funds by Canada Nickel, after which costs will be funded by pro rata ownership basis, which will initially be 80% Canada Nickel and 20% Noble. Canada Nickel and Noble will continue to maintain their existing royalty rights on the ExploreCo claims, as will previous claim owners who had vended claims to Noble. (see NR July 8, 2024)

Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane. The Company has completed a drill program in three of the four identified areas within the property, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), and Central. (Figure 2). Exploration at Mann South is currently underway. Canada Nickel currently owns 80% of the Mann Property after successfully completing an earlier earn-in agreement with Noble Mineral Exploration. This property is part of the creation of an 'ExploreCo' subsidiary with Noble Mineral Exploration (see press release July 8, 2024) with Noble owning the other 20%.

Figure 2 - Mann Property



Mann West

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program has focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled 40 holes to date at Mann West (Figure 3), 31 of which were drilled during the 2024 program. With this drilling, the Company has completed the first phase of exploration that is required for an initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025. Assays from nine holes are presented in this release, with the remaining holes at Mann West still pending.

Table 2 - Mann West drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MANN WEST MAN24-33 11.2 396.0 384.8 0.24 0.011 0.009 0.008 0.35 6.48 0.028 including 174.0 183.0 9.0 0.30 0.014 0.018 0.011 0.18 6.34 0.100 MAN24-37 8.7 180.0 171.3 0.26 0.011 0.005 0.006 0.15 6.04 0.037 and 236.4 402.0 165.6 0.26 0.012 0.008 0.007 0.24 6.26 0.071 including 267.0 273.0 6.0 0.37 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.30 7.73 0.100 and 361.5 369.0 7.5 0.38 0.013 0.078 0.043 0.18 6.35 0.162 MAN24-45 6.2 402.0 395.8 0.24 0.013 0.016 0.010 0.39 6.60 0.235 including 136.5 144.0 7.5 0.30 0.014 0.044 0.015 0.75 6.99 0.086 MAN24-49 5.4 198.2 192.8 0.19 0.013 0.029 0.017 0.41 7.44 0.081 and 221.6 402.0 180.4 0.21 0.011 0.003 0.006 0.42 6.69 0.033 MAN24-54 49.5 192.8 143.3 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.13 5.80 0.045 and 216.5 402.0 185.5 0.27 0.012 0.012 0.007 0.28 6.22 0.029 including 268.5 277.5 9.0 0.48 0.019 0.003 0.003 0.62 7.86 0.015 MAN24-58 21.0 351.0 330.0 0.26 0.013 0.015 0.007 0.24 6.51 0.076 including 193.5 204.5 11.0 0.35 0.015 0.023 0.009 0.44 6.86 0.110 and 307.5 321.0 13.5 0.36 0.016 0.040 0.018 0.19 7.17 0.130 MAN24-62 8.6 501.0 492.4 0.18 0.014 0.041 0.026 0.31 7.88 0.047 MAN24-69 7.2 229.5 222.3 0.19 0.013 0.022 0.015 0.38 7.35 0.054 and 264.0 491.0 227.0 0.19 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.41 7.35 0.023 MAN24-71 23.5 260.5 237.0 0.27 0.012 0.011 0.009 0.25 6.29 0.082 including 63.0 108.0 45.0 0.37 0.013 0.036 0.018 0.15 5.77 0.196 and 302.2 501.0 198.8 0.17 0.012 0.014 0.032 0.36 7.56 0.027

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 3 - Mann West



Mann Central

The outline of the ultramafic body at Mann Central is estimated by magnetics to be 4.5 kilometres long and between 0.5 to 1.0 kilometres wide (or 3.1 square kilometres). Drilling at this target was completed during the spring/summer of 2024 and now totals 32 drillholes and 11,853 metres. Mineralization is more consistent near the center of the target over an area of 1.9 kilometres by 600 metres (1.1 square kilometres). This release provides an update for 13 drillholes (Table 3), all of which intersected varying degrees of mineralized peridotite with minor pyroxenite dykes.

Mafic volcanics with abundant sulphide mineralization in the north contact were intersected in eight holes including MAN24-32 which yielded 3.3 metres of 1.03% nickel, 0.31% cobalt, and 0.57 % copper. Assays are still pending for 10 drillholes and the results from nine drillholes were previously released (see press release September 10, 2024).

Table 3 - Mann Central drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MAN24-19 3.0 304.0 301.0 0.18 0.012 0.008 0.006 0.42 7.36 0.037 and 384.0 396.8 12.8 0.18 0.010 0.003 0.008 0.33 6.29 0.083 MAN24-22 9.0 552.0 543.0 0.24 0.012 0.005 0.006 0.17 5.90 0.057 Including 195.0 207.0 12.0 0.29 0.013 0.022 0.008 0.14 5.66 0.082 MAN24-26 12.0 55.5 43.0 0.25 0.011 0.003 0.008 0.18 5.85 0.101 and 100.5 399.0 298.5 0.23 0.011 0.004 0.003 0.16 6.22 0.052 MAN24-32 90.0 402.0 312.0 0.21 0.015 0.004 0.004 0.27 6.42 0.121 including 96.0 99.3 3.3 1.03 0.308 0.026 0.013 0.14 19.78 4.840 MAN24-34 75.0 259.0 184.0 0.22 0.011 0.008 0.008 0.31 6.79 0.044 and 297.0 402.0 105.0 0.24 0.011 0.007 0.008 0.22 5.97 0.080 MAN24-35 25.2 144.3 119.1 0.22 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.24 6.74 0.051 and 161.0 387.0 226.0 0.18 0.013 0.005 0.006 0.40 7.39 0.030 MAN24-39 97.5 171.0 73.5 0.19 0.011 0.007 0.007 0.45 7.28 0.049 MAN24-40 103.3 153.0 49.7 0.24 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.26 6.10 0.071 and 141.0 396.0 255.0 0.21 0.012 0.005 0.005 0.41 7.05 0.031 MAN24-43 76.7 182.4 105.7 0.22 0.012 0.005 0.006 0.22 6.37 0.114 and 205.4 402.0 196.6 0.23 0.012 0.003 0.005 0.38 6.56 0.033 MAN24-44 43.0 186.7 143.7 0.21 0.011 0.004 0.004 0.30 6.65 0.029 and 195.0 402.0 207.0 0.19 0.013 0.005 0.007 0.415 7.176 0.030 MAN24-52 11.4 46.7 35.3 0.31 0.037 0.003 0.006 0.169 5.794 0.176 and 73.0 400.0 327.0 0.20 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.390 6.779 0.028 MAN24-56B 45.0 402.0 357.0 0.20 0.013 0.003 0.005 0.411 7.126 0.022 MAN24-60 31.9 241.2 209.3 0.20 0.013 0.007 0.007 0.369 6.920 0.060 and 277.5 310.9 33.4 0.26 0.015 0.003 0.004 0.055 8.981 0.057

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 4 - Mann Central



Mann North

The Mann North target is approximately 1.5 kilometres long by 600 metres wide (0.9 square kilometres) (Figure 4). Drilling was completed during the summer of 2024 and consisted of a preliminary exploratory phase of 16 drillholes totaling 6,315 metres. The majority of these holes intersected long sections of peridotite, with minor dunite (Table 4) with nickel grades in the peridotite consistent with Crawford. The peridotites, however, have anomalous values of platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) over significant intervals, as seen on Table 5. Hole MAN24-31, for example, intersected 12.7 metres of 0.58 g/t Pt+Pd and MAN24-50 intersected 16.7 metres of 0.50 g/t Pt+Pd.

In addition to the anomalous Pt and Pd, the ultramafic units at Mann also have higher values for gold, especially near certain contacts. The intersections can be high grade and narrow such as in MAN23-12 which intersected 4.93 g/t gold over 1.5 metres or can be thicker and lower grade such as in MAN24-67 which intersected 0.45 g/t gold over 45.0 metres. Nine of 15 of the drillholes at Mann North assayed to date include gold intersections of 0.4 g/t gold or higher. Significant intersections are summarized in Table 6.

Assays are pending for three remaining holes.

Table 4 - Mann North drilling highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MAN24-24 39.0 109.5 70.5 0.15 0.010 0.004 0.003 0.43 6.77 0.061 MAN24-31 28.4 519.0 490.6 0.18 0.012 0.013 0.022 0.38 6.88 0.061 including 57.0 72.0 15.0 0.30 0.014 0.044 0.024 0.28 6.47 0.280 MAN24-36 21.0 408.0 387.0 0.21 0.012 0.012 0.010 0.50 6.93 0.063 MAN24-46 18.8 312.5 293.7 0.17 0.012 0.005 0.007 0.40 7.54 0.028 and 327.9 399.0 71.1 0.17 0.014 0.012 0.008 0.39 8.25 0.057 MAN24-47 18.0 402.0 384 0.18 0.012 0.006 0.008 0.48 7.36 0.035 MAN24-50 21.5 280.6 259.1 0.15 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.45 7.54 0.024 and 313.5 390.0 76.5 0.18 0.013 0.010 0.011 0.41 7.29 0.051 MAN24-51 45.0 171.0 126 0.16 0.013 0.008 0.010 0.44 7.76 0.030 and 196.0 402.0 206 0.16 0.012 0.005 0.005 0.34 7.25 0.032 MAN24-53 15.0 402.0 387 0.11 0.012 0.007 0.010 0.33 8.07 0.032 MAN24-55 17.4 177.8 160.4 0.18 0.013 0.005 0.005 0.53 7.56 0.046 and 352.5 402.0 49.5 0.19 0.012 0.007 0.017 0.36 6.67 0.039 MAN24-59 31.5 402.0 370.5 0.15 0.012 0.010 0.011 0.38 7.19 0.044 MAN24-63 132.5 267.0 134.5 0.20 0.012 0.019 0.016 0.38 7.34 0.072 including 142.5 156.0 13.5 0.34 0.012 0.060 0.031 0.14 7.20 0.020 and 311.2 462.0 150.8 0.18 0.012 0.005 0.006 0.43 7.20 0.024 MAN24-67 15.6 420.0 404.4 0.15 0.012 0.025 0.021 0.36 7.72 0.039 including 327.0 348.0 21.0 0.23 0.013 0.081 0.043 0.55 7.79 0.141

Table 5 - Mann Properties PGM Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Pt+Pd (g/t) Pd g/t) Pt (g/t) Ni (%) Co (%) Cr (%) Fe (%) S (%) MAN24-49 201.0 219.0 18.0 0.51 0.30 0.21 0.04 0.007 0.37 4.58 0.021 MAN24-62 309 327 18.0 0.44 0.31 0.13 0.18 0.015 0.49 8.11 0.054 MAN24-35 390.0 402.0 12.0 0.33 0.11 0.22 0.06 0.011 0.48 7.49 0.014 MAN24-60 242.1 265.5 23.4 0.43 0.25 0.18 0.03 0.007 0.36 5.01 0.014 and 345.0 360.0 15.0 0.42 0.26 0.16 0.03 0.007 0.34 5.41 0.015 MAN24-69 238.0 255.0 17.0 0.45 0.26 0.19 0.04 0.007 0.39 4.76 0.013 MAN24-31 118.5 131.2 12.7 0.58 0.22 0.36 0.03 0.007 0.28 4.55 0.012 MAN24-38 125.0 138.0 13.0 0.32 0.21 0.11 0.02 0.007 0.28 6.79 0.024 and 285.0 292.6 7.6 0.47 0.21 0.26 0.05 0.011 0.29 6.21 0.013 and 382.5 396.2 13.7 0.39 0.18 0.21 0.05 0.012 0.36 5.64 0.018 MAN24-46 312.5 327.9 15.4 0.46 0.24 0.22 0.04 0.008 0.37 5.33 0.008 MAN24-50 280.6 297.3 16.7 0.50 0.33 0.17 0.03 0.007 0.38 5.07 0.011 MAN24-51 171.0 186.0 15.0 0.31 0.20 0.12 0.02 0.007 0.27 6.74 0.042 MAN24-55 288.0 337.0 49.0 0.33 0.17 0.17 0.02 0.007 0.25 6.33 0.038 MAN24-63 292.5 303.0 10.5 0.33 0.21 0.12 0.02 0.007 0.27 6.97 0.019

Figure 5 - Mann North



Figure 6 - Mann North Gold Highlights



Table 6 - Mann Properties Gold Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) MAN24-19 382.5 384.0 1.5 0.40 MAN24-24 52.5 67.5 15.0 0.32 MAN24-31 57.0 58.5 1.5 0.41 MAN24-36 348.0 354.0 6.0 0.60 including 348.0 349.5 1.5 1.58 MAN24-51 289.5 304.5 15.0 0.36 Including 300.0 301.5 1.5 1.06 MAN24-55 396.0 399.0 3.0 0.36 MAN24-59 139.5 141.0 1.5 0.51 and 274.5 276.0 1.5 0.98 MAN24-67 115.5 160.5 45.0 0.45 including 118.5 121.5 3.0 1.15 and 147.0 151.5 4.5 2.36

Reaume

The Reaume property is located 20 kilometres northeast of Crawford, 15 kilometres southwest of Cochrane, and 55 kilometres northeast of Timmins. The property will form part of the ExploreCo subsidiary assets with Noble on an 80%-20% (Canada Nickel-Noble) ownership basis. Prior drill campaigns in 2022 had seasonal access constraints, however, in June 2024, the Company resumed exploration and intersected a mineralized portion of the ultramafic body consisting of moderate to strongly serpentinized peridotite containing spotty, coarse-grained awaruite mineralization in hole REU24-12 (Figure 7). This release contains the results of three drillholes at Reaume with assay results pending on two remaining holes.

Table 7- Reaume drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % REU24-11 36.0 501.0 465 0.19 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.623 7.403 0.020 REU24-12 40.3 561.0 520.7 0.19 0.013 0.003 0.006 0.588 7.375 0.026 Including 330.0 375.0 45 0.24 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.262 6.818 0.017 REU24-14 18.0 40.5 22.5 0.23 0.015 0.005 0.003 0.403 7.743 0.047 and 86.3 119.0 32.7 0.03 0.007 0.189 0.159 0.313 6.063 0.015 and 147.0 402.0 255 0.18 0.013 0.009 0.013 0.543 7.880 0.037 including 303.0 307.5 4.5 0.44 0.018 0.067 0.047 0.680 8.723 0.130

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 8 Reaume PGM Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Pt+Pd (g/t) Pd g/t) Pt (g/t) Ni (%) Co (%) Cr (%) Fe (%) S (%) REU24-14 86.3 119.0 32.7 0.35 0.19 0.16 0.025 0.007 0.31 6.06 0.015 including 100.5 105.0 4.5 0.67 0.43 0.24 0.022 0.006 0.33 5.56 0.012

Figure 7 - Reaume



Table 9: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (?) Dip (?) Length (m) REID REI24-41 457554 5404310 0 -60 706 REI24-43 457350 5404200 70 -60 696 REI24-45 457859 5403898 90 -60 668 REI24-46 456306 5404370 180 -50 702 REI24-47 457765 5404100 90 -60 702 REI24-48 456860 5404060 180 -55 702 REI24-50 457817 5404256 90 -60 600 REI24-52 457350 5404200 180 -60 759 MANN WEST MAN24-33 496260 5412289 35 -50 396 MAN24-37 496144 5412134 35 -50 402 MAN24-45 495656 5412189 40 -50 402 MAN24-49 495656 5412189 230 -50 402 MAN24-54 495796 5412336 40 -50 402 MAN24-58 495641 5412486 40 -65 351 MAN24-62 495296 5412441 50 -50 501 MANN CENTRAL MAN24-19 496800 5410400 0 -50 397 MAN24-22 498724 5410530 350 -50 552 MAN24-26 498360 5410370 0 -50 399 MAN24-32 498466 5410751 180 -50 402 MAN24-34 498970 5410764 165 -50 402 MAN24-35 497509 5410702 180 -50 402 MAN24-39 498466 5410751 215 -55 171 MAN24-40 497698 5410729 180 -50 396 MAN24-43 498265 5410644 180 -50 402 MAN24-44 497880 5410638 180 -50 402 MAN24-52 498450 5410430 180 -50 400 MAN24-56B 498260 5410430 180 -50 402 MAN24-60 498445 5410230 180 -50 360 MANN NORTH MAN24-24 496342 5414290 20 -50 237 MAN24-31 497243 5413464 20 -50 519 MAN24-36 497022 5413872 20 -50 408 MAN24-46 497195 5413805 200 -50 402 MAN24-47 497340 5413730 20 -50 402 MAN24-50 497552 5413697 200 -50 402 MAN24-51 497277 5414004 200 -50 402 MAN24-53 497727 5413538 20 -50 402 MAN24-55 496866 5413943 20 -50 402 MAN24-59 496917 5414076 20 -50 402 MAN24-67 496599 5414301 20 -50 420 REAUME REU24-11 488435 5422086 90 -50 501 REU24-12 488424 5421854 90 -50 561 REU24-14 488077 5422433 45 -50 402

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and Lode Gold Resources Inc., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at:

www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

