Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

31.10.2024  |  The Newswire
Highlights

  • Drill Program completed on the Mann and Reaume Properties, October 31, 2024 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce results of a drill program on joint venture properties (ExploreCo) north of Timmins Ontario (See Canada Nickel Press Release dated October 31, 2024).

    ExploreCo, the name of which will be announced in due course, will control 1,989 mining claims totaling approximately 42,000 hectares and will include nickel properties in Mann, Newmarket, and Reaume Townships as well as Calder, Galna, McCool, Moody, Mortimer, Stimson, and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel (see Figure 1, ExploreCo properties shown in purple).


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Figure 1 - Regional Map of ExploreCo Properties (purple)

    Under the Binding Letter of Intent, the first $5 million of funding for ExploreCo will be provided from existing funds by Canada Nickel, after which costs will be funded by pro rata ownership basis, which will initially be 80% Canada Nickel and 20% Noble. Canada Nickel and Noble will continue to maintain their existing royalty rights on the ExploreCo claims, as will previous claim owners who had vended claims to Noble. (see NR July 8, 2024)

    Mann Property

    The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane. The Company has completed a drill program in three of the four identified areas within the property, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), and Central. (Figure 2). Exploration at Mann South is currently underway. Canada Nickel currently owns 80% of the Mann Property after successfully completing an earlier earn-in agreement with Noble Mineral Exploration. This property is part of the creation of an 'ExploreCo' subsidiary with Noble Mineral Exploration (see press release July 8, 2024) with Noble owning the other 20%.

    Figure 2 - Mann Property


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Mann West

    Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program has focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled 40 holes to date at Mann West (Figure 3), 31 of which were drilled during the 2024 program. With this drilling, the Company has completed the first phase of exploration that is required for an initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025. Assays from nine holes are presented in this release, with the remaining holes at Mann West still pending.

    Table 2 - Mann West drilling highlights.

    Hole ID

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Length (m)*

    Ni %

    Co %

    Pd g/t

    Pt g/t

    Cr %

    Fe %

    S %

    MANN WEST

    MAN24-33

    11.2

    396.0

    384.8

    0.24

    0.011

    0.009

    0.008

    0.35

    6.48

    0.028

    including

    174.0

    183.0

    9.0

    0.30

    0.014

    0.018

    0.011

    0.18

    6.34

    0.100

    MAN24-37

    8.7

    180.0

    171.3

    0.26

    0.011

    0.005

    0.006

    0.15

    6.04

    0.037

    and

    236.4

    402.0

    165.6

    0.26

    0.012

    0.008

    0.007

    0.24

    6.26

    0.071

    including

    267.0

    273.0

    6.0

    0.37

    0.013

    0.004

    0.005

    0.30

    7.73

    0.100

    and

    361.5

    369.0

    7.5

    0.38

    0.013

    0.078

    0.043

    0.18

    6.35

    0.162

    MAN24-45

    6.2

    402.0

    395.8

    0.24

    0.013

    0.016

    0.010

    0.39

    6.60

    0.235

    including

    136.5

    144.0

    7.5

    0.30

    0.014

    0.044

    0.015

    0.75

    6.99

    0.086

    MAN24-49

    5.4

    198.2

    192.8

    0.19

    0.013

    0.029

    0.017

    0.41

    7.44

    0.081

    and

    221.6

    402.0

    180.4

    0.21

    0.011

    0.003

    0.006

    0.42

    6.69

    0.033

    MAN24-54

    49.5

    192.8

    143.3

    0.26

    0.011

    0.003

    0.003

    0.13

    5.80

    0.045

    and

    216.5

    402.0

    185.5

    0.27

    0.012

    0.012

    0.007

    0.28

    6.22

    0.029

    including

    268.5

    277.5

    9.0

    0.48

    0.019

    0.003

    0.003

    0.62

    7.86

    0.015

    MAN24-58

    21.0

    351.0

    330.0

    0.26

    0.013

    0.015

    0.007

    0.24

    6.51

    0.076

    including

    193.5

    204.5

    11.0

    0.35

    0.015

    0.023

    0.009

    0.44

    6.86

    0.110

    and

    307.5

    321.0

    13.5

    0.36

    0.016

    0.040

    0.018

    0.19

    7.17

    0.130

    MAN24-62

    8.6

    501.0

    492.4

    0.18

    0.014

    0.041

    0.026

    0.31

    7.88

    0.047

    MAN24-69

    7.2

    229.5

    222.3

    0.19

    0.013

    0.022

    0.015

    0.38

    7.35

    0.054

    and

    264.0

    491.0

    227.0

    0.19

    0.013

    0.004

    0.005

    0.41

    7.35

    0.023

    MAN24-71

    23.5

    260.5

    237.0

    0.27

    0.012

    0.011

    0.009

    0.25

    6.29

    0.082

    including

    63.0

    108.0

    45.0

    0.37

    0.013

    0.036

    0.018

    0.15

    5.77

    0.196

    and

    302.2

    501.0

    198.8

    0.17

    0.012

    0.014

    0.032

    0.36

    7.56

    0.027

    *True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

    Figure 3 - Mann West


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Mann Central

    The outline of the ultramafic body at Mann Central is estimated by magnetics to be 4.5 kilometres long and between 0.5 to 1.0 kilometres wide (or 3.1 square kilometres). Drilling at this target was completed during the spring/summer of 2024 and now totals 32 drillholes and 11,853 metres. Mineralization is more consistent near the center of the target over an area of 1.9 kilometres by 600 metres (1.1 square kilometres). This release provides an update for 13 drillholes (Table 3), all of which intersected varying degrees of mineralized peridotite with minor pyroxenite dykes.

    Mafic volcanics with abundant sulphide mineralization in the north contact were intersected in eight holes including MAN24-32 which yielded 3.3 metres of 1.03% nickel, 0.31% cobalt, and 0.57 % copper. Assays are still pending for 10 drillholes and the results from nine drillholes were previously released (see press release September 10, 2024).

    Table 3 - Mann Central drilling highlights.

    Hole ID

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Length (m)*

    Ni %

    Co %

    Pd g/t

    Pt g/t

    Cr %

    Fe %

    S %

    MAN24-19

    3.0

    304.0

    301.0

    0.18

    0.012

    0.008

    0.006

    0.42

    7.36

    0.037

    and

    384.0

    396.8

    12.8

    0.18

    0.010

    0.003

    0.008

    0.33

    6.29

    0.083

    MAN24-22

    9.0

    552.0

    543.0

    0.24

    0.012

    0.005

    0.006

    0.17

    5.90

    0.057

    Including

    195.0

    207.0

    12.0

    0.29

    0.013

    0.022

    0.008

    0.14

    5.66

    0.082

    MAN24-26

    12.0

    55.5

    43.0

    0.25

    0.011

    0.003

    0.008

    0.18

    5.85

    0.101

    and

    100.5

    399.0

    298.5

    0.23

    0.011

    0.004

    0.003

    0.16

    6.22

    0.052

    MAN24-32

    90.0

    402.0

    312.0

    0.21

    0.015

    0.004

    0.004

    0.27

    6.42

    0.121

    including

    96.0

    99.3

    3.3

    1.03

    0.308

    0.026

    0.013

    0.14

    19.78

    4.840

    MAN24-34

    75.0

    259.0

    184.0

    0.22

    0.011

    0.008

    0.008

    0.31

    6.79

    0.044

    and

    297.0

    402.0

    105.0

    0.24

    0.011

    0.007

    0.008

    0.22

    5.97

    0.080

    MAN24-35

    25.2

    144.3

    119.1

    0.22

    0.012

    0.003

    0.004

    0.24

    6.74

    0.051

    and

    161.0

    387.0

    226.0

    0.18

    0.013

    0.005

    0.006

    0.40

    7.39

    0.030

    MAN24-39

    97.5

    171.0

    73.5

    0.19

    0.011

    0.007

    0.007

    0.45

    7.28

    0.049

    MAN24-40

    103.3

    153.0

    49.7

    0.24

    0.012

    0.004

    0.004

    0.26

    6.10

    0.071

    and

    141.0

    396.0

    255.0

    0.21

    0.012

    0.005

    0.005

    0.41

    7.05

    0.031

    MAN24-43

    76.7

    182.4

    105.7

    0.22

    0.012

    0.005

    0.006

    0.22

    6.37

    0.114

    and

    205.4

    402.0

    196.6

    0.23

    0.012

    0.003

    0.005

    0.38

    6.56

    0.033

    MAN24-44

    43.0

    186.7

    143.7

    0.21

    0.011

    0.004

    0.004

    0.30

    6.65

    0.029

    and

    195.0

    402.0

    207.0

    0.19

    0.013

    0.005

    0.007

    0.415

    7.176

    0.030

    MAN24-52

    11.4

    46.7

    35.3

    0.31

    0.037

    0.003

    0.006

    0.169

    5.794

    0.176

    and

    73.0

    400.0

    327.0

    0.20

    0.013

    0.004

    0.005

    0.390

    6.779

    0.028

    MAN24-56B

    45.0

    402.0

    357.0

    0.20

    0.013

    0.003

    0.005

    0.411

    7.126

    0.022

    MAN24-60

    31.9

    241.2

    209.3

    0.20

    0.013

    0.007

    0.007

    0.369

    6.920

    0.060

    and

    277.5

    310.9

    33.4

    0.26

    0.015

    0.003

    0.004

    0.055

    8.981

    0.057

    *True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

    Figure 4 - Mann Central


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Mann North

    The Mann North target is approximately 1.5 kilometres long by 600 metres wide (0.9 square kilometres) (Figure 4). Drilling was completed during the summer of 2024 and consisted of a preliminary exploratory phase of 16 drillholes totaling 6,315 metres. The majority of these holes intersected long sections of peridotite, with minor dunite (Table 4) with nickel grades in the peridotite consistent with Crawford. The peridotites, however, have anomalous values of platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) over significant intervals, as seen on Table 5. Hole MAN24-31, for example, intersected 12.7 metres of 0.58 g/t Pt+Pd and MAN24-50 intersected 16.7 metres of 0.50 g/t Pt+Pd.

    In addition to the anomalous Pt and Pd, the ultramafic units at Mann also have higher values for gold, especially near certain contacts. The intersections can be high grade and narrow such as in MAN23-12 which intersected 4.93 g/t gold over 1.5 metres or can be thicker and lower grade such as in MAN24-67 which intersected 0.45 g/t gold over 45.0 metres. Nine of 15 of the drillholes at Mann North assayed to date include gold intersections of 0.4 g/t gold or higher. Significant intersections are summarized in Table 6.

    Assays are pending for three remaining holes.

    Table 4 - Mann North drilling highlights

    Hole ID

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Length (m)*

    Ni %

    Co %

    Pd g/t

    Pt g/t

    Cr %

    Fe %

    S %

    MAN24-24

    39.0

    109.5

    70.5

    0.15

    0.010

    0.004

    0.003

    0.43

    6.77

    0.061

    MAN24-31

    28.4

    519.0

    490.6

    0.18

    0.012

    0.013

    0.022

    0.38

    6.88

    0.061

    including

    57.0

    72.0

    15.0

    0.30

    0.014

    0.044

    0.024

    0.28

    6.47

    0.280

    MAN24-36

    21.0

    408.0

    387.0

    0.21

    0.012

    0.012

    0.010

    0.50

    6.93

    0.063

    MAN24-46

    18.8

    312.5

    293.7

    0.17

    0.012

    0.005

    0.007

    0.40

    7.54

    0.028

    and

    327.9

    399.0

    71.1

    0.17

    0.014

    0.012

    0.008

    0.39

    8.25

    0.057

    MAN24-47

    18.0

    402.0

    384

    0.18

    0.012

    0.006

    0.008

    0.48

    7.36

    0.035

    MAN24-50

    21.5

    280.6

    259.1

    0.15

    0.012

    0.004

    0.005

    0.45

    7.54

    0.024

    and

    313.5

    390.0

    76.5

    0.18

    0.013

    0.010

    0.011

    0.41

    7.29

    0.051

    MAN24-51

    45.0

    171.0

    126

    0.16

    0.013

    0.008

    0.010

    0.44

    7.76

    0.030

    and

    196.0

    402.0

    206

    0.16

    0.012

    0.005

    0.005

    0.34

    7.25

    0.032

    MAN24-53

    15.0

    402.0

    387

    0.11

    0.012

    0.007

    0.010

    0.33

    8.07

    0.032

    MAN24-55

    17.4

    177.8

    160.4

    0.18

    0.013

    0.005

    0.005

    0.53

    7.56

    0.046

    and

    352.5

    402.0

    49.5

    0.19

    0.012

    0.007

    0.017

    0.36

    6.67

    0.039

    MAN24-59

    31.5

    402.0

    370.5

    0.15

    0.012

    0.010

    0.011

    0.38

    7.19

    0.044

    MAN24-63

    132.5

    267.0

    134.5

    0.20

    0.012

    0.019

    0.016

    0.38

    7.34

    0.072

    including

    142.5

    156.0

    13.5

    0.34

    0.012

    0.060

    0.031

    0.14

    7.20

    0.020

    and

    311.2

    462.0

    150.8

    0.18

    0.012

    0.005

    0.006

    0.43

    7.20

    0.024

    MAN24-67

    15.6

    420.0

    404.4

    0.15

    0.012

    0.025

    0.021

    0.36

    7.72

    0.039

    including

    327.0

    348.0

    21.0

    0.23

    0.013

    0.081

    0.043

    0.55

    7.79

    0.141

    Table 5 - Mann Properties PGM Highlights

    Hole ID

    From

    (m)

    To

    (m)

    Length

    (m)

    Pt+Pd

    (g/t)

    Pd

    g/t)

    Pt

    (g/t)

    Ni

    (%)

    Co

    (%)

    Cr

    (%)

    Fe

    (%)

    S

    (%)

    MAN24-49

    201.0

    219.0

    18.0

    0.51

    0.30

    0.21

    0.04

    0.007

    0.37

    4.58

    0.021

    MAN24-62

    309

    327

    18.0

    0.44

    0.31

    0.13

    0.18

    0.015

    0.49

    8.11

    0.054

    MAN24-35

    390.0

    402.0

    12.0

    0.33

    0.11

    0.22

    0.06

    0.011

    0.48

    7.49

    0.014

    MAN24-60

    242.1

    265.5

    23.4

    0.43

    0.25

    0.18

    0.03

    0.007

    0.36

    5.01

    0.014

    and

    345.0

    360.0

    15.0

    0.42

    0.26

    0.16

    0.03

    0.007

    0.34

    5.41

    0.015

    MAN24-69

    238.0

    255.0

    17.0

    0.45

    0.26

    0.19

    0.04

    0.007

    0.39

    4.76

    0.013

    MAN24-31

    118.5

    131.2

    12.7

    0.58

    0.22

    0.36

    0.03

    0.007

    0.28

    4.55

    0.012

    MAN24-38

    125.0

    138.0

    13.0

    0.32

    0.21

    0.11

    0.02

    0.007

    0.28

    6.79

    0.024

    and

    285.0

    292.6

    7.6

    0.47

    0.21

    0.26

    0.05

    0.011

    0.29

    6.21

    0.013

    and

    382.5

    396.2

    13.7

    0.39

    0.18

    0.21

    0.05

    0.012

    0.36

    5.64

    0.018

    MAN24-46

    312.5

    327.9

    15.4

    0.46

    0.24

    0.22

    0.04

    0.008

    0.37

    5.33

    0.008

    MAN24-50

    280.6

    297.3

    16.7

    0.50

    0.33

    0.17

    0.03

    0.007

    0.38

    5.07

    0.011

    MAN24-51

    171.0

    186.0

    15.0

    0.31

    0.20

    0.12

    0.02

    0.007

    0.27

    6.74

    0.042

    MAN24-55

    288.0

    337.0

    49.0

    0.33

    0.17

    0.17

    0.02

    0.007

    0.25

    6.33

    0.038

    MAN24-63

    292.5

    303.0

    10.5

    0.33

    0.21

    0.12

    0.02

    0.007

    0.27

    6.97

    0.019

    Figure 5 - Mann North


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Figure 6 - Mann North Gold Highlights


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Table 6 - Mann Properties Gold Highlights

    Hole ID

    From

    (m)

    To

    (m)

    Length

    (m)

    Au

    (g/t)

    MAN24-19

    382.5

    384.0

    1.5

    0.40

    MAN24-24

    52.5

    67.5

    15.0

    0.32

    MAN24-31

    57.0

    58.5

    1.5

    0.41

    MAN24-36

    348.0

    354.0

    6.0

    0.60

    including

    348.0

    349.5

    1.5

    1.58

    MAN24-51

    289.5

    304.5

    15.0

    0.36

    Including

    300.0

    301.5

    1.5

    1.06

    MAN24-55

    396.0

    399.0

    3.0

    0.36

    MAN24-59

    139.5

    141.0

    1.5

    0.51

    and

    274.5

    276.0

    1.5

    0.98

    MAN24-67

    115.5

    160.5

    45.0

    0.45

    including

    118.5

    121.5

    3.0

    1.15

    and

    147.0

    151.5

    4.5

    2.36

    Reaume

    The Reaume property is located 20 kilometres northeast of Crawford, 15 kilometres southwest of Cochrane, and 55 kilometres northeast of Timmins. The property will form part of the ExploreCo subsidiary assets with Noble on an 80%-20% (Canada Nickel-Noble) ownership basis. Prior drill campaigns in 2022 had seasonal access constraints, however, in June 2024, the Company resumed exploration and intersected a mineralized portion of the ultramafic body consisting of moderate to strongly serpentinized peridotite containing spotty, coarse-grained awaruite mineralization in hole REU24-12 (Figure 7). This release contains the results of three drillholes at Reaume with assay results pending on two remaining holes.

    Table 7- Reaume drilling highlights.

    Hole ID

    From (m)

    To (m)

    Length (m)*

    Ni %

    Co %

    Pd g/t

    Pt g/t

    Cr %

    Fe %

    S %

    REU24-11

    36.0

    501.0

    465

    0.19

    0.012

    0.004

    0.005

    0.623

    7.403

    0.020

    REU24-12

    40.3

    561.0

    520.7

    0.19

    0.013

    0.003

    0.006

    0.588

    7.375

    0.026

    Including

    330.0

    375.0

    45

    0.24

    0.012

    0.004

    0.005

    0.262

    6.818

    0.017

    REU24-14

    18.0

    40.5

    22.5

    0.23

    0.015

    0.005

    0.003

    0.403

    7.743

    0.047

    and

    86.3

    119.0

    32.7

    0.03

    0.007

    0.189

    0.159

    0.313

    6.063

    0.015

    and

    147.0

    402.0

    255

    0.18

    0.013

    0.009

    0.013

    0.543

    7.880

    0.037

    including

    303.0

    307.5

    4.5

    0.44

    0.018

    0.067

    0.047

    0.680

    8.723

    0.130

    *True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

    Table 8 Reaume PGM Highlights

    Hole ID

    From

    (m)

    To

    (m)

    Length

    (m)

    Pt+Pd

    (g/t)

    Pd

    g/t)

    Pt

    (g/t)

    Ni

    (%)

    Co

    (%)

    Cr

    (%)

    Fe

    (%)

    S

    (%)

    REU24-14

    86.3

    119.0

    32.7

    0.35

    0.19

    0.16

    0.025

    0.007

    0.31

    6.06

    0.015

    including

    100.5

    105.0

    4.5

    0.67

    0.43

    0.24

    0.022

    0.006

    0.33

    5.56

    0.012

    Figure 7 - Reaume


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Table 9: Drillhole Orientation

    Hole ID

    Easting (mE)

    Northing (mN)

    Azimuth (?)

    Dip (?)

    Length (m)

    REID

    REI24-41

    457554

    5404310

    		 0

    -60

    706

    REI24-43

    457350

    5404200

    70

    -60

    696

    REI24-45

    457859

    5403898

    90

    -60

    668

    REI24-46

    456306

    5404370

    180

    -50

    702

    REI24-47

    457765

    5404100

    90

    -60

    702

    REI24-48

    456860

    5404060

    180

    -55

    702

    REI24-50

    457817

    5404256

    90

    -60

    600

    REI24-52

    457350

    5404200

    180

    -60

    759

    MANN WEST

    MAN24-33

    496260

    5412289

    35

    -50

    396

    MAN24-37

    496144

    5412134

    35

    -50

    402

    MAN24-45

    495656

    5412189

    40

    -50

    402

    MAN24-49

    495656

    5412189

    230

    -50

    402

    MAN24-54

    495796

    5412336

    40

    -50

    402

    MAN24-58

    495641

    5412486

    40

    -65

    351

    MAN24-62

    495296

    5412441

    50

    -50

    501

    MANN CENTRAL

    MAN24-19

    496800

    5410400

    		 0

    -50

    397

    MAN24-22

    498724

    5410530

    350

    -50

    552

    MAN24-26

    498360

    5410370

    		 0

    -50

    399

    MAN24-32

    498466

    5410751

    180

    -50

    402

    MAN24-34

    498970

    5410764

    165

    -50

    402

    MAN24-35

    497509

    5410702

    180

    -50

    402

    MAN24-39

    498466

    5410751

    215

    -55

    171

    MAN24-40

    497698

    5410729

    180

    -50

    396

    MAN24-43

    498265

    5410644

    180

    -50

    402

    MAN24-44

    497880

    5410638

    180

    -50

    402

    MAN24-52

    498450

    5410430

    180

    -50

    400

    MAN24-56B

    498260

    5410430

    180

    -50

    402

    MAN24-60

    498445

    5410230

    180

    -50

    360

    MANN NORTH

    MAN24-24

    496342

    5414290

    20

    -50

    237

    MAN24-31

    497243

    5413464

    20

    -50

    519

    MAN24-36

    497022

    5413872

    20

    -50

    408

    MAN24-46

    497195

    5413805

    200

    -50

    402

    MAN24-47

    497340

    5413730

    20

    -50

    402

    MAN24-50

    497552

    5413697

    200

    -50

    402

    MAN24-51

    497277

    5414004

    200

    -50

    402

    MAN24-53

    497727

    5413538

    20

    -50

    402

    MAN24-55

    496866

    5413943

    20

    -50

    402

    MAN24-59

    496917

    5414076

    20

    -50

    402

    MAN24-67

    496599

    5414301

    20

    -50

    420

    REAUME

    REU24-11

    488435

    5422086

    90

    -50

    501

    REU24-12

    488424

    5421854

    90

    -50

    561

    REU24-14

    488077

    5422433

    45

    -50

    402

    Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

    Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

    Qualified Person and Data Verification

    Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

    Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

    About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

    Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and Lode Gold Resources Inc., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at:

    www.noblemineralexploration.com.

    Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

    Cautionary Statement:

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

    The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    Contacts:

    H. Vance White, President

    Phone: 416-214-2250

    Fax: 416-367-1954

    Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

    Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

