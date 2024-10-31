Menü Artikel
Singular Research Initiates Coverage of Myriad Uranium Corp. (OTC: MYRUF) with a $1.35 Price Target, Highlighting Copper Mountain Projects Potential in a Rising Uranium Market

31.10.2024  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, October 31, 2024 - Singular Research is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage on Myriad Uranium Corp. (OTCQB:MYRUF) with a BUY-Venture rating and a price target of $1.35. Myriad's Copper Mountain uranium project has emerged as a high-potential asset in the current uranium market, driven by historical data and recent acquisitions that underscore its growth potential.

Investment Highlights:

  • Nuclear Industry Resurgence: Uranium prices have climbed from $30 to over $80 per pound in the past two years, supported by global demand for carbon-free energy and constrained uranium supply. This pricing environment strengthens the strategic value of Myriad's portfolio.

  • U.S. Focus on Uranium Supply Security: The United States has prioritized domestic uranium production, making Wyoming a key area for future investments. Myriad's Copper Mountain project is well-positioned within this critical region for development.

  • Extensive Historical Data with Resource Upside: Myriad holds significant historical data on the Copper Mountain project, including over 2,000 drill holes and resources estimated at 15 to 30 million pounds of uranium. The project presents a strong foundation for continued expansion, with the estimated potential of known deposits and prospects at over 65 million pounds of uranium.

  • Strategic Project Enhancements through Acquisitions: Recent additions, including the Bonanza Mine and Midnight Prospect, contribute substantial grade and tonnage potential, elevating Copper Mountain's overall value.

  • Attractive Valuation Relative to Industry Peers: Myriad Uranium is trading at a notable discount to its sector. With a price target of $1.35 based on a conservative valuation of potential reserves, we view MYRUF as offering compelling upside.

Given the favorable uranium market and increasing demand for secure, domestic energy sources, Myriad Uranium stands out as a promising exploration company with significant growth potential. Singular Research's BUY-Venture rating reflects confidence in Myriad's near-term and long-term value for investors.

For a full copy of the research report, please click here or visit:

https://files.constantcontact.com/1683279a601/1159e58f-f02a-4590-b1ee-09b099a7275b.pdf?rdr=true

Singular Research

Research@SingularResearch.com

SOURCE: Singular Research



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Mineninfo

Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D1E0
CA62857Y1097
www.myriaduranium.com
