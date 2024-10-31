Menü Artikel
Gatos Silver Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

31.10.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2024 - Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") will release its third quarter of 2024 financial and operating results after North American markets close on Monday, November 11, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/627122313
Direct Event Registration Link (for Analysts only): https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I98433625

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at: https://gatossilver.com within 24 hours.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (the "LGJV"), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV consists of approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

On September 5, 2024, Gatos Silver and First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Majestic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatos Silver. The proposed transaction would consolidate three world-class, producing silver mining districts in Mexico to create a leading intermediate primary silver producer. Information relating to the proposed transaction can be found at the Company's website at www.gatossilver.com.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
investors@gatossilver.com
+1 604 424 0984



