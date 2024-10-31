NGEx Minerals Closes Upsized C$176.9 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2024 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx Minerals" "NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, which was originally announced on October 15, 2024, and was subsequently upsized due to strong investor demand. View PDF

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO commented "I am excited to announce that the private placement financing was met with overwhelming demand, led by a number of international institutional investors and the Lundin Family. NGEx initially announced the size of the financing at C$100 million, which was ultimately expanded to $176.9 million. This significantly oversubscribed private placement puts NGEx in an enviable position. The Company is now fully funded and well positioned to execute our current phase 3 exploration program and has flexibility to expand the program if justified. The demand and size of this raise speaks volumes to the strong market support that NGEx currently has and the quality of the Company's assets."

The Company sold an aggregate of 16,082,453 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$11.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$176.9 million (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a 5.0% cash finder's fee on a portion of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be predominantly used towards furthering exploration programs at the Lunahuasi project in San Juan Province, Argentina, continued exploration and maintenance of the Company's Los Helados project located in Region III, Chile, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Common Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring on March 1, 2025.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 30% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corp. holds the remaining 70% stake in Caserones.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

