Westgold Files New Technical Reports

31.10.2024  |  CNW

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) - Westgold or the Company) advises that it has filed four new National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) compliant technical reports (Technical Reports) titled as follows:

  • NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cue Gold Operations, Murchison Goldfields, Western Australia;
  • NI 43-101 Technical Report, Fortnum Gold Operations, Bryah Goldfields, Western Australia;
  • NI 43-101 Technical Report, Beta Hunt Operations, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia; and
  • NI 43-101 Technical Report, Higginsville Gold Operations, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

The Technical Reports, each dated 31 October 2024, and with an effective date of 30 June 2024, support the news release of the Company dated 16 September 2024 (updated on 23 September 2024), titled "2024 Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves " (the Release).

Under NI 43-101, issuers must file a technical report within 45 days of the date of initial disclosure of, among other things, a new or materially changed Mineral Resource Estimate.

Copies of the Technical Reports and the Release are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (https://www.westgold.com.au/).

There are no material differences between the Technical Reports and the information disclosed in the Release.

Technical Reports and Qualified Persons

The Technical Reports have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by Mr Leigh Devlin and Mr Jake Russell, each of whom are Qualified Persons (as defined under NI 43-101). As both Mr Devlin and Mr Russell are employees of the Company, neither is independent for purposes of NI 43-101.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited



Contact
Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations - Australia, Annette Ellis, Investor Relations Manager, investor.relations@westgold.com.au, +61 458 200 039; Investor Relations - North America, Rob Buchanan, CPIR, Rob.Buchanan@westgold.com.au, +1 416-309-0600; Media, Peter Knight, Communications Manager, peter.knight@westgold.com.au, +61 459 980 481
