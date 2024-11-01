Rio Tinto's previously announced acquisition of Sumitomo Chemical Company's (SCC's) 20.64% interest in New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) was completed on 1 November 2024. NZAS owns and operates the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in New Zealand.

Following completion of the transaction, NZAS is now wholly owned by Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations Managing Director Armando Torres said: "We are pleased the acquisition of SCC's stake in NZAS has now been finalised. This step, along with recently signed electricity arrangements to secure the future of the Tiwai Point smelter, reinforces our long-term commitment to New Zealand."

Rio Tinto has also completed the previously announced acquisition of SCC's 2.46% stake in Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL). The completion of this transaction, along with the recently completed acquisition of Mitsubishi's 11.65% stake in BSL, brings Rio Tinto's total interest in BSL to 73.5%.

The acquisition of SCC's stakes in NZAS and BSL was for an undisclosed price.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241031358993/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com



Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations, Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations, US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Wei Wei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: NZAS