T2 Metals Files NI43-101 Technical Report for Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold Project, Manitoba

Vancouver, November 1, 2024 - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent Technical Report for Sherridon copper-zinc-gold project in western central Manitoba on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The author and qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) for the Technical Report is Mr. Darrell Turcotte, who has reviewed the technical content of this news release and approved its dissemination.

Sherridon is a well-known volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") camp in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, with a significant mining and exploration history. The Project has year-round road access, is 70km from the mining centre of Flin Flon, and lies upon an operational train line.

Amongst other information, the Technical Report summarizes the historical mineral resource estimates ("Historical Mineral Resources") for the Sherridon project. Historic Mineral Resources are quoted from five unmined deposits that are less than 8km apart, being the Park, Jungle, Bob, Cold and Lost prospects (see tables 1, 2 and 3 and figure 1). All prospects are interpreted to lie on the same mineralized horizon as the Sherritt Gordon East and West former mines.

(ozs) Open Pit 5,317,000 0.80 1.23 0.34 7.2 94 144 58,800 1,233,400 Underground 1,235,800 1.04 1.18 0.48 8.2 28 32 19,200 325,300 Total Indicated 6,552,800 0.85 1.22 0.37 7.4 122 176 78,100 1,558,700 INFERRED Open Pit 12,240,000 0.62 0.77 0.26 5.3 168 208 103,900 2,083,400 Underground 3,620,000 0.91 1.08 0.32 7.4 72 87 37,300 857,700 Total Inferred 15,860,000 0.68 0.84 0.28 5.8 240 294 141,200 2,941,100

Notes:

The Historical Resource Estimates are based upon Bloom, L., Healy, T., Giroux, G., Halo Resources Ltd. 2010, Sherridon VMS Property, Technical Report NI43-101 - November 22, 2010, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are estimated at a net smelter return (NSR) cut-off of US$20 per tonne and US$45 per tonne for open pit and underground respectively. Metal prices used are US$3.00/lb copper, US$1.05/lb zinc, US$1,000/oz gold and US$15.00/oz silver. Metallurgical recovery factors assumed were 92% for copper, 83% for zinc, 65% for gold and 57% for silver. The Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade to reflect reasonable prospects for economic extraction, which were evaluated by designing a series of conceptual pit shells using the Lerchs-Grossman optimizing algorithm. Common values for operating costs and smelter terms were assumed.

(ozs) Not Recorded 6,140,000 0.42 2.16 0.14 2.4 59 292 27,600 473,800

Notes:

The Historical Resource Estimates are based upon Ostry, G., Athayde, P. and Trembath, G.D. (1998): Mineral deposits and occurrences in the Sherridon area, NTS 63N/3; Manitoba Energy and Mines, Mineral Deposit Series Report No. 17, 157 pp., which is available at www.manitoba.ca/. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Details of the resource estimation assumptions are not provided, with Ostry et al. (1998) referencing internal documentation supplied by Hudbay Minerals Inc. at the time of writing.

(ozs) Not Recorded 410,000 1.80 6.10 1.00 20.0 16 55 13,200 263,700 INFERRED Not Recorded 70,000 1.50 6.20 0.80 16.5 3 10 1,800 37,100

Notes:

CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. Includes drilling up to the end of 2010. Mineral resources are estimated at a ZnEq cut-off of 4% (ZnEq% equals Zn% + Cu% x 2.771 + Au g/t 1.028 + Ag g/t x 0.015) and a minimum two metre core length. Long term $US metal prices of $900/oz gold, $15.00/oz silver, $2.50/lb copper and $1.00/lb zinc were used for the estimation Specific gravity measurements were taken on a portion of the samples, where actual measurements were not available average SG values were used.

The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current given that a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Mineral Resources should not relied upon and are included for context and to demonstrate progression of the Sherridon Project through prior discovery and resource growth. The historical estimates are not meant to be interpreted as current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates as described in sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101. The author of the Technical Report and the Company have relied on the sources cited for information on these deposits and has been unable to verify the information independently. While this information is considered reliable, it does not comply with the standards of NI 43-101 and should not be relied upon.

The Historical Mineral Resource provided in Table 3 for Lost (Halo, 2011) post-dates and supersedes that provided in Table 1 from Bloom et al. (2010). The Company is not aware of any more recent resource estimates or data that would supersede the Historical Mineral Resources, but it is recommended that the reader exercise caution and consult the original historical reports and related technical documentation for a more complete understanding of the prospect's geology, sampling, and estimation procedures. The Company will need to conduct further exploration, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical estimates. In order to verify the Historical Mineral Resources to current mineral resource estimates, among other things, the Company will need to retain a qualified person to verify historical drilling and assaying methods and validate historical results, add any drilling and assaying or other pertinent geological information generated since the last estimation, and complete a resource estimate and a new technical report. Significant data compilation, drilling, sampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the Historical Mineral Resources can be classified as current resources. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Even if classified as current mineral resources, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

"We are very pleased have completed this NI 43-101 report which provides a timely and complete update to the work completed by T2 Metals and previous explorers at the Sherridon project," said Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. "The five historical resources and the two former mines at the Sherridon project each lie along a folded mineralized horizon with more than 25km of strike length at surface, providing excellent opportunity for additional discovery. We thank Mr. Turcotte for pulling together this data rich project."

A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.t2metals.com.





Figure 1: Historical Mineral Resource Locations, Sherridon Project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/228529_45b80a80a4b759a5_002full.jpg

Bloom, L., Healy, T., Giroux, G., (2010): Sherridon VMS Property, NI43-101 Technical Report prepared for Halo Resources Ltd., November, 2010. 182p.

Ostry, G., Athayde, P. and Trembath, G.D. (1998): Mineral deposits and occurrences in the Sherridon area, NTS 63N/3; Manitoba Energy and Mines, Mineral Deposit Series Report No. 17, 157 pp.

Halo (2011): Halo Update For Sherridon VMS Property, Manitoba dated April 14, 2011 issued by Halo Resources Ltd, Toronto.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

