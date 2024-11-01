Patriot Battery Metals awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2024 - November 1, 2024 - Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to advise that it has been recognized as "Entrepreneur of the Year" by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA). The award was announced at the 2024 QMEA Awards Gala held in Montreal on October 30, 2024.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes the work of a company or team that has made significant progress over the past year and was awarded to Patriot for its progress at the Company's flagship 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.

The Patriot team was honored to be joined at the event by members of the Cree community and the Ratt family, (Paul Ratt, Tallyman to Trapline CH-39 and the location of our Shaakichiuwaanaan Project). Further, it was both a pleasure and an honour for them to join with us as partners on stage for the acceptance of the award.

The Patriot team advanced the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in several ways this past year, including construction of a 20.2 km all season access road enabling the Company to reduce its dependency on helicopters. Further, the team constructed an 88-person exploration camp and released an update to its Mineral Resource Estimate in August.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for Shaakichiuwaanaan, also delivered in August this year, confirmed the Project's potential as a future North American lithium powerhouse, targeting to become the fourth-largest hard rock lithium mine in the world, with an estimated 24-year mine life.

The Company also kicked off its Feasibility Study and continued collection of environmental baseline data to inform the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment. The team expanded to include talented, passionate professionals in geology, engineering/studies, ESG, finance/accounting and site management.

Ken Brinsden, President, CEO and Director, comments: "We are enormously proud that Patriot has been recognised as Entrepreneur of the Year by the QMEA, reflecting the exceptional hard work of the Patriot Battery Metals team over the past year in progressing exploration programs and development studies at our flagship Shaakichiuwaanaan Project."

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical information in this news release that relates to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open-pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patriot-battery-metals-awarded-entrepreneur-of-the-year-by-the-quebec-mineral-exploration-association-302294107.html

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.