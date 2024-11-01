Durango Advancing Strategic Project Review

Vancouver, November 1, 2024 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB -ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is currently advancing a strategic review of all projects in the portfolio.

To date, historical work on all the Company's claims is encouraging, as are the results of the field programs conducted by Durango. The Company's holdings currently include the following projects:





Babine BC Copper Project- A group of claims located north of Smithers, British Columbia in the emerging Babine copper-gold porphyry district. One of Durango's claims is adjacent to American Eagle Gold Corp.'s (TSXV-AE) NAK property and one is adjacent to Amarc Resources Ltd. who holds the Duke property (TSXV-AHR). Durango's claims cover historic copper anomalies which need to be investigated further.

Southeast BC Zinc Project- Located near the town of Elkford, British Columbia this zinc project was staked to cover historical zinc occurrences detected on BC Mineral Titles.

Mayner's Fortune BC Limestone Project- Located just outside of Terrace, British Columbia with road and rail access, this limestone project hosts up to 99.9% CaCO3, is easily accessible, and can be worked on year-round.

NMX Lithium/Rubidium Quebec Project- Located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory near Nemaska, Québec and neighbouring the Whabouchi Lithium Mine owned by Nemaska Lithium, this project features multiple untested pegmatite dykes and the Route Nord bisecting the property.

Discovery Copper/Gold/Zinc/Lithium/Rare Earth/Iron Quebec Project- Also located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Québec with all season access via the Route Nord with neighbours such as Kenorland Minerals Inc. (TSXV-KLD), and past producing Troilus Gold Corp. (TSXV-TLG), this property features a dynamic geological environment with pegmatite dykes, up to 40 g/t gold at surface and polymetallic bearing potential.

Trove Gold Project- Located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, which hosts several of the world's largest gold and base metal deposits, the Trove property is 200 km northeast of Val D'or, Québec, has a gold bearing fault crossing the property, and is surrounded by Gold Fields Ltd. (previously Osisko Mining) in the Windfall Lake area.

Each project features promising historical, geological, and geophysical traits, as well as local and/or regional proximity to discoveries, and in some cases past producing and operating mines. The prospectivity of each project varies by commodity and regional circumstances, but the portfolio generally includes precious, base, and critical metals potential. Management is currently reviewing all available data on each of these projects in the interests of advancing each of them as soon as possible.

Marcy Kiesman, president of Durango commented, "This review includes compiling all exploration completed to date on our current properties, the possibility of acquiring additional claims and/or projects to complement our portfolio, and leveraging new and modern exploration technologies and techniques. It has been a while since we have had a fresh perspective on our projects and their blue sky potential, and we are looking forward to updating our shareholders in the upcoming weeks on our new plans."



Durango also announces the grant of 2,200,000 stock options to consultants, directors and officers which are exercisable at $0.05 for a period of three years from the date of grant, expiring November 1, 2027, and the cancellation of 350,000 options that were exercisable at $0.10 and $0.125 to a former consultant.

Melanie Mackay, PGeo, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, APEGA (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta) 305012), is a director and qualified person for Durango and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is well positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in British Columbia and Quebec.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.