Grant of Options

London, October 31, 2024 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC OTCQB; Symbol: PMCCF) has granted a total of 600,000 incentive stock options to consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable over three years at an exercise price of $0.09.

Peloton is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 137,265,371 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada, a gold exploration project on the Carlin Trend, Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

