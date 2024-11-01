Vizsla Silver Receives Conditional Approval To Graduate To The Toronto Stock Exchange And Announces Corporate Update

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2024 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. Upon receipt of the final TSX approval, the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV and commence trading on the TSX under the symbol "VZLA". The Company will issue a press release once it has confirmed the date when trading of the Common Shares is expected to commence on the TSX.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or direct registration system advices or take any other action in connection with the listing on the TSX, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares.

The Common Shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "VZLA".

Corporate Update

The Company also announces today a quarterly update with respect to the Company's previously announced "at-the-market" equity program (the "ATM Program") launched on September 13, 2024. The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, from time to time, up to US$100,000,000 (or the Canadian dollar equivalent) of its common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public, at the Company's discretion, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") among the Company and Canaccord Genuity and CIBC Capital Markets, as lead agents, and National Bank Financial and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the "Agents").

During the quarterly period ended October 31, 2024, the Company issued a total of 3,900,000 Common Shares on the NYSE American LLC at an average price of US$2.1892 under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of US$8,537,880.00, respectively. Commissions of US$256,136.40 were paid to the Agents in relation to these distributions.

For further details on the ATM Program, see the Company's news release dated September 13, 2024.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au. Vizsla Silver aims to become the world's leading silver company by implementing a dual track development approach at Panuco, advancing mine development, while continuing district scale exploration through low-cost means.

