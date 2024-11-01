Vulcan Minerals Inc. - Annual General Meeting Report

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2024 / Vulcan Minerals Inc. ("the Company" - "Vulcan") (TSX-V:VUL) announces that shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders today in St. John's, NL. All four of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Patrick Laracy, Philip E. Collins, Fraser Edison and Carson Noel. Shareholders also appointed MNP LLP as its auditor and approved the company's stock option plan.

About Vulcan

Vulcan Minerals is a precious and base metals exploration company based in St. John's, NL. The Company has strategic project exposure in multiple active Newfoundland exploration and development belts. It also owns approximately 30 percent of the shares in Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV:SALT). Atlas Salt is currently developing the Great Atlantic salt mine in western Newfoundland.

We seek safe harbour.

For information please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo.

CEO and President

(709) 754-3186

info@vulcanminerals.ca

www.vulcanminerals.ca

