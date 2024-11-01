Moon River Moly Ltd. Announces Extension of Engagement of TB Investor Relations

Toronto, November 1, 2024 - Moon River Moly Ltd. (TSXV: MOO) ("Moon River" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press release of March 8, 2024, that it has agreed to extend the engagement of TB Investors Relations ("TBIR").

TBIR will continue to assist the Company with its communications and marketing initiatives including press releases, conference logistics, social media management, among others.

The agreement will be extended as of September 7, 2024 and will continue on a month-to month basis unless terminated by either party with one month's notice. All other terms of the agreement will remain unchanged.

TBIR is an arm's length party and does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

About Moon River

Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Property which hosts a large molybdenum-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company also holds 25% of one of the largest molybdenum mines in North America, the Endako Mine Complex also located in British Columbia.

