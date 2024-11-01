Newfoundland Discovery Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Toronto, November 1, 2024 - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release dated October 30, 2024, the Company shall proceed on a share consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis. The name and stock symbol share remain the same.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which approximately 9,322,666 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: NEWD

CUSIP Number: 651346207 (new)

Record Date: November 6, 2024

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) is a Canadian junior mining exploration Company, with a primary focus on the exploration and development of mineral assets in active Canadian mining districts. Our portfolio of projects includes lithium prospects in the Hearst, Ontario district, a portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Newfoundland, and a strategic early-mover foothold on projects in the Detour Lake Gold Mine district of Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP.

"Jeremy Prinsen"

President, CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statement

