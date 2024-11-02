Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Silicon Metals Corp. Announces Amendment to Hedge Hog Option Agreement

01:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 1, 2024 - Silicon Metals Corp. (CSE: SI) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an amendment agreement on October 31, 2024, amending the Hedge Hog Property Option Agreement with Eastfield Resources Ltd. The Hedge Hog Project is located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Under the existing terms of the agreement, to maintain the option in good standing, the Company was required to incur expenditures of $25,000 on June 21, 2024, make a cash payment of $70,000 and issue $40,000 worth of shares on December 21, 2024, and incur expenditures of $1.63 million, make a final cash payment of $80,000 and issue $90,000 worth of shares on December 21, 2025. Under the amended terms of the agreement the Company and Eastfield have agreed to amend and extend the schedule of future expenditures, payments and issuances as follows:

Payment
Period		 Expenditures
Amount		 Cash
Payment		 Shares
($Eq)
On or before Oct 31, 2024 - $10,000
(Paid)		 -
On or before March 31, 2025 $25,000 - -
On or before June 30, 2025 - $60,000 $40,000
On or before June 30, 2026 $1,630,000 $80,000 $90,000
$1,655,000 $150,000 $130,000

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Valemount, British Columbia, and currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Management and the board of directors currently consists of Morgan Good (Chief Executive Officer and Director), Leighton Bocking (Director), Adrian Smith (director and Qualified Person) and Bennett Liu (Chief Financial Officer).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751
E: morgan@siliconmetalscorp.com OR ir@siliconmetalscorp.com
W: www.siliconmetalscorp.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228621


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CWYK
CA82706E1043
www.siliconmetalscorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap