Polar Star Lode Emerges at Bluebird-South Junction
13.71m @ 18.02g/t Au in drill hole 24SJDD028
PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to provide an update from ongoing resource development drilling at its Bluebird-South Junction mining complex in Meekatharra, Western Australia.
Highlights
Record Polar Star Lode drill intercept of 13.71m @ 18.02g/t Au - from 563.00m
(including 5.85m @ 36.37g/t Au from 567.00m) for 247 gram-metres in hole 24SJDD028
Bluebird - South Junction mining complex continues to extend - with significant intersections from both the South Junction and Polar Star Lodes including:
- 18.00m @ 3.61g/t Au from 737.0m in hole 24SJDD034_W1
- 13.00m @ 3.65g/t Au from 385.00m in hole 24SJDD032
- 10.80m @ 3.06g/t Au from 835.30m in hole 24SJDD033
- 14.58m @ 2.54g/t Au from 531.00m in hole 24SJDD031
- 5.80m @ 4.06g/t Au from 666.00m in hole 24SJDD028_W2
Resource development drilling continues - with two surface drill rigs and two underground drill rigs in operation
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bluebird-South Junction pending
Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:
"The Bluebird-South Junction mine is rapidly becoming the key growth driver of Westgold's Murchison portfolio.
Our team is mining the Bluebird and South Junction Lodes now and with intercepts like 13.71m @ 18.02g/t Au from the Polar Star Lode we see a third mining opportunity rapidly emerging. The system remains open and with further drilling Polar Star has the potential to expand mine outputs towards 1.5Mtpa".
South Junction Resource Definition Drilling Program Update
Further to the ASX announcements of 14 May, 2 July and 5 September 2024, Westgold has continued with the extensional exploration / resource definition drilling program under the historic South Junction and Bluebird open pits at Meekatharra.
The aim of this program, which commenced in mid-January 2024 and to date has totalled some 34,525m of drilling from surface, is to test and define the down-plunge extents of the multiple orebodies. This system historically produced +1Moz from open pits and is currently being mined from underground by Westgold.
South Junction hosts numerous mineralised zones broadly located on sub-parallel north-northeast-trending shears within a mafic-ultramafic rock package intruded by the Polar Star Porphyry. These zones from west to east are, Edin Hope Lode, South Junction Lode, Polar Star Lode and Archenar Lode.
As previously reported, the drilling results to-date have been outstanding with significant intersections being returned from both the Polar Star and South Junction Lodes.
Since September, the drilling program has moved from infill drilling to once again testing the down-plunge resource extensions, with drill holes targeting between 700 and 800m below surface (Figure 1).
The assay results for the initial of these deeper holes, along with the last of the shallower infill holes drilled in August, have been returned, and are highly encouraging. They include the best intersection to date for the program of 13.71m @ 18.02g/t Au from 563.00m (including 5.85m @ 36.37g/t Au from 567.00m) for 247 gram-metres in hole 24SJDD028 from within the Polar Star Lode (Figure 3).
This intersection exceeds the previous best intersection of 14.93m @ 15.95g/t Au for 238 gram-metres reported from within the South Junction Lode in hole 24SJDD0291.
In addition to the outstanding intersection in 24SJDD028, other recent significant intersections are summarised below with full details provided in Appendix A. Relative hole positions are shown on Figure 1.
- 18.00m @ 3.61g/t Au from 737.0m in hole 24SJDD034_W1
- 13.00m @ 3.65g/t Au from 385.00m in hole 24SJDD032
- 10.80m @ 3.06g/t Au from 835.30m in hole 24SJDD033
- 14.58m @ 2.54g/t Au from 531.00m in hole 24SJDD031
- 5.80m @ 4.06g/t Au from 666.00m in hole 24SJDD028_W2
1 Refer ASX Release of 5 September 2024 - "Mining Commences at South Junction"
Next Steps
A new resource upgrade for Bluebird-South Junction is pending in November. The potential to extend the Bluebird-South Junction mining complex is considered large and as such the South Junction Resource Definition drilling program has been extended throughout Q2 FY25 with two surface drill rigs and two underground drill rigs focussing on infill programs.
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
Competent/Qualified Person Statements
Exploration Results
The information in this release that relates to Exploration results was compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr Rigby is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Rigby is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Rigby consents to and approves the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Rigby is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the company.
General
Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. Investors outside Australia should note that while Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates of the Company in this announcement comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries and, in particular, do not comply with (i) NI 43-101; or (ii) Item 1300 of Regulation S-K, which governs disclosures of Mineral Reserves in registration statements filed with the SEC.
Information contained in this announcement describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of Canadian or US securities laws. The other technical and scientific information in this release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not been materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Forward Looking Statements
These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.
Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.
APPENDIX A - SOUTH JUNCTION SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2024 SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS
|
Hole
|
Collar
|
Collar
|
Collar
|
Intercept
|
From
|
Dip
|
Azi
|
Total Length
|
24SJDD028
|
7,043,269
|
641,873
|
466.8
|
2.00m @ 2.87 g/t
|
183.00
|
-66.2
|
287.5
|
1073.50
|
7.00m @ 2.31 g/t
|
228.00
|
2.00m @ 1.35 g/t
|
554.00
|
19.00m @ 13.44 g/t
|
563.00
|
INC. 13.71m @ 18.02 g/t
|
563.00
|
INC. 5.85m @ 36.37 g/t
|
567.00
|
6.00m @ 0.76 g/t
|
589.00
|
2.45m @ 2.99 g/t
|
725.00
|
6.32m @ 1.81 g/t
|
733.60
|
7.93m @ 2.00 g/t
|
742.07
|
2.95m @ 5.18 g/t
|
763.00
|
INC. 0.95m @ 11 g/t
|
765.00
|
2.00m @ 2.86 g/t
|
850.00
|
24SJDD028_W1
|
7,043,269
|
641,873
|
466.8
|
6.49m @ 1.00 g/t
|
531.33
|
-66.2
|
287.5
|
873.70
|
8.00m @ 2.25 g/t
|
539.00
|
8.07m @ 1.20 g/t
|
592.47
|
1.29m @ 8.09 g/t
|
659.65
|
1.70m @ 8.3 g/t
|
663.80
|
6.43m @ 2.75 g/t
|
667.57
|
24SJDD028_W2
|
7,043,269
|
641,873
|
466.8
|
3.27m @ 1.07 g/t
|
519.30
|
-66.2
|
287.5
|
808.00
|
4.57m @ 1.24 g/t
|
530.35
|
6.97m @ 0.9 g/t
|
630.50
|
2.65m @ 1.4 g/t
|
660.00
|
5.80m @ 4.06 g/t
|
666.00
|
3.77m @ 0.98 g/t
|
673.10
|
24SJDD030
|
7,042,860
|
641,478
|
465.6
|
2.00m @ 4.30 g/t
|
474.00
|
-50.2
|
337.0
|
500.0
|
24SJDD031
|
7,043,304
|
641,879
|
467.1
|
3.22m @ 0.8 g/t
|
392.28
|
-51.5
|
288.6
|
610.0
|
2.95m @ 1.83 g/t
|
396.25
|
3.03m @ 4.41 g/t
|
402.15
|
14.58m @ 2.54 g/t
|
531.00
|
24SJDD032
|
7,043,304
|
641,879
|
467.2
|
1.00m @ 3.19 g/t
|
146.00
|
-48.4
|
294.7
|
593.00
|
13.00m @ 3.65 g/t
|
385.00
|
1.28m @ 34.54 g/t
|
395.23
|
24SJDD033
|
7,043,076
|
641,973
|
467.0
|
7.20m @ 2.84 g/t
|
814.00
|
-62.3
|
292.4
|
1224.90
|
3.40m @ 0.83 g/t
|
822.00
|
10.80m @ 3.06 g/t
|
835.30
|
24SJDD034
|
7,042,943
|
641,928
|
467.0
|
3.36m @ 0.72 g/t
|
499.64
|
-62.0
|
290.0
|
1435.1
|
5.00m @ 1.69 g/t
|
763.00
|
1.00m @ 5.32 g/t
|
788.00
|
6.00m @ 1.06 g/t
|
798.00
|
1.70m @ 3.58 g/t
|
828.00
|
9.83m @ 1.31 g/t
|
868.17
|
3.00m @ 2.9 g/t
|
886.00
|
3.38m @ 1.72 g/t
|
1070.32
|
24SJDD034_W1
|
7,042,942
|
641,936
|
466.0
|
1.28m @ 6.61 g/t
|
468.30
|
-62
|
290
|
1096.0
|
13.14m @ 1.56 g/t
|
696.90
|
18.00m @ 3.61 g/t
|
737.00
|
6.00m @ 1.09 g/t
|
756.00
|
9.43m @ 1.02 g/t
|
808.57
APPENDIX B - JORC 2012 TABLE 1 - GOLD DIVISION
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
|
A significant portion of the data used in resource calculations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used historically. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.
At each of the major past and current underground producers, each development face / round is horizontally chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.). The majority of exposures within the orebody are sampled.
Sludge drilling at is performed with an underground production drill rig. It is an open hole drilling method using water as the flushing medium, with a 64mm (nominal) hole diameter. Sample intervals are ostensibly the length of the drill steel. Holes are drilled at sufficient angles to allow flushing of the hole with water following each interval to prevent contamination. Sludge drilling is not used to inform resource models.
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
Drill cuttings are extracted from the RC return via cyclone. The underflow from each interval is transferred via bucket to a four-tiered riffle splitter, delivering approximately three kilograms of the recovered material into calico bags for analysis. The residual material is retained on the ground near the hole. Composite samples are obtained from the residue material for initial analysis, with the split samples remaining with the individual residual piles until required for re-split analysis or eventual disposal.
Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop. RAB holes are not included in the resource estimate.
Cuttings sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rod. Blast holes not included in the resource estimate.
|
Drill sample recovery
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|
Location of data points
|
|
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|
Sample security
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|
Geology
|
|
BHO
|
CGO
|
FGO
|
HGO
|
MGO
|
Drill hole Information
|
|
|
Data aggregation methods
|
|
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
|
|
Balanced reporting
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|
Further work
|
|
SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited
Contact
Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations & Media, Annette Ellis | Investor Relations Manager, investor.relations@westgold.com.au, +61 458 200 039