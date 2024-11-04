Arbor Metals Receives Drilling Permits for Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver, November 4th, 2024 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce that is has received the ATI authorization for the Fall 2024 drilling campaign on it wholly owned Jarnet Lithium project in the Corvette Lithium camp. The ATI authorization was received following a consultation with the Cree Nation of Chisasibi.

Company president Mark Furgeson commented, "on behalf of the board of directors, I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to the Cree Nation of Chisasibi for their support of Arbor's exploration activities. The Cree Nation is an important stakeholder in the Corvette camp, and we look forward to a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship."

The Jarnet project is located in the LG4 area, Eeyou-Istchee Baie James territory. The three claims blocks are located respectively at 5 km northwest of Patriot Battery Metals principal lithium deposit. The 2024 drill program consists of 7 target zones which were selected after reviewing lithium anomalies in till, magnetic contrasts and prospecting results. Among the targets zones to be drilled in the 2024 program is the newly discovered molybdenum zone, where multiple off-scale (over 2.5% Mo) were collected: the Prince Molybdenum showing. The first phase of the program will address targets with up to four 200m holes with a limit of 3600m. The Company intends to deploy its field crew in the coming weeks and expects to have results before the end of the year.

"At Arbor Metals, we are dedicated to conducting our exploration activities with the utmost regard for environmental stewardship," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor. "We adhere to strict environmental guidelines and prioritize collaboration with local communities and Indigenous nations in all our endeavors. The discovery of lithium across multiple areas of our project highlights our commitment to supporting the growing demand for domestic lithium in the North American electric vehicle market."

Arbor remains committed to responsible resource development and sustainable exploration practices. By adhering to industry-leading environmental standards and fostering positive relationships with local stakeholders, Arbor seeks to create long-term value while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Martin Demers, PGeo, registered in the Province of Québec (OGQ No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.



About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to further exploration of the Jarnet Lithium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

