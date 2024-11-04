Menü Artikel
Banyan Drilling Confirms High Grade Structural Controls and Grade Continuity at Powerline, AurMac Project

12:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 4, 2024 - Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the latest analytical results from nineteen (19) diamond drillholes within the Powerline Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory ("AurMac"). This set of holes was drilled in the north-central portion of the Powerline Deposit (See Figure 1) as part of the ongoing definition drilling program to increase confidence of the Resource model.

Highlights from these assay results:

  • AX-24-534: 48.0 metres ("m") of 0.53 g/t Au from 75.1 m

  • AX-24-536: 75.1 m of 0.29 g/t Au from near-surface (23.9 m)

  • AX-24-538: 21.5 m of 1.06 g/t Au from near-surface 71.9 m

  • AX-24-540: 0.2 m of 539.30 g/t Au from 166.1 m

    • And 56.7 m of 0.36 g/t Au from 166.3 m

  • AX-24-541: 90.0m of 0.68 g/t Au from surface (13.5 m)

  • AX-24-542: 154.1m of 0.58 g/t Au from surface (18.3 m)

  • AX-24-544: 0.3 m of 290.10 g/t Au from 37.1 m

  • AX-24-545: 78.6 m of 0.41 g/t Au from 74.9 m

  • AX-24-548: 79.6 m of 0.56 g/t Au from near-surface (26.5 m)

  • AX-24-549: 37.5 m of 0.81 g/t Au from near-surface (44.5 m)

"The 2024 definition drilling program at AurMac, has intersected multiple instances of high-grade gold veins, exceeding 11.00 g/t Au1and up to 539.00 g/t. These East-West oriented vein sets align with the direction of continuity of the structurally controlled Powerline gold mineralization. The increased drill density realized through this year's work will improve the interpretation of the quantity, distribution and thickness, of these high-grade gold veins and their significance within the framework of the Powerline Gold mineralization, which is in turn expected to result in refinements to the primary structural controls of the deposit," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "The successful 2024 AurMac exploration program, combined with record high gold prices, have strategically positioned Banyan for a Resource update, Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"); and, importantly, has provided clear exploration and definition drill targets for 2025."

  1. 1Banyan considers any assayed interval above the maximum Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") capping threshold of 11.00 g/t Au to be High Grade. (News Release: Feb 6, 2024, see About Banyan below)

Highlighted results of drillhole assays from this release are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 1 identifies the drillhole locations.

The Powerline Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

Highlighted instances of visible gold identified from Banyan's detailed logging of these drill holes are shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from holes in this release:

Figure 1:AurMac drill hole locations, showing the location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in the MRE (grey, black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (red, green and yellow dots; respectively).

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline Analytical Results.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m*)

Au (g/t)

AX-24-531

21.5

50.5

29.0

0.49

and

94.5

158.1

63.6

0.39

AX-24-532

20.0

53.0

33.0

0.44

and

94.5

112.0

17.5

0.55

and

119.5

142.5

23.0

0.33

AX-24-533

13.3

100.0

86.7

0.40

AX-24-534

55.1

62.5

7.4

0.32

and

75.1

123.1

48.0

0.53

and

167.9

169.2

1.3

1.06

AX-24-535

22.0

31.5

9.5

0.28

and

51.5

94.0

42.5

0.37

and

103.8

115.0

11.2

0.46

AX-24-536

23.9

99.0

75.1

0.29

AX-24-537

85.1

122.5

37.4

0.33

and

155.5

170.8

15.3

0.30

and

215.3

229.0

13.7

0.81

AX-24-538

9.1

30.6

21.4

0.60

and

71.9

93.4

21.5

1.06

AX-24-539

15.0

42.5

27.5

0.34

and

51.0

77.5

26.5

0.26

and

89.5

112.0

22.5

0.22

and

117.0

124.0

7.0

0.23

AX-24-540

29.0

50.3

21.3

0.31

and

69.2

98.4

29.2

0.31

and

107.8

112.5

4.7

0.54

and

135.6

151.4

15.8

0.45

and

159.3

182.4

23.1

5.68

including

166.1

166.3

0.2

539.30

and

191.9

223.0

31.1

0.32

AX-24-541

13.5

103.5

90.0

0.68

or

13.5

22.0

8.5

0.65

and

40.0

41.5

1.5

1.23

and

56.0

75.9

19.9

0.39

and

84.5

103.5

19.0

2.20

AX-24-542

18.3

172.4

154.1

0.58

or

18.3

39.6

21.3

1.31

and

62.5

69.4

6.9

0.60

and

85.3

117.9

32.6

1.23

and

144.5

172.4

27.9

0.39

AX-24-543

91.5

94.0

2.5

0.46

and

127.3

128.0

0.7

2.62

and

163.0

166.0

3.0

0.74

AX-24-544

34.8

38.5

3.7

20.19

including

37.1

37.4

0.3

290.10

and

77.0

86.0

9.0

0.67

and

107.8

123.6

15.8

1.10

and

146.2

176.5

30.3

0.37

and

199.4

199.8

0.4

9.10

AX-24-545

35.0

41.2

6.2

0.41

and

74.9

153.5

78.6

0.41

AX-24-546

36.8

65.4

28.6

0.38

AX-24-547

38.7

83.5

44.8

0.25

AX-24-548

26.5

106.1

79.6

0.56

and

160.8

170.9

10.1

0.60

and

185.5

219.2

33.7

0.55

AX-24-549

44.5

82.0

37.5

0.81

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID

East NAD83_Z8

North NAD83_Z8

Elev. (m)

Azimuth

Dip (°)

Depth (m)

AX-24-531

467651

7082953

803

357

-57

181.4

AX-24-532

467751

7082952

809

357

-58

193.6

AX-24-533

467752

7083047

803

001

-59

168.3

AX-24-534

466750

7083048

772

003

-59

199.6

AX-24-535

467651

7083039

800

357

-57

135.6

AX-24-536

467649

7083151

798

357

-58

100.6

AX-24-537

466657

7083050

766

356

-58

231.7

AX-24-538

467752

7083152

801

002

-58

96.1

AX-24-539

467862

7083050

812

360

-57

152.4

AX-24-540

466654

7083153

770

355

-60

231.7

AX-24-541

467947

7083054

816

003

-56

121.6

AX-24-542

466746

7083152

776

003

-60

201.2

AX-24-543

465552

7084255

685

004

-58

214.9

AX-24-544

466554

7083056

759

359

-63

225.6

AX-24-545

466453

7083153

745

003

-63

172.9

AX-24-546

468057

7083055

822

359

-59

126.5

AX-24-547

468156

7083056

828

360

-54

89.9

AX-24-548

466556

7083152

759

353

-61

230.1

AX-24-549

468253

7083053

833

002

-55

99.1

Upcoming Events

  • Precious Metals Forum Zurich - November 11 to 12

  • Corporate Presentation - November 11, 10:45 AM CET

  • Yukon Geoscience Forum - November 17 to 20

  • Corporate Presentation - November 17, 1:00 PM PST

  • New Orleans Investment Conference - November 20 to 23

    • Corporate Update and Breakfast - November 21, 7:15 AM CST

2024 Exploration Update

Banyan initiated its 2024 exploration program on June 1, 2024, and over the course of this season one hundred and eighteen (118) drillholes and over 21,000 m of drilling has been completed within the Powerline and Airstrip deposits. Drilling was completed in mid-October and core continues to be logged and processed with this expected to be completed by mid-November.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎ Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred Mineral Resource Estimate "MRE" for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


