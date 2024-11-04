Golden Rapture Mining Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at Near Surface

Edmonton, November 4, 2024 - Golden Rapture Mining (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce continued near-surface high-grade drilling results at its 10,000-acre Phillips Township Gold Property located in the Rainy River District, NW Ontario.

Our highly successful 2024 exploration season is now complete and we are excited to confirm the presence of shallow high-grade zones around the old mine shafts and also outside the extensions of the old Combined Mine workings yielding high-grade drill results as high as 285.00 g/t Au.

This summer's 23 drill holes combined with the past 33 historical shallow drill holes done in 1984, 1986 and 2017 strongly highlight the potential that the property may be amenable to open-pit mining.

There are also large piles of quartz material with recent grab sample results as high as 125.05 g/t Au that come from the seven shafts at the Combined Mine area that together with the recent and historical near-surface high-grade zones could provide mill feed to the New Gold Rainy River Gold Mine located approximately 40 kms to the South.

The results from Phase 2 drilling (holes 19 to 23) can be seen in the table below

Hole No. Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Results GRM24-09 66° 24.00 25.00 1.00 m 1.35 g/t GRM24-09 66° 25.50 26.00 0.50 m 8.62 g/t GRM24-10 66° 13.50 14.50 1.00 m 8.90 g/t Including 66° 14.00 14.50 0.50 m 14.20 g/t GRM24-11 66° 15.50 16.00 0.50 m 5.64 g/t GRM24-11 66° 17.00 19.00 2.00 m 4.79 g/t Including 66° 18.00 19.00 1.00 m 7.61 g/t GRM24-11 66° 19.00 24.00 5.00 m 1.07 g/t GRM24-12 66° 22.75 25.30 2.55 m 114.96 g/t Including 66° 22.75 23.25 0.50 m 285.00 g/t GRM24-12A 45° 5.75 6.30 0.55 m 55.04 g/t GRM24-13 45° 5.50 6.30 0.80 m 17.40 g/t GRM24-14 45° 6.50 7.50 1.00 m 3.73 g/t GRM24-16 45° 6.00 6.50 0.50 m 1.10 g/t GRM24-17 45° 6.50 8.00 1.50 m 111.16 g/t Including 45° 6.50 7.00 0.50 m 252.00 g/t GRM24-18 45° 12.00 13.00 1.00 m 8.09 g/t Including 45° 12.00 12.50 0.50 m 13.90 g/t GRM24-19 55° 4.50 11.00 6.50 m 2.05 g/t including 55° 5.50 6.00 0.50 m 5.65 g/t including 55° 8.50 9.00 0.50 m 5.77 g/t including 55° 10.50 11.00 0.50 m 3.68 g/t GRM24-21 57° 18.50 19.50 1.00 m 23.20 g/t GRM24-21 57° 21.50 22.50 1.00 m 2.93 g/t GRM24-22 70° 18.10 22.50 4.40 m 11.74 g/t Including 70° 19.20 19.70 0.50 m 59.99 g/t Including 70° 19.70 20.20 0.50 m 37.99 g/t Including 70° 22.00 22.50 0.50 m 5.27 g/t GRM24-23 45° 14.00 15.00 1.00 m 1.25 g/t

Table 1: 2024 Full Highlights of Results

Included is a picture from our newly discovered high-grade zone in Hole 12

What's next

We are also looking at possibly exploring another part of the property with great potential called the Young's Bay Occurrence (3 shafts and trenches) which is located around 600 meters southeast of our Combined Mine. It hosts six known parallel quartz veins, four of which have visible gold having 262 meters in strike length. In 1949, gold was recovered from 7.3 tonnes of material from Vein #1 and taken from a depth up to 3.7 meters for a grade of 750 g/t/Au.

Young's Bay Occurrence 2024 Highlights of Surface Grab Sample Results Included:

Sample Number Gold Results 494839 163. 33 g/t Au 494829 93.94 g/t Au 494831 73.79 g/t Au 494830 72.81 g/t Au 494847 50.82 g/t Au 494854 14.77 g/t Au 494851 10.10 g/t Au 494848 5.39 g/t Au

A total of 22 samples were recently taken from an old pit and 3 veins at this Young's Bay Gold Occurrence.

Golden Rapture President Richard Rivet said:

"We have only been listed on the CSE since March of this year and the property has already surpassed our original expectations so we look forward to the future and possibly discovering its other hidden possibilities. Please stay tuned as we are presently analyzing all our options and possible future plans."

History

The property has a total of eighteen (18) mine shafts including a ramp and an adit. Exploration in the area is said to have started around 1885 when a large number of high-grade gold discoveries were made and where many properties were brought into production during what became known as the 'Lake of the Woods Gold Rush'. The gold rush was short-lived when most prospectors stampeded to the Klondike in 1897.

The property saw very limited exploration until three other new gold discoveries were made in 1970's, 1980's and in 1999 namely the OGS, Terrell and Kuluk gold showings respectively. Was again revived in 2017 when a ten (10) shallow hole drill program intersected gold in every hole but the explorer ran out of funds. Never followed-up.

It is the first time that all these underexplored high-grade gold systems are part of a single property. They include the high-grade Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Occurrence, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young's Bay Occurrence.

The property has good year-round access with a major highway (Hwy 71) and powerlines crossing the entire length of the property. Also has great local infrastructure, manpower, heavy-duty equipment, grocery, restaurants and lodging nearby, etc.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface grab samples from the 2024 summer program were all sent to AGAT Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River area of NW Ontario, Canada.

