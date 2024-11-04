Musk Metals Begins Exploration at its Fafnir Lake Uranium and Molybdenum Property in Quebec

VANCOUVER, November 4, 2024 - Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that it is beginning exploration on its 100% owned Fafnir Lake Molybdenum Property, located in the Upper Laurentides region of Quebec. The Company is carrying out detailed outcrop sampling in an area roughly 4 km by 1 km encompassing both the Fafnir Lake and Huillier Lake showings which are nearly 3 km apart.

The Fafnir Lake property consists of 36 claims covering 2,102 hectares (21 km2). The Property is approximately 75 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and has good access through a network of secondary and lumber roads. The property is comprised of the Huillier Lake and Fafnir Lake showings.

The Fafnir Lake showing was discovered in 2006 and consists of an intensely altered pegmatite body where a grab sample yielded 0.16% uranium oxide ("U3O8"), 0.06% molybdenum ("Mo"), 0.06% lead ("Pb"), 0.15% zirconium ("Zr"), and 92 ppm niobium ("Nb"). Approximately 750 metres to the north-northwest, historical drill hole C-8 returned 0,19% U3O8 over 3 metres.

Another outcrop, 1,000 metres north-northwest of the Fafnir Lake showing, returned 0.02% U3O8, 0.01% < Mo, 0.01% Pb, 0.04% Zr, and 44 ppm Nb. In addition, an outcrop 1,100 metres south of the Fafnir Lake showing yielded 0.02% U3O8, 0.01% Mo, 0.04% Pb, 0.49% Zr, and 28 ppm Nb.

Discovered in 1968 and never followed-up, the Huillier Lake showing is nearly 3 km north of the Fafnir Lake showing and consists of at least 5 light colored and parallel pegmatite dykes, striking almost due north and dipping 10 to 20 degrees to the east. A total of 3 historical holes drilled from the Huillier showing crosscut several 0.3 to 0.6 metre wide intervals that assayed 0.06 to 0.11% U3O8; no assays were available for Mo, Pb, Zr or Nb.

In the early 2000's, government geologists have mapped many new pegmatite outcrops along a northern trend between both Fafnir Lake and Huillier Lake showings. These pegmatite outcrops were never followed up for molybdenum, lead, or niobium despite similar geological features. Of interest, some of these pegmatite outcrops are large and exceed 900 m2 in size, suggesting a large pegmatite system may be present in the vicinity of both the Fafnir Lake and Huillier Lake showings.

Musk Metals cautions that the geological information provided in this news release is of historical nature and mineralization may not be representative of mineralization on the Fafnir Lake property.

Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and vice-president of exploration for Musk Metals, is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The Company's properties are in the "Chapais-Chibougamau", "Abitibi", "Upper Laurentides", "Temiscamingue", and "James Bay" regions of Quebec, and the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia.

