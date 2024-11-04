Grid Metals Corp - Announcement of Voting Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, November 4, 2024 - Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) today announced the results of the voting at the Annual and Special Meeting of the Company held on October 28, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The Company is pleased to report on the following matters and resolutions proposed in the meeting circular.

Election of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was set at five (5) and the following directors were elected at the Meeting - Robin E Dunbar , Thomas W Meredith, Constantine Karayannopoulos , Patrick Murphy and Grant McAdam.

Equity Incentive Plan

At the Meeting a resolution approving the Equity Incentive Plan was approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley Cunningham LLP as auditors.

There were no other matters brought before the meeting.

Grid Attendance at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

The Company will be sponsoring as well as attending the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention (CCMEC) in Winnipeg on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, 2024. The conference is an excellent opportunity for the Company to meet with investors, government officials, First Nation partners and other stakeholders.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is focused on critical metals in the Bird River area approximately 150 km north east of Winnipeg Manitoba. The Company is currently drilling its Mayville East Copper Nickel property located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

