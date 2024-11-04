American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Marcio Fonseca P.Geo to Board of Directors

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - American Copper Development Corp. (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") reports that it has appointed Marcio Fonseca, P.Geo as an independent board member to its board of directors effective immediately. Marcio Fonseca is a highly regarded mining executive with an M.Sc. in Mineral Project Appraisal from the Imperial College, UK (Integrated with MBA Program) and a Specialization in Economic Engineering (FDC Brazil).

Mr. Fonseca has 30+ years of professional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions with large mining corporations and global investment banks. Mr. Fonseca's career achievements include direct involvement in successful discoveries of Tier 1 deposits and developing mine operations in world-class mining districts. He is renowned for his ability to identify, enhance, and develop opportunities within the natural resource sector.

He previously served as VP of Corporate Development for SilverCrest Mines, focusing on successfully turning around and expanding the flagship Santa Elena Mine. Notable accomplishments include his instrumental role in orchestrating successful transactions such as the CAD$155M acquisition of SilverCrest Mines by First Majestic Silver Corp. in Mexico and spin-out of SilverCrest Metals - Las Chispas, Mexico.

Prior to SilverCrest, Mr. Fonseca served as the Division Director for Metals and Energy at Macquarie Bank, where he played a pivotal role in business growth in North America focusing on delineating attractive prospects for mining finance and development. His expertise in various jurisdictions encompasses all phases of mineral asset development, and he has held senior corporate, operational and development positions with Vale, Phelps Dodge, and Freeport in Latin America.

More recently, Mr. Fonseca has created new ventures in Latin America and has extensive experience in capital markets, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and securing equity and debt financing for natural resource projects on a global scale. He currently serves as President, COO and Founder of GR Silver.

Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, commented: "We are pleased to have Marcio join us to build American Copper from the ground-up. His mining finance expertise and his established trapline of projects will be a welcome addition to our board."

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property.

