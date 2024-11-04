Route 109 Resources Inc. Announces Results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - ROUTE 109 RESOUCES INC. (TSXV: RTE) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("Route109" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All management resolutions proposed to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated September 26, 2024 (the "Information Circular"), were approved by the majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the meeting Robert Pryde, Wanda Cutler and Verlee Webb were all re-elected as directors of the Company. Marc Bustin and Jeremi Fournier did not stand for re-election as directors and the Company wishes to thank Marc and Jeremi for their services as directors of the Company.

About Route 109 Resources Inc.

Route 109 Resources Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. Route109 is currently fully focused on its 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares.

Route109 common shares trade under the symbol "RTE" on the TSX-V, "MRIRF" on the OTCQB and "8M0" on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future as described herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals, the termination of any material agreement, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228727