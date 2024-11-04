Independence Gold Commences Drill Program at 3Ts Project, BC

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drill program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project. The 3Ts Project is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres ("m") to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 25m have been identified.

The planned drill program will consist of approximately 25 drill holes totaling a minimum 7,500 m and will focus on the underexplored sections of the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, especially at depth where there is the potential for high-grade intercepts which will be used to expand the existing mineral resource (see report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" authored by Armitage and Miller, effective August 18th, 2022; please see news release dated August 18, 2022 for further details).

Additional drilling of the Ian, Johnny and Larry Veins will focus on testing mineralization along strike and at depth which will be incorporated into the overall project resource. The Ootsa and Balrog targets will also be a focus for this drill program, building on the geophysical and geological data that was collected during the summer 2024 exploration program.

Randy Turner, President and CEO of the Company commented "We look forward to building on the success of recent drill programs at 3Ts. With a larger and more extensive drill program planned, including deeper holes to test the major vein systems below the microdiorite sill and further testing of the newly discovered Ootsa and Balrog targets, we anticipate a very busy and exciting year ahead."

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

