Bolt Metals to Forward Split Common Shares

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A3D8AK) (OTCQB: PCRCF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will be split on the basis of two (2) new shares for each one (1) old share (the "Forward Split"). When a definitive schedule is available, the Company will provide a further update on the exact timing of the Forward Split, including the record date and commencement of trading on a post-split basis. It is intended that the Forward Split will be conducted on a push-out basis.

After giving effect to the Forward Split, the Company anticipates it will have approximately 29,807,412 common shares outstanding. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Forward Split ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

Marketing



The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement with 1502656 B.C LTD. to provide strategic digital media services, marketing (including awareness campaigns) and data analytical services to the Company in North America (the "Marketing Agreement"). The term of the engagement is for a period of six months commencing November 1, 2024. 1502656 B.C LTD. and its principals are arm's length to the Company. The Company will pay 1502656 B.C LTD. an aggregate amount equal to C$400,000 under the Marketing Agreement. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, 1502656 B.C. LTD. (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company. 1502656 B.C. LTD. can be reached at: 3849 154th Street Surrey, BCV3Z0V3, and email: nate@wagnergroup.media.

Board of Directors

Mr. Will Page, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to the Company's board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Page replaces Mr. Sean Bromley who today resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Sean for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Branden Haynes - Director and CEO

(604) 817-1595

info@boltmetals.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward?looking information". The words "may", "potential", "should", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward?looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended Forward Split and the provision of services under the Marketing Agreement. Investors are cautioned that any such forward?looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward?looking statements. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.