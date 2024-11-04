Argenta Silver Reports Positive Engagement With Indigenous And Government Leaders In Salta, Argentina

SALTA, Argentina, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (formerly Butte Energy Inc.) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce successful initial discussions with both indigenous community leaders and government officials in Salta Province, Argentina.

Joaquin Marias, Argenta's Vice President of Exploration and Development, met with the Chief of the Kolla Community in Pocitos , located just 4 kilometers from the El Quevar Project. The community has a long-standing connection with El Quevar and welcomes the return of exploration under Argenta's leadership. The meeting was constructive, with both parties agreeing to respect each other's needs and commit to open communication as exploration advances.

In Salta's capital, Mr. Marias also introduced Argenta to key government officials, including Minister of Production, Mr. Martin de Los Rios, and Secretary of Mines and Energy, Mrs. Romina Sassarini. Both officials expressed strong support for Argenta's plans and the benefits the project will bring to Salta's communities.

"Building a Social License in Latin America is essential," said Mr. Marias. "Our positive reception by the Pocitos Kolla community and government leaders is an important step forward for Argenta Silver and the El Quevar Project."

Argenta remains committed to strengthening relationships with local communities, ensuring benefits for the people of Salta, and advancing the project responsibly.

Update on Marketing Agreement

Further to the announcement on October 24, 2024, the Company confirms it will not proceed with the marketing agreement with Gold Standard Media, and no compensation was paid.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies-while building a lasting and successful company.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Geir Liland"



Chief Executive Officer

