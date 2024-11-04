CopAur's JV Partner Intersects 6.22 g/t Gold over 18.98 Metres, Within 3.16 g/t Gold over 44.32 Metres at the Williams Property

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the significant progress made at the Williams Property in Northern British Columbia by our joint venture partner, Omega Pacific Resources. Omega Pacific is earning an 80% interest in the project through an investment commitment of $6 million and the issuance of 5 million shares.

In 2024, Omega Pacific Resources achieved remarkable milestones, successfully expanding drill intersections, securing additional strategic ground, and staking further property to extend the promising GIC target.

For full details, please refer to Omega Pacific's news release dated October 28th, 2024 or visit their website at omegapacific.ca.

We congratulate Omega Pacific on achieving a 51% interest in the Williams Project and are optimistic about continued exploration success in the upcoming 2025 season.

Moving forward, CopAur's primary focus will shift to advancing our 100%-owned Kinsley Project and exploring the potential of the historic Locke Gold Mine.

