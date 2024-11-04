Muzhu Locates and Samples F12 Vein

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned Chinese subsidiary Louyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd "LSM" has successfully located the F12 vein where the recently completed adit reached the historical workings at the Wulonggou Gold Mine.



When LSM reached the old workings it located a stope on the F12 vein and has started sampling the past workings of the mineralized structure to confirm that the F12 vein is consistent, both in width, extension and grade, with some of the veins of WGM that are already in production. The F12 is one of six veins in the Wulonngou Mine, some of which are still being worked and producing economic grades of gold. The F12 vein had to be closed when a new road was constructed too close to the original entrance. The Wulonggou Gold Mine is located in Xishan Township, Luoning County, Henan Province, China. Luoning County and encompasses numerous gold-silver producing mines and historical producers.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

