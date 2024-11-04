Avanti Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results

Vancouver - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on November 4, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All Company matters submitted to the shareholders of the Company for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials and Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Information Circular"), each dated October 4, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A copy of the Information Circular is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In addition to the presentation of the Company's audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended April 30, 2024 at the Meeting (i) the number of directors of the Company for the following year was set at Five (5) directors; (ii) each nominee director set forth in the Information Circular was elected to the Company's board of directors; (iii) WDM Chartered Professional Accountants LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and (iv) the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive plan was ratified, confirmed and approved.

The Company wishes to welcome Mr. Ian MacLean to the Board of Directors. Ian is currently the acting CEO and has over 20 years of experience in the gold industry.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold projects in Africa. The Company benefits from a senior management team with extensive experience in mining, exploration, and resource development. Leveraging this expertise, Avanti is strategically focused on unlocking value through its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AVANTI GOLD CORP.

Ian MacLean, CEO

Email: imaclean@avantigoldcorp.com

www.avantigoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "target," "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance, or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.