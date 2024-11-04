Alma Gold Announces Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,200,000 stock options ("Options") to its directors, officers and consultants at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of three years from grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan which was approved by Shareholders on April 25, 2024. All Options vested on issuance.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, the Dialakoro project permits under application in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea and it owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://almagoldinc.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

