Aura Amends Dividend Policy to Quarterly Payments, and Declares Dividend of US$0.24 Per Share Based on Q3 2024 Results; BDR holders will receive R$ 0.08 per BDR

ROAD TOWN, Nov. 04, 2024 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") has approved an amendment to its dividend policy ("Dividend Policy"), with the intention of declaring and paying dividends on a quarterly basis. Under the Dividend Policy, the Company will determine quarterly cash dividends in an aggregate amount equal to 20% of its reported Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the relevant three months less sustaining capital expenditures and exploration capital expenditures for the same period.



Dividends are expected to be declared four times per year, starting in Q4 2024, based on the reported results and capital expenditures for the applicable three-month period, with a record date that is no less than seven business day after the date of the press release announcing the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of each calendar quarter. Dividends are expected to be declared four times per year, starting in being declared in Q4 2024, according to the Q3 2024 results, based on the reported results and capital expenditures for the applicable three-month period, with a record date that is no less than seven business day after the date of the press release announcing the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of each calendar quarter. As such, any dividend payable under the Dividend Policy will be declared together or soon after the press release announcing the financial statements and MD&A of each calendar quarter¹.

In addition to the amended Dividend Policy, the Board has declared and approved the payment of a dividend (the "Dividend") of US$0.24 per common share (approximately US$17.4 million in total). The Dividend is in respect of and is based on Aura's financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2024. This payment is above the minimum foreseen in the Company's Dividend Policy.

The Dividend will be paid in US dollars on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024 ("Record Date").

Holders of the Company's Brazilian Depositary Receipts as of Record Date will receive US$0.08 per BDR (since 1 Aura share is equivalent to 3 BDRs) and are expected to receive payment by December 18, 2024, and will receive the Brazilian Reais equivalent of the Dividend, based on a market exchange rate to be disclosed in a future Press Release, in advance of its payment date.

The Dividend is not subject to withholding taxes at the time of payment by the Company.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President & CEO commented, "We are excited to announce another dividend following strong Q3 results, underscoring our commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable returns to our shareholders while actively growing our business. The transition to a quarterly dividend policy highlights our confidence in Aura's long-term growth and operational strength, enabling us to reward shareholders regularly. With a demonstrated track record of paying sector leading dividends upon strong execution, Aura stands out as a Company that prioritizes shareholder value. With this move, we remain dedicated to maximizing returns through regular dividends and strategic share buybacks, while we invest on production and resources growth. We remain dedicated to maximizing returns through regular dividends and strategic share buybacks, while we invest to increase our production and mineral resources and reserves."

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's four producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the EPP and Almas gold mines in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia and four projects in Brazil: the Borborema and Matupá gold projects, which are in development the São Francisco gold project, which is on care and maintenance, and the Serra da Estrela copper project in Brazil, Carajás region, which is at the exploration stage.

For further information, please visit Aura's website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Investor Relations

ri@auraminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the expected timing of the Dividend; expected production levels in Q2 2024 and metal prices received in respect thereof; the Company's sustaining capital expenditures and exploration capital expenditures for Q2 2024; the further potential of the Company's properties; and the ability of the Company to achieve its short and long term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to achieve its short-term and longer-term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof, the ability to lower costs and increase production, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, copper and gold or certain other commodity price volatility, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.