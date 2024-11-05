Golden Horse Australian IPO Offer to Raise up to A$18M Opens November 5

Highlights:

Golden Horse's Australian initial public offering (IPO or Offer) to open 5th November 2024 and is expected to close on or before 15th November 2024, with an indicative ASX listing date of 2nd December 2024 under the ASX ticker code: GHM.

The IPO aims to raise a minimum of A$16 million and maximum of A$18 million (before costs) to support exploration in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a premier gold-producing region in Australia.

The Offer includes up to 72 million Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) priced at A$0.25 each, with a priority allocation of up to A$4 million reserved for eligible Emerald Resources NL shareholders.

Proceeds will fund a comprehensive exploration program, including mineral resource definition drilling, brownfields exploration, and greenfields exploration across the Southern Cross Project.

Golden Horse has assembled a highly experienced board and management team who are well qualified to exploit the potential of Golden Horse's gold assets.

Vancouver, November 4, 2024 - Golden Horse Minerals Ltd., (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Australian initial public offering ("IPO" or "Offer") to raise a minimum of A$16 million and maximum of A$18 million (before costs) will open 5th November 2024 and is expected to close on 15th November 2024.

This pivotal step will facilitate Golden Horse's listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), with an indicative listing date of 2nd December 2024 under the ticker code: GHM.

The offer consists of up to 72 million Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs") priced at A$0.25 each, with a priority allocation of up to A$4 million reserved for eligible Emerald Resources NL (ASX: EMR) shareholders.1

The funds raised from the Offer will be used by Golden Horse to leverage its strategic position in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, one of Australia's most prolific gold-producing regions. The Company's Southern Cross Project spans over 130 kilometres and presents both advanced and untapped exploration opportunities offering the Company a district-scale opportunity for significant discoveries.

The Funds raised will be used to continue the Company's comprehensive exploration program including:

Mineral Resource Definition Drilling at key prospects such as Hopes Hill, Hakes Find, and Pilot to establish a solid resource base.

Brownfields Exploration at sites like Greenmount and Baby Queen, aimed at expanding known gold zones using existing infrastructure and historical mining data.

Greenfields Exploration to systematically test new targets, ensuring continuous target generation and discovery.

Managing Director and CEO Nicholas Anderson said: "We are thrilled to announce that our offer will open on 5th November 2024. This is a significant milestone for Golden Horse as we position ourselves to unlock the immense potential of the Southern Cross region. We are committed to delivering value to our shareholders and are eager to embark on this exciting journey."

Golden Horse boasts a highly experienced board and management team, well-equipped to execute the Company's ambitious exploration strategy. Chairman Graeme Sloan and Managing Director/CEO Nicholas Anderson lead a team with deep industry knowledge and a proven track record in mining and exploration. Their expertise will be instrumental in navigating the complexities of the Australian market and maximising the potential of the Company's projects.

An overview of the Golden Horse board members, following the Company's admission to the ASX (and subject to election at the Company's annual general and special meeting to be held 12th November 2024 (the "2024 AGM")), is provided below:

Graeme Sloan, Chairman

Mr. Sloan is a Mining Engineer with over 35 years of leadership experience, specialising in corporate affairs and operations across multiple commodities. He has a proven track record in building companies through growth and M&A and is committed to ESG practices. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Kali Metals (ASX: KM1).

Nicholas Anderson, Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Anderson is a Chemical Engineer with over 20 years in the resources sector, experienced in capital raising and mergers/acquisitions. He has previously served as CFO of Rivet Group and is currently on the board of Kin Mining (ASX: KIN), focusing on strategic growth.

Jim Harris, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Harris has extensive experience in managing construction and engineering projects both in Australia and internationally. He has held executive roles at Swanline Developments and Alcoa, with expertise in project management. He holds qualifications in legal studies and public administration.

Brett Dunnachie, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Dunnachie is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years in corporate roles, currently serving as Chief Corporate Officer at Emerald (ASX: EMR), where he manages operations for the Okvau Gold Mine. His background includes corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Mr. Dunnachie was nominated to the Board by Emerald.

Following the IPO, subject to receipt of the approval of the TSXV and shareholders at the 2024 AGM Golden Horse plans to delist from the TSX Venture Exchange. This strategic move would streamline the Company's corporate structure, allowing it to focus on its Australian operations, minimise corporate costs and maximise shareholder value.

Golden Horse lodged a replacement prospectus on the 5th November 2024. Eligible investors who wish to participate in the offer can access the replacement prospectus electronically on the Golden Horse website via the link below:

Golden Horse looks forward to this exciting opportunity to position the Company to unlock the potential of the Southern Cross region and create significant value for our shareholders.

Competent Person's Statement

Mr. Jonathan Lea, a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the preparation of the technical content regarding the Southern Cross Project contained in this document. Mr. Lea has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

1 Refer to TSXV announcement dated 3rd September 2024 and 11th October 2024.

