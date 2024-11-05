CONSOL Energy Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2024

CANONSBURG, Nov. 5, 2024 - Today, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) reported financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights Include:

GAAP net income of $95.6 million and GAAP dilutive earnings per share of $3.22;

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA 1 of $179.2 million;

of $179.2 million; Net cash provided by operating activities of $161.3 million;

Quarterly free cash flow 1 of $121.8 million;

of $121.8 million; Total revenue and other income of $574.9 million;

Announced dividend of $0.25/share, payable on November 26, 2024;

Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) produced 7.2 million tons;

CONSOL Marine Terminal (CMT) shipped 4.7 million tons; and

Merger with Arch Resources continues to progress as expected with closing anticipated by the end of 1Q25.

Management Comments

"During the third quarter of 2024, the CONSOL team achieved robust financial and operational results, despite a longwall move at the PAMC and an annual planned maintenance shutdown," said Jimmy Brock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc. "With the CONSOL Marine Terminal rebounding from the impact of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, which occurred on March 26, 2024, and affected much of the second quarter, the PAMC team delivered a strong production quarter in 3Q24, mining 7.2 million tons, which was a third quarter record for the complex. As a result, we finished the quarter with approximately $179 million of adjusted EBITDA1 and $122 million of free cash flow1, and we increased our cash and cash equivalents by $116 million since June 30, 2024. The merger with Arch Resources continues to move forward and progress as expected, with closing still anticipated to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Consistent with the capital return framework outlined in the merger agreement, we announced a $0.25 per share dividend, which will be payable on November 26, 2024."

"On the safety front, the Bailey Preparation Plant and Itmann Preparation Plant each had ZERO employee recordable incidents in the third quarter of 2024, and our year-to-date employee total recordable incident rate across our coal mining segment remained well below the national average for underground bituminous coal mines."

Pennsylvania Mining Complex Review





Three Months Ended



September

30, 2024

September

30, 2023 Total Coal Revenue (PAMC Segment) thousands $ 439,730

$ 431,090 Operating and Other Costs thousands $ 304,134

$ 276,323 Total Cash Cost of Coal Sold1 thousands $ 245,252

$ 234,944 Coal Production million tons 7.2

6.1 Total Tons Sold million tons 6.8

6.1 Average Coal Revenue per Ton Sold per ton $ 64.28

$ 70.34 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton1 per ton $ 35.85

$ 38.36 Average Cash Margin per Ton Sold1 per ton $ 28.43

$ 31.98

We sold 6.8 million tons of PAMC coal during the third quarter of 2024, generating coal revenue of $439.7 million for the PAMC segment at an average coal revenue per ton sold of $64.28. This compares to 6.1 million tons sold, generating coal revenue of $431.1 million and an average coal revenue per ton sold of $70.34 in the year-ago period. The coal revenue improvement was driven by a significant increase in production tons compared to the prior year period despite the decline in sales price. With the temporary pause of operations at our CMT due to the Francis Scott Key (FSK) Bridge collapse behind us, the PAMC team worked hard during the quarter to meet market demand, which partially offset some of the production impact during 2Q24.

During the third quarter of 2024, we produced 7.2 million tons at the PAMC, which was impressive considering that we had a planned longwall move and summer maintenance shutdown in the quarter. This compares to 6.1 million tons in the year-ago period. Average cash cost of coal sold per ton1 at the PAMC for the third quarter of 2024 was $35.85, compared to $38.36 in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to the significant improvement in sales tons compared to the prior year period.

On the marketing front, API2 and Henry Hub natural gas spot prices each saw very modest upticks in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2024. In the export market, API2 spot prices in the third quarter increased approximately 3% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Domestically, average Henry Hub natural gas spot prices were up approximately 2% quarter over quarter. However, PJM West day ahead power prices increased more than 20% over the same period. Energy Ventures Analysis estimates that Northern Appalachian coal burn increased by approximately 30% in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to 2Q24. Internationally, Europe has returned to the market and is securing cargos ahead of winter. Furthermore, demand for our crossover metallurgical product has been robust this year, particularly in China. The PAMC is near fully contracted in 2024 based on the midpoint of our 2024 guidance, and we now have approximately 18 million tons contracted for 2025.

CONSOL Marine Terminal Review

During the third quarter of 2024, throughput volume at the CMT was 4.7 million tons, compared to 4.3 million tons in the year-ago period. Terminal revenues and CMT total costs and expenses were $23.7 million and $11.6 million, respectively, compared to $22.7 million and $11.7 million, respectively, during the year-ago period. CMT operating cash costs1 were $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period. CMT net income and CMT adjusted EBITDA1 were $13.0 million and $15.9 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $12.1 million and $14.9 million, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Itmann Mining Complex Update

During the third quarter of 2024, the Itmann Mining Complex (IMC) sold 152 thousand tons of Itmann Mine and third-party coal, compared to 164 thousand tons in the second quarter. The impairment was due to lingering supply chain issues and adverse geological conditions which limited our production. On the supply chain front, we continue to deal with abnormally long lead times on both new and rebuilt section equipment. During the third quarter of 2024, the Itmann Mine continued to operate two of its three continuous miner sections as super sections while we wait on multiple continuous miner deliveries. Despite being limited in the number of sections we could run, long-term mains development progressed in 3Q24, and toward the end of the quarter, the Itmann Mine began retreat mining, which we expect will improve both our efficiency and productivity. Additionally, a deep cut plan has been approved by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) for the 1 North section of the mine, and we are working with MSHA to obtain approval for another mining section, which will improve the overall efficiency of the mine. Multiple continuous miners are expected to be delivered before year-end 2024, which should improve our production capacity.

Liability Management Update

In early October, CONSOL and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) finalized agreements to form a Global Water Treatment Trust Fund (WTTF). The fund will provide an alternative financial assurance mechanism for 22 of our legacy water treatment facilities in the state of Pennsylvania, and these 22 sites represent the entire footprint of our legacy, perpetual water treatment liabilities located in the state. The WTTF establishes a long-term mechanism to fund a significant portion of our perpetual water treatment obligations over time and, as such, will reduce our exposure to surety bonds and their collateral requirements. CEIX has agreed to a minimum $2 million annual contribution into the fund, while reserving the option to accelerate funding at any time and with no cap on the amount.

Insurance Claim Update

Throughout the third quarter of 2024, we worked with our insurance adjusters to calculate a potential business interruption claim related to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, which affected operations at our CONSOL Marine Terminal. As of mid-October, we submitted a formal claim, and we hope to reach a final settlement by the end of 2024.

Merger Update

The CONSOL and Arch teams have continued the push toward achieving a timely closing and smooth transition to Core Natural Resources. On the regulatory approval front, we have obtained final clearance of the proposed merger from Brazil, Poland and China. Additionally, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in relation to the proposed merger expired on October 11, which is one of the closing conditions of the proposed merger.

Shareholder Returns Update

Consistent with the capital return framework outlined in the merger agreement for CEIX while the merger is in pending status, the board of directors has authorized a dividend of $0.25/share. The payment will amount to an aggregate of approximately $7.3 million, payable on November 26, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

2024 Guidance and Outlook

Based on our current contracted position, estimated prices, production plans, and the effect of the FSK Bridge collapse, we are providing the following financial and operating performance guidance for full fiscal year 2024:

PAMC coal sales volume of 25.0-26.0 million tons

PAMC average coal revenue per ton sold expectation of $64.50-$66.00

PAMC average cash cost of coal sold per ton 2 expectation of $37.50-$38.50

expectation of $37.50-$38.50 IMC coal sales volume of 600-800 thousand tons

Total capital expenditures of $165-$190 million

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Footnotes:

1 "Adjusted EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "CMT Adjusted EBITDA", "CMT Operating Cash Costs", and "Total Cash Cost of Coal Sold" are non-GAAP financial measures and "Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton" and "Average Cash Margin per Ton Sold" are operating ratios derived from non-GAAP financial measures, each of which are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below, under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

2 CEIX is unable to provide a reconciliation of PAMC Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton guidance, which is an operating ratio derived from non-GAAP financial measures, due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain income statement items.

About CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL's flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, and Harvey Mine. CONSOL recently developed the Itmann Mine in the Central Appalachian Basin, which has the capacity when fully operational to produce roughly 900 thousand tons per annum of premium, low-vol metallurgical coking coal. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 20 million tons per year. In addition to the ~584 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~28 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann Mining Complex, the company controls approximately 1.3 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves and resources located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

The following table presents the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net Income $ 95,632

$ 100,725 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 53,329

58,792 Other Non-Cash Adjustments to Net Income 2,327

703 Changes in Working Capital 10,044

2,514 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 161,332

162,734 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital Expenditures (39,388)

(41,667) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 372

1 Other Investing Activity (183)

19,855 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (39,199)

(21,811) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net Payments on Long-Term Debt, Including Fees (2,029)

(30,610) Repurchases of Common Stock -

(136,863) Dividends and Dividend Equivalents Paid (7,353)

- Other Financing Activities 38

(126) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (9,344)

(167,599) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 112,789

(26,676) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 256,826

242,670 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 369,615

$ 215,994

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold on an aggregate basis by segment, and our average cash cost of coal sold per ton on a per-ton basis. Cost of coal sold includes items such as direct operating costs, royalty and production taxes, direct administration costs, and depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. Cost of coal sold excludes any indirect costs and other costs not directly attributable to the production of coal. The cash cost of coal sold includes cost of coal sold less depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. We define average cash cost of coal sold per ton as cash cost of coal sold divided by tons sold. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cost of coal sold, cash cost of coal sold and average cash cost of coal sold per ton is operating and other costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation for the PAMC segment of cash cost of coal sold, cost of coal sold and average cash cost of coal sold per ton to operating and other costs, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023 Operating and Other Costs $ 304,134

$ 276,323 Less: Other Costs (Non-Production and non-PAMC) (58,882)

(41,379) Cash Cost of Coal Sold $ 245,252

$ 234,944 Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (PAMC Production) 40,606

47,210 Cost of Coal Sold $ 285,858

$ 282,154 Total Tons Sold (in millions) 6.8

6.1 Average Cost of Coal Sold per Ton $ 41.79

$ 46.04 Less: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs per Ton Sold 5.94

7.68 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton $ 35.85

$ 38.36

We evaluate our average cash margin per ton sold on a per-ton basis. We define average cash margin per ton sold as average coal revenue per ton sold, net of average cash cost of coal sold per ton. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to average cash margin per ton sold is total coal revenue.

The following table presents a reconciliation for the PAMC segment of average cash margin per ton sold to total coal revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023 Total Coal Revenue (PAMC Segment) $ 439,730

$ 431,090 Operating and Other Costs 304,134

276,323 Less: Other Costs (Non-Production and non-PAMC) (58,882)

(41,379) Cash Cost of Coal Sold $ 245,252

$ 234,944 Total Tons Sold (in millions) 6.8

6.1 Average Coal Revenue per Ton Sold $ 64.28

$ 70.34 Less: Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton 35.85

38.36 Average Cash Margin per Ton Sold $ 28.43

$ 31.98

We define CMT operating costs as operating and other costs related to throughput tons. CMT operating costs exclude any indirect costs and other costs not directly attributable to throughput tons. CMT operating cash costs include CMT operating costs, less depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on throughput assets. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to CMT operating costs and CMT operating cash costs is operating and other costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of CMT operating costs and CMT operating cash costs to operating and other costs, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023 Operating and Other Costs $ 304,134

$ 276,323 Less: Other Costs (Non-Throughput) (295,939)

(267,775) CMT Operating Costs $ 8,195

$ 8,548 Less: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Throughput) (1,276)

(1,070) CMT Operating Cash Costs $ 6,919

$ 7,478

We define adjusted EBITDA as (i) net income (loss) plus income taxes, interest expense and depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation and loss on debt extinguishment and (iii) certain one-time transactions, such as merger-related expenses. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).

The following tables present a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

PAMC

CONSOL

Marine

Terminal

Other

Consolidated Net Income (Loss) $ 129,393

$ 12,966

$ (46,727)

$ 95,632















Add: Income Tax Expense -

-

17,539

17,539 Add: Interest Expense -

1,516

3,148

4,664 Less: Interest Income (1,795)

-

(3,221)

(5,016) Earnings (Loss) Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) 127,598

14,482

(29,261)

112,819















Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 44,663

1,342

7,324

53,329















Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes and DD&A

(EBITDA) $ 172,261

$ 15,824

$ (21,937)

$ 166,148















Adjustments:













Add: Stock-Based Compensation $ 1,645

$ 93

$ 313

$ 2,051 Add: Merger-Related Expenses -

-

10,979

10,979 Total Pre-tax Adjustments 1,645

93

11,292

13,030















Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,906

$ 15,917

$ (10,645)

$ 179,178



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

PAMC

CONSOL

Marine

Terminal

Other

Consolidated Net Income (Loss) $ 132,442

$ 12,098

$ (43,815)

$ 100,725















Add: Income Tax Expense -

-

21,032

21,032 Add: Interest Expense -

1,524

5,121

6,645 Less: Interest Income (723)

-

(3,301)

(4,024) Earnings (Loss) Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) 131,719

13,622

(20,963)

124,378















Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 50,663

1,181

6,948

58,792















Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes and DD&A

(EBITDA) $ 182,382

$ 14,803

$ (14,015)

$ 183,170















Adjustments:













Add: Stock-Based Compensation $ 1,408

$ 50

$ 218

$ 1,676 Add: Loss on Debt Extinguishment -

-

662

662 Total Pre-tax Adjustments 1,408

50

880

2,338















Adjusted EBITDA $ 183,790

$ 14,853

$ (13,135)

$ 185,508

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from sales of assets less capital expenditures and investments in mining-related activities. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations and non-core asset sales after taking into consideration capital expenditures due to the fact that these expenditures are considered necessary to maintain and expand CONSOL's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 161,332

$ 162,734







Capital Expenditures (39,388)

(41,667) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 372

1 Investments in Mining-Related Activities (534)

(635) Free Cash Flow $ 121,782

$ 120,433

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

