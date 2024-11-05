Northern Lights Announces Corporate and Project Update

Vancouver - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the following corporate and project update.

Horetzky Option Agreement

Northern Lights has issued 500,000 common shares as equity consideration to the vendor of the Horetzky Copper Project pursuant to the option agreement announced by the Company on October 24 2024 ("Option Agreement"). The Company has also completed the cash consideration payments required under the Option Agreement. The shares issued under the Option agreement are subject to a standard 4 month hold period.

Following the completion of the initial cash and equity consideration payments, Northern Lights will pay a finders fee to an arms-length party of $25,000, payable in shares of the Company.

Project Strategic Review

Following a strategic review, Northern Lights has made the decision to terminate the Caldera Option agreement that the company announced on May 8, 2024. The termination of the option on the Caldera Project in Nevada focuses the Company's copper exploration strategy on the Horetzky Copper Project in British Columbia.

The 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona, where the company previously announced high-grade drilling results (see Company announcement March 7, 2022 for details of Tin Cup drilling at Secret Pass.), remains in good standing and the Company intends to complete further exploration work on the project in the future.

Corporate Options

The Company announces the granting of 3,750,000 incentive stock options, pursuant to its stock option plan, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of 2 years. All options vest upon grant.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

