Radius expands Tierra Roja Copper Project in Peru, via new staking

November 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked additional property in Peru, expanding the size of its Tierra Roja Project from 600 hectares to 1,870 hectares. Based on our team's increasing understanding of the geology of the area, the Company believes that there is additional potential to the southwest where contiguous claims have been staked and include Tierra Roja 1-500 and Tierra Roja 1-800 (see Figure 1). Radius has also commenced a 67 line km ground magnetic survey, to assist in defining drill targets.

Bruce Smith, President and CEO, commented: "Our geological team has initiated detailed mapping, sampling and detailed ground magnetics at Tierra Roja as well as evaluations of new projects in the region. The recently staked ground gives the property more scale in an area that we believe has potential for a significant copper discovery."

Tierra Roja Exploration Update

Radius has received detailed petrographic analysis of hand specimens collected during due-diligence sampling at Tierra Roja. The main rock types from the core of the porphyry target were evaluated by thin section microscope, scanning electron microprobe and x-ray analysis. Of note, all samples strongly silicified and sericite altered. The main high grade copper zones are intensely brecciated, with complete replacement by sericite and silica. Parts of the porphyry complex have been completely replaced by micro-vein stockworks and silica flooding. The alteration observed is consistent with patterns observed at other porphyry systems within the southern Peru costal porphyry copper belt. The Radius geological team is currently in the field conducting detailed mapping, sampling and ground based magnetic surveys at Tierra Roja and the recently expanded claim block.

Figure 1. Tierra Roja project location and tenure.



Figure 2. Tierra Roja project ground magnetics program in progress.



Property Location and Description

Tierra Roja is an early-stage copper porphyry copper target located in the Coastal Desert, southern Peru, at an elevation of 1700masl and 20km from the Pan American highway. The project site is accessible by road and 4x4 tracks. This project is a recent discovery with no previous systematic exploration or drilling. Tierra Roja is located at the northern end of the southern Peru coastal copper belt which hosts some of the largest copper mines in the world. Peru is the second largest copper producer globally.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius' Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury. Management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

