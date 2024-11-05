EVSX Announces Completion of Battery Recycling Line Commissioning & Leadership Appointment

Thorold, November 5, 2024 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1), is pleased to provide an update on the operations of its wholly owned battery processing subsidiary, EVSX Corp.

The Company has successfully completed processing every alkaline and zinc-carbon battery type supplied by Call2Recycle using the initial 4,200-ton-per-year battery processing line, with a recycling efficiency rate of over 85%. The Company's technical team will now make final configuration adjustments to the line to optimize production capacity and efficiency.

"(…) We are delighted with the technical success of this commissioning effort and are now well-positioned to move forward with the strategic installation of our lines across North America. The 4,200-ton-per-year line and 10,000-ton-per-year line now being installed are both located in our Thorold, Ontario (Niagara) plant, an ideal geographic and demographic hub. (…) We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Peres to the leadership team and look forward to his contribution given his past successes (…)," commented Enrico Di Cesare, President and Chief Technology Officer of EVSX Corp.

This testing milestone, the commissioning of the equipment, is important as it complements the independent testing by WSP Group PLC on the other three large, multi-chemistry, 10,000-ton-per-year processing lines, fully built and owned by the Company. Two of these multi-million-dollar lines are in Ontario and are ready to be installed; the third is ready to be delivered to a strategic location.

The installation of one of these 10,000-ton-per-year lines has commenced at the Company's Thorold, Ontario (Niagara) plant. The plant is an ideal location within one of the most populated hubs in the country and is centrally located, covering Detroit, Michigan, the largest automotive cluster in North America, including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), etc.

Enrico Di Cesare further commented, "(…) These large lines provide flexibility and an ability to adapt to industry needs from button batteries, alkaline, lithium, nickel-cadmium, etc., as well as complement existing efforts in North America. The Company is reviewing an option to install a second plant in western Canada that will significantly reduce battery transportation costs (…) the Company's processing lines are highly automated and require minimal labor to efficiently separate critical battery metal elements, plastics, aluminum, steel, and other materials used in battery manufacturing. The battery metals may then be reused; the other metals such as aluminum and steel may be repurposed; and the waste materials may be processed downstream for fertilizer and feedstock (…)."

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian C. Peres as Chief Executive Officer of EVSX Corp. Enrico Di Cesare, who has led the technical execution of this initiative since its inception, has been appointed President and Chief Technology Officer of EVSX Corp.

Mr. Peres is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of capital markets experience in executive and board-level positions across several private and public companies listed in Canada. He was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer of a leading merchant bank in Toronto, which raised over $500 million for the public sector.

Mr. Peres is also the founder and former CFO and Director of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), now a mid-tier uranium producer in the US Midwest with a multi-billion market capitalization. Mr. Peres most recently led Moneta Gold as President and CEO for 13 years until retiring in 2022, where he grew the NI 43-101 gold resource, located in the Timmins, Canada, into a world-class gold mining camp, from 142,000 ounces to over nine million ounces.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. holds Québec exploration projects, including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel & palladium (CSM) projects on Québec's North Shore and the Notre Dame niobium project in Lac-St-Jean. St-Georges further develops new technologies and holds patent-pending Intellectual Property (IP) with several prospective subsidiaries, including: 1/ EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing and recycling initiative; 2/ St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high-grade lithium from spodumene; 3/ Iceland Resources, with gold, silver exploration projects, including the Thor flagship gold asset; 4/ H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen.

