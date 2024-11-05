Sarama Resources - Key Milestone in Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Cosmo Gold Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the shareholders of Cosmo Gold Ltd ("Cosmo") have voted in favour of Sarama's acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the "Project") in Western Australia. This shareholder approval was a key outstanding condition to be satisfied for the Transaction (defined below) to be completed.

The acquisition now has approval from the shareholders of both Sarama and Cosmo and Sarama has received requisite approval and conditional approval from securities exchanges in Australia and Canada respectively. It is anticipated the Transaction will be completed in mid-November 2024.

The 580km² Cosmo Gold Project(2) covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1). As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.

Highlights

Sarama acquiring a majority interest in, and control of, Cosmo Gold Project in Western Australia

Sarama acquiring an initial 80% interest (1) with ability to increase to 100% in the majority of the Project (1)

580km² landholding capturing +50km strike length in highly prospective gold producing region; 95km from both the world-class Gruyere Mine and Laverton gold district

Project captures one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia; virtually no effective exploration undertaken for several decades

Project is very well located being only a 4 hour drive from Kalgoorlie on predominantly paved roads

All shareholders approvals for the Transaction secured

Key conditions precedent satisfied and completion of transaction anticipated in mid-November 2024

Meetings with Traditional Owners confirm support for Sarama's involvement and its planned endeavours

Soil geochemistry program underway to generate regional targets in unexplored areas

Sarama's Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:

"We are pleased to have passed this major milestone and look forward to finalizing the acquisition of a majority interest in the Cosmo Gold Project in the coming weeks. Together with Cosmo, we have commenced our first soil geochemistry program which will continue over the next 6-8 weeks and feed into larger targeting efforts and work up of drill targets for the 2025 exploration season."

Cosmo Newbery Project

The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering approximately 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the world-class Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.

The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890's. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.

Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.

Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.

Figure 1 - Cosmo Gold Project Location, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

Transaction Progress

Pursuant to the binding Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement executed (on 12 August 2024) by Sarama, and a 100%-owned subsidiary, with Cosmo and Adelong Gold Limited ("Adelong"), Sarama will acquire 80% of Cosmo's interest in the Project (the "Transaction") and will be granted the right to acquire the remainder of Cosmo's interest in the Project within a 2-year period post completion(1). Further, an existing debt obligation of Cosmo to Adelong will be satisfied and discharged as part of the Transaction. Refer Sarama news release 13 August 2024 for further details.

Since the execution of a memorandum of understanding and the binding agreement Sarama and Cosmo have been working to satisfy the conditions precedent to enable completion of the Transaction.

Sarama has successfully gained regulatory approval for the Transaction from the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Final TSX-V approval for completion of the transaction is anticipated once various compliance items are filed. The Transaction has enjoyed support from the shareholders of both Sarama and Cosmo shareholders.

Sarama and Cosmo have been jointly working on the maintenance of the mineral tenure for the 7 exploration licences comprising the Project. These efforts have culminated in the extension of several licences for new terms and receipt of recent advice from the Western Australian Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has confirmed that all tenements are current and in good standing.

Introductions to the Traditional Owners of lands within the Project area have been made and these groups are supportive of Sarama's involvement in the Project, which will be confirmed with the procedural assignment of access agreements closer to the time of completion of the Transaction.

Cosmo has generated valuable base level data that has identified a number of target areas including kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalies and multiple structural and geophysical targets. Soil geochemistry exploration programs have commenced in regional areas and are expected to provide first-pass, broad-scale coverage in prospective but underexplored areas. It is anticipated that results from this initial program will inform design of expanded soil geochemistry programs to be undertaken post completion of the Transaction that will ultimately feed into drilling targeting. Whilst Sarama's exploration focus is gold, the Project is prospective for other commodities including nickel and rare earth elements, for which soil anomalism at a kilometre-scale has been already identified.

FOOTNOTES

Upon completion of the Transaction, Sarama, via its 100%-owned subsidiary, will acquire from Cosmo an 80% interest in all the Project's Exploration Licences, with the exception of E38/2274 for which Sarama will acquire an effective 60% interest (with Cosmo retaining a 15% interest and an exisitng joint tenement holder retaining a 25% interest). The tenements in which Sarama will acquire an 80% interest account for approximately 80% of the total area of the Project. For a period of 2-years following completion of the Transaction, Sarama will have the right to acquire Cosmo's remaining 20% interest, which would result in Sarama having an aggregate 100% interest, in all the Project's Exploration Licences (with the exception of Exploration Licence E38/2274 which would be held 75% by Sarama and 25% by an exisitng joint tenement holder in the event that Sarama exercises the option to acquire Cosmo's remaining interest in the Project). The Project is comprised of the following contiguous Exploration Licences: E38/2851, E38/3456, E38/2627, E38/2274, E38/3525, E38/3249 and E38/2774 covering approximately 580km². Cosmo currently has a 100% interest in all the Project's Exploration Licences with the exception of E38/2274 for which Cosmo holds a 75% interest.

