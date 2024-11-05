Renforth Resources Inc. Private Placement and Town Hall Webinar

PICKERING, November 5, 2024 - - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company"), an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada, today advises shareholders of a non-brokered private placement and a virtual Town Hall shareholders, or other interested parties, are invited to attend, details of both are below.

Private Placement

Renforth is, on a best efforts non-brokered basis, raising $250,000 in flow through for exploration spending on our Malartic Metals Package ("MMP") property. The financing is through the sale of units priced at 2 cents per unit, each unit consisting of a share issued on a flow through basis and one half of one common share purchase warrant. A full warrant can be exercised at a price of 5 cents for a period of 36 months subsequent to closing in order to purchase one common share. The MMP is located between the established mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val d'Or Quebec, south of the Cadillac Break and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property. The MMP is wholly owned and unencumbered, boasts road access, hydro-electric powerlines and a nearby rail line. The property hosts several occurrences of battery minerals, with the most work done on the Victoria polymetallic system, made up of two mineralized bodies hosting nickel/cobalt/platinum and palladium, interlayered with zinc/copper/silver and gold, stretching across the centre of the property and over approximately 20km. In addition other mineralization includes Lalonde, a similar structure located 4km to the north, the Beaupré copper/silver discovery in the north part of the property and, to the south of Victoria, an unnamed anomalous lithium and rare elements occurrence near the fertile Decelles batholith.

Virtual Town Hall

Nicole Brewster will host a virtual Town Hall on Thursday Nov. 7th 2024 at 7pm ET, attendance is open to all via registration using the link below. A recap of 2024 developments for the MMP and Parbec gold deposit will be presented and an outline of upcoming exploration plans.

Registration link:

https://events.ftmig.ca/follow-the-money-investor-gr/Renforth-Resources-Company-Update-and-Overview-a08bb9c0c7240b928da50e3a

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

