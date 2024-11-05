Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s) - 1
PERTH, November 5, 2024 - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|
JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|
Barclays PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
|
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|
Name
|
City of registered office
|
Country of registered office
|
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
31-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|
05-Nov-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
9.810000
|
0.030000
|
9.840000
|
114161242
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
10.070000
|
0.050000
|
10.120000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
JE00B5TT1872
|
113850704
|
9.810000
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
113850704
|
9.810000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|
% of voting rights
|
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
CFD
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Cash
|
310538
|
0.030000
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
310538
|
0.030000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
Ultimate controlling person
|
Name of controlled undertaking
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Barclays PLC
|
Barclays Bank PLC
|
Barclays PLC
|
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
|
9.750000
|
9.780000%
|
Barclays PLC
|
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
|
Full chain of controlled undertaking:
|
Barclays PLC
|
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
|
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)
|
Barclays PLC
|
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
|
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)
12. Date of Completion
|
05-Nov-2024
13. Place Of Completion
|
London
SOURCE: Centamin PLC
