Neotech Metals Corp. Expands US Investor Access with OTCQB Uplist, Closes LIFE Financing, and Provides Drilling Update at Hecla-Kilmer

Vancouver, November 6, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its approval to uplist onto the OTCQB market, the closing of its LIFE financing for CAD$1,351,450, and the completion of over 3,600 meters of drilling in its maiden campaign at its 100%-owned flagship property, Hecla-Kilmer.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., designed for developing and entrepreneurial-stage companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale.

The completed LIFE financing will fund the Company as it advances its portfolio of rare earth element exploration projects in the stable jurisdiction of Canada.

Drilling commenced earlier this fall at the Company's 100%-owned flagship project, Hecla-Kilmer, in Northern Ontario. The successful campaign has already resulted in over 3,600 meters drilled, with core samples being split and sent to the lab for assay results. The drill campaign, fully funded by Neotech's previous flow through financing, is expected to conclude this month, with the Company's focus shifting to geologic modeling, community engagement, and planning for next season's programs.

"I'm pleased with the progress underway at Hecla-Kilmer and with our cross-trading on the OTCQB, as it provides our current and potential shareholders with an additional regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our common shares," commented CEO Reagan Glazier. "This expanded access to the U.S. metals and mining investment market offers greater visibility and transparency to our investors, allowing us to reach a broader audience. We greatly appreciate the support of our partners and shareholders as we continue executing on our business plan."

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company has a diversified portfolio including its new flagship, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from Otter Rapids' 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway. Hecla-Kilmer was recently acquired in July 2024. The Company also wholly owns its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia.

