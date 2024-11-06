Mawson Finland Limited Provides Summary of 2024 Exploration Drilling at Rajapalot: Setting the Stage for Continued Success into 2025

VANCOUVER, November 6, 2024 - Mawson Finland Ltd. (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to provide an exploration summary of the highly successful 38 hole, 11,376 metre 2024 exploration drilling programme at the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1, Table 2, Table 3, and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto). Additionally, the balance of outstanding cobalt results are also presented.

2024 Drilling Highlights:

Discovery of a new zone of high-grade mineralization, 'New Lens' , located in the footwall below the South Palokas mineralized zone: PAL0335 drilled a thick 21.75m interval grading 5.25 g/t gold and 515 ppm cobalt from 295.05 m ( 21.75 m @ 5.25 g/t Au & 515 ppm Co , including 3.2 metres @ 21.61 g/t Au and 373 ppm Co

Shallow and high-grade step-out intercept at Palokas zone: PAL0346 intercepted 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt from 88.75 m demonstrating that thicker and higher-grade mineralization exists in the southern margin of the Palokas gold-cobalt system

Significant gold-cobalt mineralized intercepts drilled at depth at Palokas and South Palokas zones, with multiple intercepts in step-out holes PAL0354 (Palokas) and PAL0361 (South Palokas), expanding and opening the 'at depth' strike-length of each of these mineralized bodies - both mineralized zones remain open at depth

Drilling at Raja, The Hut, Terry's Hammer and Joki expanded the mineralized footprint of these zones which are expected to contribute to the inferred gold and cobalt resource inventory in future updates to the resource calculation

Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states: " We regard our latest drilling season at Rajapalot a success and believe that the gold-cobalt resource at Rajapalot has a great potential to be extended beyond its current size. The most significant highlights reported here demonstrate that depth potential at South Palokas remains open, with 2 gold-cobalt mineralized horizons now present in this new, deeper drilling. Similarly, an additional thick intercept on 'New lens' follows-up our previously reported discovery of this mineralization, demonstrating geological and grade continuity of this zone of gold-cobalt mineralization of which we are eager to follow-up at depth in this coming 2025 winter drilling season. Our work continues with ongoing geophysical measurements and planning of a new extensive drill program starting in January 2025. We anticipate that our success should continue into 2025 as we work towards our goal of adding ounces to the resource".

Detailed Summary

During January to April 2024, 3 drill-rigs drilled a total of 11,376 metres of diamond core from 38 drillholes around the Palokas, South Palokas, The Hut, Raja and Joki zones of gold-cobalt mineralization (Figure 1). Primary aims of this 2024 drilling campaign at the Rajapalot project were to further delineate additional gold-cobalt mineralization in order to enlarge the inferred category mineral resource over the property beyond its presently defined size of 9.78 mt @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, with total contained metal of 867 koz of gold and 4311 tonnes of cobalt.

Palokas Area: Twenty drillholes were drilled around the Palokas and South Palokas mineralized zones, with several intercepts encountering significant gold-cobalt mineralization. Along the southern margin of the presently defined limits of the Palokas zone, several significant intercepts were drilled, including a shallow high-grade intercept of 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt approximately 70 metres below surface (PAL0346), and a deeper intercept of 12 m @ 1.7 g/t Au approximately 300 metres below surface (see Figure 2). At South Palokas, significant intercepts were also recorded along the southern margin of its presently defined limits, with holes PAL0335, PAL0340, PAL0344, PAL0361 and PAL0364 all intercepting multiple significant intercepts from approximately 100 metres, to 450 metres below surface (see Figure 2). A new zone of high-grade mineralization was discovered in the footwall of South Palokas, approximately 100 metres below the presently defined gold-cobalt mineralized envelope of the South Palokas. Here, a thick 21.75 metre lens of high-grade mineralization was intercepted in PAL0335, grading at 5.25 g/t Au & 515 ppm Co. A follow-up intercept on this 'New Lens' of mineralization, located 50 metres up-plunge from the PAL0355 intercept, drilled a 17 metre thick interval grading 1.05 g/t Au and 224 ppm Co, confirming both the local geological and grade continuity of 'New Lens' (see Table 1, Table 2, Figure 2 and Figure 3).

Raja Area: Six drillholes were drilled around the Raja zone of mineralization in an effort to extend the mineralized envelope here to both the north-east, and south-west of its presently defined limits. Five of 6 drillholes intercepted significant mineralization, with drillholes PAL0355, PAL0353, and PAL0358 extending the known limits of gold-cobalt mineralization between 40 metres and 90 metres to the north-east (see Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 4)

The Hut Area: Drilling around The Hut area consisted of 8 drill holes; 4 holes investigating potential extensions to The Hut inferred resource, 2 drillholes below the Terry's Hammer mineralized zone, and a further 2 drillholes in the unexplored area located between South Palokas and The Hut zones of mineralization (See Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 2). Drillholes PAL0363 and PAL0368 extended the mineralized strike-length at The Hut in both the north and south directions, while drillhole PAL0371 encountered gold-cobalt mineralization below Terry's Hammer.

Joki Area: Drilling around the Joki mineralized zone consisted of 4 drillholes, of which 3 holes were designed to further design gold-cobalt mineralization up-dip of the main lens, while an additional drillhole was located to the north-east in order to step-out from the known limits of mineralization. The 3 drillholes placed up-dip or mineralization returned no significant intercepts, while the remaining north-east step-out drillhole (PAL0338) returned only a single significant intercept (see Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 5).

Technical Background, Data Verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Three diamond drill rigs from MK Core Drilling Oy, Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems, were used in this drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals of between 0.5 to 2 metres are taken, then half-sawn by independent contractors the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in Rovaniemi, Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the independent contractor CRS Minlab Oy (" CRS ") facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS, then transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. All the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company. The quality assurance and quality control program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. In addition to the sample preparation and security measures described above, data verification procedures are well integrated into the Company's quality assurance and quality control program. Routine ongoing checking of all data is undertaken prior to being uploaded to the database. This will be followed by independent data verification audits at exploration milestones throughout the Rajapalot project's development. Dr. Fromhold (see " Qualified Person " below) has also reviewed the qualifications and analytical procedures of the above-mentioned laboratories, photographs of drill cores, and the PEA in connection with verifying the exploration information presented herein.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393). Tables 1-3 in Schedule "A" hereto provide collar and assay data. Due to the typically low angles of drill intercepts, the true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assay data of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au over 1 metre intervals, with composite data (Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto) containing no more than 2 consecutive 1 m intervals of waste-rock (i.e., 1 m intervals with <0.3 g/t Au). No upper-cut was applied.

Deposit Model

At Rajapalot, mineralization is regarded as orogenic in nature. All examples of gold-cobalt mineralization are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralization is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralization remains open at depth across the entire project.

Rajapalot Mineral Resource

An Inferred Mineral Resource ("MRE") has been calculated for the Rajaplot project (effective date August 26, 2021), and is based on an 'underground only' scenario containing 9.8 million tonnes @ 2.8 g/t gold (Au) and 441 ppm cobalt (Co), equating to 867 thousand ounces ("koz") gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt.

Zone Cut-off

(AuEq¹) Tonnes

(kt) Au

(g/t) Co

(ppm) Au

(koz) Co

(tonnes) Palokas 1.1 5,612 2.8 475 501 2,664 Raja 1.1 2,702 3.1 385 271 1,040 East Joki 1.1 299 4.5 363 43 109 Hut 1.1 831 1.3 428 36 355 Rumajärvi 1.1 336 1.4 424 15 142 Total Inferred Resources 9,780 2.8 441 867 4,311

Rajapalot Inferred Mineral Resource Effective August 26, 2021

The independent geologist and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 for the mineral resource estimates is Mr. Ove Klavér (EurGeol). The effective date of the MRE remains unchanged to the Previous MRE (August 26, 2021, available on SEDAR as filed by the previous owner, Mawson), and will be restated in the PEA technical report when it is filed.

The mineral estimate is reported for a potential underground only scenario. Inferred resources were reported at a cut-off grade of 1.1 g/t (AuEq 1 Au g/t + Co ppm /1005) with a depth of 20 meters below the base of solid rock regarded as the near-surface limit of potential mining.

Wireframe models were generated using gold and cobalt shells separately. Forty-eight separate gold and cobalt wireframes were constructed in Leapfrog Geo and grade distributions independently estimated using Ordinary Kriging in Leapfrog Edge. A gold top cut of 50 g/t Au was used for the gold domains. A cobalt top cut was not applied.

A parent block size of 12 m x 12 m x 4 m (>20% of the drillhole spacing) was determined as suitable. Sub-blocking down to 4 m x 4 m x 0.5 m was used for geologic control on volumes, thinner and moderately dipping wireframes.

Rounding of grades and tonnes may introduce apparent errors in averages and contained metals.

Drilling results to 20 June 2021.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.

SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES

Hole ID Easting TM35 Northing TM35 Elevation (mRL) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) Prospect PAL0335 3408345 7373507 174 50.4 -70.2 405.3 South Palokas PAL0336 3410540 7372676 151 144.1 -70.1 131 Joki East PAL0337 3410481 7372590 148 61.2 -70.9 125.3 Joki East PAL0338 3410422 7372775 153 144.7 -55.4 190 Joki East PAL0339 3408209 7373303 172 104.3 -44.8 150.1 South Palokas PAL0340 3408347 7373505 174 118.4 -79.2 395.85 South Palokas PAL0341 3408222 7373377 173 131 -44.4 136.7 South Palokas PAL0342 3408715 7373997 175 115.7 -58.3 148.6 Palokas PAL0343 3408627 7373991 175 88.9 -50.1 193 Palokas PAL0344 3408300 7373532 174 52.3 -75.9 476.6 South Palokas PAL0345 3408606 7374008 174 60.8 -71.9 278.1 Palokas PAL0346 3408571 7373723 174 45 -65 184.4 Palokas PAL0347 3408710 7372442 175 134.4 -72.1 273.6 Raja PAL0348 3408306 7373530 175 119.1 -80.2 242.1 South Palokas PAL0349 3408694 7372549 179 170 -80 341.85 Raja PAL0350 3408402 7373671 174 75 -52 290.1 South Palokas PAL0351 3408461 7373877 175 143 -69.5 334.5 Palokas PAL0352 3408247 7373715 172 62.4 -66.4 474.1 South Palokas PAL0353 3408850 7372504 176 160 -70 260.55 Raja PAL0354 3408308 7373984 175 126.1 -50.9 466.9 Palokas PAL0355 3408817 7372720 174 168 -77 428.9 Raja PAL0356 3408138 7373637 174 80.4 -74.4 496.9 South Palokas PAL0357 3408558 7374143 175 168.8 -82.9 445.6 Palokas PAL0358 3408984 7372343 173 244.5 -79.1 178.75 Raja PAL0359 3408138 7373933 172 150.9 -77.7 47.2 Hole abandoned PAL0360 3408679 7372340 174 75 -80.4 251.7 Raja PAL0361 3408088 7373643 173 51.1 -81.9 665.95 South Palokas PAL0362 3408576 7373723 174 95.3 -47.6 258.55 Palokas PAL0363 3407996 7373198 172 88.2 -55.3 338.8 Hut PAL0364 3408346 7373509 174 65.7 -66.4 359.2 South Palokas PAL0365 3408347 7373434 174 71 -70.1 304.4 South Palokas PAL0366 3407996 7373198 172 88.6 -70.6 374.4 Hut PAL0367 3408138 7373935 172 150.8 -79.2 785.3 South Palokas PAL0368 3407940 7373069 173 137.5 -47.7 250.9 Hut PAL0369 3408026 7373279 172 82.5 -44.6 253.5 South Palokas PAL0370 3408231 7372823 182 124 -55.1 175.9 Terry's Hammer PAL0371 3408231 7372823 182 172.6 -44.8 148 Terry's Hammer PAL0372 3410436 7372555 149 106.7 -69.4 113.4 Joki East

Table 1: Drillhole collar locations (finish KKJ grid), with corresponding hole orientations (azimuth and dip), total depth, and prospect target. Drillholes with outstanding cobalt assays that are now reported in this news release are highlighted in bold text.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Thickness 1 (m) Gold (g/t) Gold (gram-metres) Cobalt (ppm) PAL0335 122.20 123.20 1.00 0.49 0.49 53 PAL0335 126.35 128.35 2.00 1.19 2.37 167 PAL0335 136.35 137.35 1.00 1.62 1.62 517 PAL0335 142.00 146.60 4.60 0.99 4.57 1376 PAL0335 150.60 156.00 5.40 2.99 16.16 2137 PAL0335 295.05 316.80 21.75 5.25 114.26 515 PAL0335 322.40 324.40 2.00 1.86 3.72 164 PAL0335 335.00 339.00 4.00 2.99 11.94 94 PAL0335 350.25 356.85 6.60 2.37 15.64 279 PAL0336 - - - - - - PAL0337 - - - - - - PAL0338 148.00 149.00 1.00 4.03 4.03 749 PAL0339 - - - - - - PAL0340 21.25 22.25 1.00 0.58 0.58 62 PAL0340 91.80 92.50 0.70 7.42 5.19 581 PAL0340 98.80 100.80 2.00 0.78 1.56 284 PAL0341 - - - - - - PAL0342 - - - - - - PAL0343 151.40 152.40 1.00 1.29 1.29 261 PAL0344 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.66 0.66 114 PAL0344 201.00 205.00 4.00 2.78 11.11 347 PAL0345 145.00 145.95 0.95 0.64 0.61 36 PAL0346 81.75 85.75 4.00 0.89 3.56 944 PAL0346 88.75 95.75 7.00 9.10 63.69 706 PAL0346 104.90 105.90 1.00 0.78 0.78 102 PAL0347 184.30 190.10 5.80 2.17 12.60 249 PAL0347 201.55 204.55 3.00 2.43 7.30 482 PAL0347 209.00 217.60 8.60 1.90 16.35 689 PAL0348 124.75 125.75 1.00 0.30 0.30 203 PAL0348 151.35 152.35 1.00 0.58 0.58 436 PAL0349 294.50 298.10 3.60 1.74 6.27 1007 PAL0349 320.80 324.80 4.00 0.65 2.60 32 PAL0350 95.55 96.55 1.00 0.45 0.45 15 PAL0351 254.00 260.00 6.00 0.43 2.57 17 PAL0351 261.65 262.90 1.25 2.42 3.03 24 PAL0351 287.90 288.90 1.00 0.31 0.31 24 PAL0353 91.30 92.20 0.90 0.37 0.33 77 PAL0353 211.00 214.00 3.00 1.81 5.43 288 PAL0354 389.00 391.00 2.00 0.41 0.82 20 PAL0354 416.00 428.00 12.00 1.70 20.42 17 PAL0355 257.50 259.50 2.00 2.85 5.70 130 PAL0355 265.60 267.60 2.00 1.73 3.46 262 PAL0356 424.45 425.35 0.90 5.07 4.56 19 PAL0357 - - - - - - PAL0358 130.25 136.20 5.95 1.52 9.04 82 PAL0358 143.20 146.20 3.00 1.44 4.33 42 PAL0358 157.20 160.20 3.00 3.22 9.66 142 PAL0360 - - - - - - PAL0361 464.80 465.80 1.00 0.31 0.31 8 PAL0361 473.80 475.80 2.00 1.32 2.64 120 PAL0361 493.80 499.80 6.00 2.24 13.47 302 PAL0361 533.25 538.55 5.30 2.75 14.56 559 PAL0362 56.55 57.55 1.00 4.75 4.75 172 PAL0363 203.10 207.25 4.15 0.67 2.78 579 PAL0363 209.25 210.25 1.00 1.02 1.02 129 PAL0364 96.80 97.80 1.00 1.32 1.32 399 PAL0364 111.30 114.30 3.00 0.65 1.94 361 PAL0364 130.35 132.35 2.00 0.85 1.69 109 PAL0364 141.35 145.35 4.00 2.41 9.64 227 PAL0364 149.35 155.30 5.95 0.83 4.90 543 PAL0364 263.90 280.90 17.00 1.05 17.79 224 PAL0364 282.90 283.90 1.00 0.32 0.32 95 PAL0364 292.75 293.75 1.00 0.58 0.58 182 PAL0367 614.75 615.60 0.85 0.94 0.80 51 PAL0368 103.60 104.60 1.00 1.81 1.81 89 PAL0368 161.15 166.85 5.70 0.83 4.66 519 PAL0368 168.20 168.90 0.70 1.60 1.12 488 PAL0371 64.85 65.85 1.00 1.86 1.86 466 PAL0372 - - - - - -

1 True-thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the Drilled Thickness. True-thickness is not precisely known at this time.

Table 2: Composited gold and cobalt concentrations from the drillholes reported in this news release. Individual assay values are listed in Table 3 hereinbelow.

Figure 1: Locality map illustrating collar positions and drill-hole traces from Mawson's 2024 winter drilling campaign. Light-blue line represents the section line on which long sections in Figure 2 hereinbelow are oriented and projected onto.

Figure 2: Long-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Palokas, South Palokas, and The Hut (including Terry's Hammer) mineralized zones. Drillhole intercepts from 2024 drilling are highlighted with bold labels and lettering. Faded intercept points and labels demonstrate drill-intersections that have intercepted the 'New Lens' of mineralization located in the footwall of the South Palokas area; the dashed red-line located within the South Palokas mineralized zone illustrates the line of projection of the 'New Lens' cross-section found in Figure 3. The red arrows indicate where each mineralized zone remains open for further drill-testing.

Figure 3: Cross-section illustration demonstrating the location of 'New Lens' located in the footwall to the South Palokas mineralized zones. The cross-section line of projection of this figure is illustrated within the South Palokas area within Figure 2.

Figure 4: Plan-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Raja mineralized zone. Drillhole intercepts from 2024 drilling are highlighted with bold labels and lettering. Red arrows indicate where each mineralized zone remains open for further drill-testing.

Figure 5: Plan-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Joki mineralized zone. Drillhole intercepts from 2024 drilling are highlighted with bold labels and lettering. Red arrows indicate where each mineralized zone remains open for further drill-testing.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Cobalt (ppm) Mineralisation PAL0335 122.20 123.20 1.00 0.49 52.5 South Palokas PAL0335 126.35 127.35 1.00 2.06 283.3 South Palokas PAL0335 127.35 128.35 1.00 0.31 50.7 South Palokas PAL0335 136.35 137.35 1.00 1.62 516.9 South Palokas PAL0335 142.00 143.00 1.00 0.97 593.0 South Palokas PAL0335 143.00 144.00 1.00 1.17 1109.8 South Palokas PAL0335 144.00 145.00 1.00 1.08 1223.7 South Palokas PAL0335 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.15 1142.1 South Palokas PAL0335 146.00 146.60 0.60 2.00 3769.9 South Palokas PAL0335 150.60 151.60 1.00 3.26 1770.0 South Palokas PAL0335 151.60 152.50 0.90 3.10 2715.6 South Palokas PAL0335 152.50 153.50 1.00 1.77 1974.2 South Palokas PAL0335 153.50 154.50 1.00 2.12 1132.6 South Palokas PAL0335 154.50 155.50 1.00 3.24 2547.8 South Palokas PAL0335 155.50 156.00 0.50 5.95 3343.6 South Palokas PAL0335 295.05 296.05 1.00 8.25 674.3 New Lens PAL0335 296.05 297.05 1.00 1.33 549.8 New Lens PAL0335 297.05 298.05 1.00 0.89 895.4 New Lens PAL0335 298.05 299.05 1.00 0.35 673.3 New Lens PAL0335 299.05 299.50 0.45 0.15 421.5 New Lens PAL0335 299.50 300.50 1.00 1.42 585.2 New Lens PAL0335 300.50 301.50 1.00 2.51 627.6 New Lens PAL0335 301.50 302.50 1.00 0.46 445.1 New Lens PAL0335 302.50 302.95 0.45 0.59 623.1 New Lens PAL0335 302.95 303.95 1.00 1.20 927.5 New Lens PAL0335 303.95 304.45 0.50 0.92 1096.4 New Lens PAL0335 304.45 305.30 0.85 0.85 153.4 New Lens PAL0335 305.30 306.30 1.00 0.35 677.2 New Lens PAL0335 306.30 307.30 1.00 0.41 553.6 New Lens PAL0335 307.30 308.30 1.00 0.47 373.0 New Lens PAL0335 308.30 309.30 1.00 7.10 827.4 New Lens PAL0335 309.30 310.30 1.00 2.87 321.3 New Lens PAL0335 310.30 311.30 1.00 6.74 370.5 New Lens PAL0335 311.30 312.30 1.00 14.00 276.8 New Lens PAL0335 312.30 313.00 0.70 10.00 690.3 New Lens PAL0335 313.00 313.50 0.50 53.90 549.6 New Lens PAL0335 313.50 314.50 1.00 21.20 159.5 New Lens PAL0335 314.50 315.50 1.00 6.30 120.0 New Lens PAL0335 315.50 315.80 0.30 7.53 106.4 New Lens PAL0335 315.80 316.80 1.00 0.69 200.0 New Lens PAL0335 322.40 323.40 1.00 0.77 172.1 New Lens PAL0335 323.40 324.40 1.00 2.95 156.5 New Lens PAL0335 335.00 336.00 1.00 0.80 85.6 New Lens PAL0335 336.00 337.00 1.00 4.31 134.8 New Lens PAL0335 337.00 338.00 1.00 6.49 118.8 New Lens PAL0335 338.00 339.00 1.00 0.34 38.3 New Lens PAL0335 350.25 351.25 1.00 8.61 672.3 New Lens PAL0335 351.25 352.25 1.00 3.72 422.1 New Lens PAL0335 352.25 353.25 1.00 2.05 219.8 New Lens PAL0335 353.25 354.25 1.00 0.28 227.8 New Lens PAL0335 354.25 355.25 1.00 0.56 235.8 New Lens PAL0335 355.25 356.25 1.00 0.07 10.3 New Lens PAL0335 356.25 356.85 0.60 0.58 86.4 New Lens PAL0338 148.00 149.00 1.00 4.03 748.5 Joki PAL0340 21.25 22.25 1.00 0.58 61.7 South Palokas PAL0340 91.80 92.50 0.70 7.42 580.8 South Palokas PAL0340 98.80 99.80 1.00 1.21 366.3 South Palokas PAL0340 99.80 100.80 1.00 0.35 202.5 South Palokas PAL0343 151.40 152.40 1.00 1.29 260.5 Palokas PAL0344 197.00 197.40 0.40 0.61 173.6 South Palokas PAL0344 197.40 198.00 0.60 0.69 74.6 South Palokas PAL0344 201.00 202.00 1.00 9.78 14.4 South Palokas PAL0344 202.00 203.00 1.00 0.13 490.9 South Palokas PAL0344 203.00 204.00 1.00 0.51 573.3 South Palokas PAL0344 204.00 205.00 1.00 0.69 309.8 South Palokas PAL0345 145.00 145.95 0.95 0.64 14.4 Palokas PAL0346 81.75 82.75 1.00 2.04 782.4 Palokas PAL0346 82.75 83.75 1.00 0.63 1114.9 Palokas PAL0346 83.75 84.75 1.00 0.48 1046.2 Palokas PAL0346 84.75 85.75 1.00 0.41 831.2 Palokas PAL0346 88.75 89.75 1.00 5.69 624.2 Palokas PAL0346 89.75 90.75 1.00 30.30 1067.7 Palokas PAL0346 90.75 91.75 1.00 13.60 820.6 Palokas PAL0346 91.75 92.75 1.00 8.02 832.0 Palokas PAL0346 92.75 93.75 1.00 0.90 439.0 Palokas PAL0346 93.75 94.75 1.00 4.70 604.9 Palokas PAL0346 94.75 95.75 1.00 0.48 554.8 Palokas PAL0346 104.90 105.90 1.00 0.78 101.6 Palokas PAL0347 184.30 185.30 1.00 1.44 118.8 Raja PAL0347 185.30 186.30 1.00 4.26 783.2 Raja PAL0347 186.30 187.10 0.80 0.12 319.5 Raja PAL0347 187.10 188.10 1.00 2.73 98.4 Raja PAL0347 188.10 189.10 1.00 2.77 85.1 Raja PAL0347 189.10 190.10 1.00 1.31 103.2 Raja PAL0347 201.55 202.55 1.00 0.99 536.3 Raja PAL0347 202.55 203.55 1.00 1.28 307.5 Raja PAL0347 203.55 204.55 1.00 5.03 602.8 Raja PAL0347 209.00 210.00 1.00 1.15 332.0 Raja PAL0347 210.00 211.00 1.00 0.82 1926.5 Raja PAL0347 211.00 212.05 1.05 1.14 2127.5 Raja PAL0347 212.05 212.80 0.75 0.05 412.4 Raja PAL0347 212.80 214.15 1.35 0.60 694.1 Raja PAL0347 214.15 215.20 1.05 0.55 22.3 Raja PAL0347 215.20 216.40 1.20 7.09 67.0 Raja PAL0347 216.40 217.60 1.20 2.71 68.7 Raja PAL0348 124.75 125.75 1.00 0.30 202.8 South Palokas PAL0348 151.35 152.35 1.00 0.58 436.0 South Palokas PAL0349 294.50 295.50 1.00 1.17 655.0 Raja PAL0349 295.50 296.50 1.00 0.86 941.2 Raja PAL0349 296.50 297.50 1.00 3.90 1876.6 Raja PAL0349 297.50 298.10 0.60 0.56 252.4 Raja PAL0349 320.80 321.80 1.00 1.62 29.6 Raja PAL0349 321.80 322.80 1.00 0.25 9.9 Raja PAL0349 322.80 323.80 1.00 0.05 30.0 Raja PAL0349 323.80 324.80 1.00 0.68 60.2 Raja PAL0350 95.55 96.55 1.00 0.45 14.7 South Palokas PAL0351 254.00 255.00 1.00 0.82 38.3 Palokas PAL0351 255.00 256.00 1.00 0.36 18.4 Palokas PAL0351 256.00 257.00 1.00 0.11 7.4 Palokas PAL0351 257.00 258.00 1.00 0.40 6.2 Palokas PAL0351 258.00 259.00 1.00 0.36 13.8 Palokas PAL0351 259.00 260.00 1.00 0.52 19.3 Palokas PAL0351 261.65 262.90 1.25 2.42 23.5 Palokas PAL0351 287.90 288.90 1.00 0.31 23.8 Palokas PAL0353 91.30 92.20 0.90 0.37 76.5 Raja PAL0353 211.00 212.00 1.00 1.49 506.5 Raja PAL0353 212.00 213.00 1.00 3.08 235.1 Raja PAL0353 213.00 214.00 1.00 0.86 122.4 Raja PAL0354 389.00 390.00 1.00 0.45 23.9 Palokas PAL0354 390.00 391.00 1.00 0.37 16.2 Palokas PAL0354 416.00 417.00 1.00 1.70 8.3 Palokas PAL0354 417.00 418.00 1.00 2.21 46.6 Palokas PAL0354 418.00 419.00 1.00 5.77 12.3 Palokas PAL0354 419.00 420.00 1.00 1.04 8.7 Palokas PAL0354 420.00 421.00 1.00 1.41 7.9 Palokas PAL0354 421.00 422.00 1.00 1.34 62.7 Palokas PAL0354 422.00 423.00 1.00 1.31 11.1 Palokas PAL0354 423.00 424.00 1.00 1.39 14.8 Palokas PAL0354 424.00 425.00 1.00 0.15 7.5 Palokas PAL0354 425.00 426.00 1.00 3.37 11.1 Palokas PAL0354 426.00 427.00 1.00 >0.05 5.1 Palokas PAL0354 427.00 428.00 1.00 0.78 9.2 Palokas PAL0355 257.50 258.50 1.00 5.39 148.2 Raja PAL0355 258.50 259.50 1.00 0.31 111.9 Raja PAL0355 265.60 266.60 1.00 2.40 490.1 Raja PAL0355 266.60 267.60 1.00 1.06 33.2 Raja PAL0356 424.45 425.35 0.90 5.07 19.0 South Palokas PAL0358 130.25 131.20 0.95 0.74 72.0 Raja PAL0358 131.20 132.20 1.00 -0.05 117.9 Raja PAL0358 132.20 133.20 1.00 0.22 124.6 Raja PAL0358 133.20 134.20 1.00 1.48 73.6 Raja PAL0358 134.20 135.20 1.00 5.60 90.7 Raja PAL0358 135.20 136.20 1.00 1.09 14.8 Raja PAL0358 143.20 144.20 1.00 0.81 50.1 Raja PAL0358 144.20 145.20 1.00 3.14 40.3 Raja PAL0358 145.20 146.20 1.00 0.38 35.9 Raja PAL0358 157.20 158.20 1.00 3.35 68.6 Raja PAL0358 158.20 159.20 1.00 5.91 341.3 Raja PAL0358 159.20 160.20 1.00 0.40 16.2 Raja PAL0361 464.80 465.80 1.00 0.31 8.4 South Palokas PAL0361 473.80 474.80 1.00 0.86 54.3 South Palokas PAL0361 474.80 475.80 1.00 1.78 185.2 South Palokas PAL0361 493.80 494.80 1.00 0.41 74.1 South Palokas PAL0361 494.80 495.80 1.00 4.71 210.4 South Palokas PAL0361 495.80 496.80 1.00 3.97 327.5 South Palokas PAL0361 496.80 497.80 1.00 1.93 504.8 South Palokas PAL0361 497.80 498.80 1.00 2.01 615.2 South Palokas PAL0361 498.80 499.80 1.00 0.44 79.6 South Palokas PAL0361 533.25 534.25 1.00 1.82 1176.5 South Palokas PAL0361 534.25 535.25 1.00 7.32 833.1 South Palokas PAL0361 535.25 536.55 1.30 0.46 160.0 South Palokas PAL0361 536.55 537.55 1.00 0.33 489.2 South Palokas PAL0361 537.55 538.55 1.00 4.49 258.0 South Palokas PAL0362 56.55 57.55 1.00 4.75 172.1 Palokas PAL0363 203.10 204.10 1.00 0.81 540.9 Hut PAL0363 204.10 205.25 1.15 0.25 293.7 Hut PAL0363 205.25 206.25 1.00 0.97 939.4 Hut PAL0363 206.25 207.25 1.00 0.71 585.9 Hut PAL0363 209.25 210.25 1.00 1.02 129.2 Hut PAL0364 96.80 97.80 1.00 1.32 399.1 South Palokas PAL0364 111.30 112.30 1.00 0.60 51.9 South Palokas PAL0364 112.30 113.30 1.00 0.08 719.7 South Palokas PAL0364 113.30 114.30 1.00 1.26 312.5 South Palokas PAL0364 130.35 131.35 1.00 1.10 138.0 South Palokas PAL0364 131.35 132.35 1.00 0.59 79.6 South Palokas PAL0364 141.35 142.35 1.00 0.50 147.3 South Palokas PAL0364 142.35 143.35 1.00 2.01 340.2 South Palokas PAL0364 143.35 144.35 1.00 4.03 332.0 South Palokas PAL0364 144.35 145.35 1.00 3.10 87.7 South Palokas PAL0364 149.35 150.35 1.00 1.85 813.3 South Palokas PAL0364 150.35 151.35 1.00 0.38 629.2 South Palokas PAL0364 151.35 152.35 1.00 0.16 117.3 South Palokas PAL0364 152.35 153.35 1.00 1.44 956.9 South Palokas PAL0364 153.35 154.35 1.00 <0.05 39.4 South Palokas PAL0364 154.35 155.30 0.95 1.18 699.8 South Palokas PAL0364 263.90 264.90 1.00 0.83 355.9 South Palokas PAL0364 264.90 265.90 1.00 0.67 669.3 South Palokas PAL0364 265.90 266.90 1.00 0.24 419.5 South Palokas PAL0364 266.90 268.20 1.30 1.11 469.3 South Palokas PAL0364 268.20 269.20 1.00 0.34 289.5 South Palokas PAL0364 269.20 270.20 1.00 0.12 79.7 South Palokas PAL0364 270.20 271.20 1.00 0.59 110.3 South Palokas PAL0364 271.20 272.20 1.00 0.18 64.9 South Palokas PAL0364 272.20 272.90 0.70 1.57 215.9 South Palokas PAL0364 272.90 273.90 1.00 2.90 142.9 South Palokas PAL0364 273.90 274.90 1.00 5.17 48.1 South Palokas PAL0364 274.90 275.90 1.00 1.90 166.7 South Palokas PAL0364 275.90 276.90 1.00 0.14 51.9 South Palokas PAL0364 276.90 277.90 1.00 0.40 191.4 South Palokas PAL0364 277.90 278.90 1.00 0.57 227.9 South Palokas PAL0364 278.90 279.90 1.00 0.85 136.0 South Palokas PAL0364 279.90 280.90 1.00 0.35 100.6 South Palokas PAL0364 282.90 283.90 1.00 0.32 94.6 South Palokas PAL0364 292.75 293.75 1.00 0.58 182.4 South Palokas PAL0367 614.75 615.60 0.85 0.94 51.0 South Palokas PAL0368 103.60 104.60 1.00 1.81 88.6 Hut PAL0368 161.15 161.55 0.40 0.52 255.9 Hut PAL0368 161.55 162.75 1.20 <0.05 17.6 Hut PAL0368 162.75 163.50 0.75 0.57 154.7 Hut PAL0368 163.50 164.50 1.00 0.31 1010.6 Hut PAL0368 164.50 165.10 0.60 1.43 1259.5 Hut PAL0368 165.10 165.80 0.70 1.06 796.7 Hut PAL0368 165.80 166.85 1.05 2.08 375.1 Hut PAL0368 168.20 168.90 0.70 1.60 488.4 Hut PAL0371 64.85 65.85 1.00 1.86 465.5 Terry's Hammer

Table 3: All gold and cobalt sample intervals with their corresponding gold and cobalt concentrations, that are contained within above composited intervals, that meet the lower-cut criteria of 1 metre intervals at greater than 0.3 g/t gold.

