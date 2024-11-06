Gold79 Engages Investor Relations Agency Kin Communications Inc.

Ottawa, November 6, 2024 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") to assist with its investor relations activities.

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency with a deep understanding and record of accomplishment in the junior mining exploration and development sector. Kin works towards fostering long-term relationships with shareholders, investment professionals, newsletter writers, and media to assist companies in communicating their corporate message to its prospective audience.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Kin has agreed to assist Gold79 with its investor relations activities, including communicating with investment advisors, analysts, portfolio managers and media for a period of 12 months and on a month-to-month basis thereafter. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Kin CDN$15,000 per month plus GST for the initial 12-month period and will grant 500,000 stock options having a five year term to expiry from the grant date. Vesting of the stock options will be quarterly following the grant date in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policy. These stock options will be granted within 90 days of the engagement date.

Kin Communications Inc. is owned by Arlen Hansen of North Vancouver. Neither Kin or Arlen Hansen currently own any securities of Gold79.

The investor relations agreement with Kin and the grant of stock options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services across multiple industries including technology, mining, energy, and more since 2007. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conferences.

Kin Communications was the agency of record for Ventana Gold, Nevsun Resources, NexGen Energy, ISOEnergy, Sigma Lithium, Potash One, and engages with like-minded, value driven publicly traded companies aiming to create shareholder value with integrity.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX-V listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 has four gold projects, two of which are partnered with major gold producers (Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and Agnico at Greyhound). Gold79 is focused on establishing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona and advancing its Tip Top Project in Nevada.

