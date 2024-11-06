Westhaven Commences Ground Geophysics on the Newly Discovered Certes Target at Shovelnose; Including Induced Polarization (IP) Survey

VANCOUVER, Nov. 06, 2024 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that Induced Polarization (IP) and ground magnetic surveys have commenced over and around the newly discovered Certes target at its 41,634-hectare Shovelnose gold property, situated within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

The IP survey, as currently planned, will cover an area of approximately 8.5km2, centred on the Certes 1, 2 and 3 targets that were tested by a total of six drill holes during the fall 2024 program (assays pending). IP coverage will test the 3km strike length of the Certes area, as currently recognized, as well as adjacent features interpreted from mapping/sampling undertaken in 2024 and pre-existing airborne magnetic coverage. Depending on weather conditions and preliminary results, the survey may be expanded to encompass the Corral target, situated about 1.8km southwest of Certes. A ground magnetic survey will be conducted concurrently with the IP work.

As announced in the August 26th, 2024, news release: Certes Trend -Certes is a 3km long concentration of strongly anomalous pathfinder elements in rock and soil samples situated some 8km east-southeast of the Franz-FMN-South Zone along the same geophysical/geochemical corridor. Banded and laminated mercury-bearing chalcedony cobbles and boulders found at surface amongst andesite subcrop at the northwestern end of the current Certes Trend are indicative of near surface low sulphidation epithermal deposits, suggesting preservation of an entire system in the Certes area beneath an andesite cap.

Along with drilling to identify and evaluate potential controlling structures on these three areas along the Certes Trend, each spaced about 1km apart (Certes Targets 1,2, and 3) these geophysical surveys will better define deep seated structures that may have influenced the development of epithermal systems, and to assist in interpretation of the subsurface geology.

Summer/fall 2024 drill campaign

The summer/fall 2024 drill campaign has been completed. All core has been processed and sent to the lab for assay. Once all assays have been received, analyzed and interpreted by our technical team, the company will put out a news release along with the next steps for exploration and drilling in early 2025.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 61,512 hectares (615 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com

