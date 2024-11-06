Homeland Nickel Completes Minority Shareholder Acquisition

Toronto, November 6, 2024 - Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland Nickel" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition of an additional 18.5% interest in Homeland Nickel Corporation ("HNC"), the U.S. subsidiary holding the rights to the mining claims at the Company's Cleopatra and Red Flat nickel laterite properties.

During June and July of 2024, Homeland Nickel successfully negotiated with six of the seven minority shareholders of HNC to acquire 85,990 common shares in the capital of HNC (the "HNC Shares"), representing an 18.5% interest in HNC. Following the acquisition, Homeland Nickel's ownership of HNC increased to 98.5% (from the previous 80%). In exchange for the HNC Shares, the Company issued to the shareholders of HNC a total of 3,439,600 common shares of Homeland Nickel (the "Consideration Shares") at an issue price of $0.05 per share. The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company was also able to obtain a full release from all parties.

President and CEO Steve Balch stated that "We thank the minority shareholders of what was formerly Red Flat Nickel Corp. We have provided liquidity to these individuals in the form of Homeland Nickel common shares in return for their interest and a full release. Going forward we have no debt on these properties, and we now own a 98.5% interest in Cleopatra and Red Flat, up from the previous 80%. We will work to make that interest 100% over time."

The Acquisition constituted an "Expedited Acquisition" in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Homeland Nickel

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company also holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 2.95 million shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V:CNC), 9.96 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:NOB), 13,.8 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:BEX) and 2.7 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

www.homelandnickel.com

