Nutrien Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

06.11.2024  |  Business Wire
  • Nine-month results supported by record Potash sales volumes, lower Potash operating costs and higher Retail product margins in North America.
  • Commenced share repurchases late in the third quarter and have continued activity in the fourth quarter.

All amounts are in US dollars, except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its third quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $25 million ($0.04 diluted net earnings per share). Third quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.0 billion and adjusted net earnings per share1 was $0.39.

"Nutrien delivered higher Potash sales volumes and lower operating costs through the first nine months of 2024, utilizing the strengths of our six-mine network and global distribution capabilities to respond to increased customer demand. We are seeing strong crop nutrient demand in North America for the fall application season following a period of lower field activity in the third quarter," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"We remain focused on strategic priorities that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain. This includes accelerating the timeline for achieving our annual consolidated cost savings target, further optimizing capital expenditures, delivering upstream fertilizer sales volume growth and advancing high-return downstream Retail growth opportunities. These initiatives provide a pathway for delivering structural improvements to our earnings and free cash flow through the cycle," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights2:

  • Generated net earnings of $582 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 billion in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Retail adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.4 billion in the first nine months of 2024 supported by higher product margins in North America. Lowered full-year 2024 Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.5 to $1.6 billion as favorable growing conditions in North America resulted in reduced pest pressure and lower field activity in the third quarter.
  • Potash adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, partially offset by record sales volumes of 11.1 million tonnes. Raised full-year 2024 Potash sales volumes guidance to 13.5 to 13.9 million tonnes due to the continued strength of global demand.
  • Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.4 billion in the first nine months of 2024 as lower net selling prices more than offset lower natural gas costs and higher sales volumes. Total ammonia production increased in the first nine months of 2024, driven by improved natural gas utilization and reliability at our operations in Trinidad.
  • Accelerated operational efficiency and cost savings initiatives and expect to achieve approximately $200 million of annual consolidated savings by 2025, ahead of our initial target of 2026.
  • Maintained total capital expenditures guidance of $2.2 to $2.3 billion for 2024 and expect capital expenditures in a range of $2.0 to $2.1 billion in 2025 to sustain our assets and deliver on our growth initiatives.
  • Repurchased 1.5 million shares for a total of approximately $75 million in the second half of 2024 as of November 5, 2024.
  1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
  2. Our discussion of highlights set out on this page is a comparison of the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 to the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of November 6, 2024. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, composed entirely of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 22, 2024 ("2023 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements ("annual financial statements") and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 22, 2024, each for the year ended December 31, 2023, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2023 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This MD&A is based on, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail Markets

  • Favorable growing conditions in the US have supported expectations for record US corn and soybean yields and significant soil nutrient removal in 2024. Prospective crop margins have declined compared to the historically high levels in recent years, however we believe most growers in the US Midwest remain in a healthy financial position. Global grain stocks remain below historical average levels, supporting export demand for North American crops and firm prices for key agriculture commodities such as rice, sugar and palm oil.
  • Fertilizer demand in North America for the fall application season has been supported by a relatively early harvest and the need to replenish soil nutrients, following a period of lower field activity in the third quarter.
  • Soybean planting in Brazil was delayed by dryness; however, the pace of planting picked up in the second half of October and soybean crop area is expected to increase by one to three percent. Brazilian fertilizer demand is projected to be approximately 46 million tonnes in 2024, in line with historical record levels.
  • Australian growing conditions for winter crops have been favorable with timely rains received in key areas, supporting crop production prospects and expected grower returns.

Crop Nutrient Markets

  • We raised our 2024 global potash shipment forecast to 70 to 72 million tonnes primarily driven by stronger expected demand in Brazil and Southeast Asia. We believe the increase in global shipments in 2024 has been driven by an underlying increase in consumption in key markets.
  • We forecast global potash shipments between 71 and 74 million tonnes in 2025 supported by the need to replenish soil nutrient levels and the relative affordability of potash. We anticipate limited new capacity in 2025 and the potential for incremental supply tightness with demand growth.
  • Global ammonia prices have been supported by supply outages, project delays and higher European natural gas values. Chinese urea export restrictions, production challenges from major exporters and strong demand from India and Brazil have tightened the global urea market. US nitrogen inventory was estimated to be well below average levels at the end of the third quarter, which we expect will support demand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and early 2025.
  • Global phosphate markets remain tight supported by Chinese export restrictions and production outages in the US. We anticipate some impact on global demand due to tight supply and weaker affordability relative to potash and nitrogen.

Financial and Operational Guidance

  • Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance was lowered to $1.5 to $1.6 billion as favorable growing conditions in North America resulted in reduced pest pressure and lower field activity in the third quarter.
  • Potash sales volume guidance was raised to 13.5 to 13.9 million tonnes due to the continued strength of global demand. The range reflects our scheduled maintenance downtime in the fourth quarter and the assumption of a relatively short duration labor disruption at the Port of Vancouver.
  • Nitrogen sales volume guidance was lowered to 10.6 to 10.8 million tonnes due to extended turnarounds and unplanned outages in the third quarter, including the impact of weather-related events.
  • Phosphate sales volume guidance was lowered to 2.4 to 2.5 million tonnes due to weather-related production impacts in the second half of 2024.
  • Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance was lowered primarily due to a change in our expected geographic mix of earnings.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above, are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 65 of Nutrien's 2023 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.

2024 Guidance Ranges 1 as of

November 6, 2024

August 7, 2024

(billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Low

High

Low

High

Retail adjusted EBITDA

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.7

Potash sales volumes (million tonnes) 2

13.5

13.9

13.2

13.8

Nitrogen sales volumes (million tonnes) 2

10.6

10.8

10.7

11.1

Phosphate sales volumes (million tonnes) 2

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.6

Depreciation and amortization

2.30

2.35

2.2

2.3

Finance costs

0.70

0.75

0.7

0.8

Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings (%) 3

21.5

22.5

23.0

25.0

Capital expenditures 4

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.

2 Manufactured product only.

3 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

4 Comprised of sustaining capital expenditures, investing capital expenditures and mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures, which are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Sales

5,348

5,631

(5)

20,893

23,392

(11)

Gross margin

1,500

1,627

(8)

5,949

6,706

(11)

Expenses

1,304

1,242

5

4,490

4,254

6

Net earnings

25

82

(70)

582

1,106

(47)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

1,010

1,084

(7)

4,300

4,983

(14)

Diluted net earnings per share

0.04

0.15

(73)

1.13

2.18

(48)

Adjusted net earnings per share 1

0.39

0.35

11

3.18

4.01

(21)

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower Potash net selling prices and Retail earnings, partially offset by higher Nitrogen net selling prices and record Potash sales volumes. Net earnings were impacted over the same period due to higher expense for asset retirement obligations at non-operating sites. For the first nine months of the year, net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased due to lower fertilizer net selling prices, partially offset by increased Retail earnings, higher Potash sales volumes and lower natural gas costs. Net earnings were also impacted over the same period due to a loss on foreign currency derivatives.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 to the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Sales

3,271

3,490

(6)

14,653

16,040

(9)

Cost of goods sold

2,412

2,595

(7)

11,018

12,599

(13)

Gross margin

859

895

(4)

3,635

3,441

6

Adjusted EBITDA 1

151

197

(23)

1,356

1,230

10

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
  • Retail adjusted EBITDA decreased in the third quarter of 2024 due primarily to lower crop nutrient sales volumes in North America and lower seed margins in Brazil. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months increased, supported by higher product margins in North America.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

Sales

Gross Margin

Sales

Gross Margin

(millions of US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Crop nutrients

1,093

1,250

210

262

5,683

6,571

1,150

1,032

Crop protection products

1,518

1,566

360

339

5,365

5,790

1,271

1,220

Seed

132

158

24

54

2,051

2,093

379

391

Services and other

242

235

164

150

690

691

528

522

Merchandise

222

231

37

40

667

750

110

131

Nutrien Financial

85

73

85

73

284

252

284

252

Nutrien Financial elimination 1

(21)

(23)

(21)

(23)

(87)

(107)

(87)

(107)

Total

3,271

3,490

859

895

14,653

16,040

3,635

3,441

1 Represents elimination of the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.
  • Crop nutrients sales decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 due to lower sales volumes and selling prices. Gross margin decreased in the third quarter due to reduced field activity in North America that contributed to lower sales volumes and lower international per-tonne margins compared to the historically high levels in the same period last year that were supported by foreign exchange benefits in Argentina. For the first nine months, gross margin increased due to higher per-tonne margins, including growth in our proprietary crop nutritional and biostimulant product lines.
  • Crop protection products sales were lower in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 primarily due to lower selling prices and favorable growing conditions that resulted in reduced pest pressure and lower field activity. Gross margin for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 were supported by the timing of supplier programs and the selling through of lower cost inventory compared to the same periods in 2023.
  • Seed sales and gross margin decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 mainly due to the impact of dry weather and delayed planting on our proprietary seed business in Brazil.
  • Nutrien Financial sales and gross margin increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 due to higher financing rates offered.

Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

Gross Margin

% of Product Line 1

Gross Margin

% of Product Line 1

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Proprietary products

Crop nutrients

71

79

38

31

361

347

31

34

Crop protection products

119

107

32

31

429

434

34

36

Seed

4

28

22

54

148

171

39

44

Merchandise

4

2

11

6

11

8

10

7

Total

198

216

24

24

949

960

26

28

1 Represents percentage of proprietary product margins over total product line gross margin.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

Sales Volumes

(tonnes - thousands)

Gross Margin / Tonne

(US dollars)

Sales Volumes

(tonnes - thousands)

Gross Margin / Tonne

(US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Crop nutrients

North America

931

1,118

165

165

6,693

6,912

147

130

International

956

880

59

88

2,999

2,857

56

47

Total

1,887

1,998

111

131

9,692

9,769

119

106

(percentages)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Financial performance measures 1, 2

Cash operating coverage ratio

66

68

Adjusted average working capital to sales

20

19

Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial

-

1

Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin

5.3

5.2

1 Rolling four quarters.

2 These are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Potash

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

884

972

(9)

2,453

2,983

(18)

Cost of goods sold

422

389

8

1,139

1,047

9

Gross margin

462

583

(21)

1,314

1,936

(32)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

555

611

(9)

1,557

1,941

(20)

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
  • Potash adjusted EBITDA decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, partially offset by record sales volumes. Higher potash production and the continued advancement of mine automation contributed to our lower controllable cash cost of product manufactured in the first nine months of 2024.

Manufactured Product

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

North America

1,733

1,674

3,954

3,754

Offshore

2,419

2,221

7,174

6,159

Total sales volumes

4,152

3,895

11,128

9,913

Net selling price

North America

264

298

287

349

Offshore

177

213

183

271

Average net selling price

213

250

220

301

Cost of goods sold

102

100

102

106

Gross margin

111

150

118

195

Depreciation and amortization

43

34

43

35

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1

154

184

161

230

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
  • Sales volumes for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 were the highest on record, supported by low channel inventories and strong potash affordability in North America and key offshore markets.
  • Net selling price per tonne decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 due to a decline in benchmark prices compared to the same periods in 2023.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the third quarter of 2024 as higher depreciation more than offset lower royalties and the favorable impact of higher production volumes. For the first nine months of the year, cost of goods sold per tonne decreased mainly due to higher production volumes and lower royalties.

Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Production volumes (tonnes - thousands)

3,696

3,287

10,836

9,612

Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne 1

52

56

52

59

Canpotex sales by market (percentage of sales volumes)

Latin America

46

49

41

47

Other Asian markets 2

27

28

29

28

China

9

10

12

9

India

4

3

5

5

Other markets

14

10

13

11

Total

100

100

100

100

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

2 All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

793

723

10

2,732

3,251

(16)

Cost of goods sold

581

569

2

1,835

2,157

(15)

Gross margin

212

154

38

897

1,094

(18)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

355

294

21

1,413

1,539

(8)

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
  • Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA increased in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher net selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months decreased as lower net selling prices more than offset lower natural gas costs and higher sales volumes. Our total ammonia production was flat for the third quarter and increased in the first nine months of the year supported by improved natural gas utilization and reliability at our operations in Trinidad.

Manufactured Product

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Ammonia

567

570

1,782

1,785

Urea and ESN®

661

687

2,300

2,386

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

1,227

1,130

3,698

3,518

Total sales volumes

2,455

2,387

7,780

7,689

Net selling price

Ammonia

375

272

395

489

Urea and ESN®

400

396

427

496

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

207

205

224

255

Average net selling price

298

276

323

384

Cost of goods sold

215

208

210

239

Gross margin

83

68

113

145

Depreciation and amortization

54

54

54

55

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1

137

122

167

200

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
  • Sales volumes were higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 primarily due to higher production and strong demand for solutions, nitrates, and sulfates.
  • Net selling price per tonne was higher in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to stronger ammonia benchmark prices. For the first nine months of the year, net selling price per tonne was lower for all major nitrogen products due to weaker benchmark prices in key nitrogen producing regions in the first half of the year.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the third quarter of 2024 mainly due to higher natural gas costs in Trinidad, partially offset by lower natural gas costs in North America. For the first nine months of the year, cost of goods sold per tonne decreased primarily due to lower natural gas costs across all operating regions.

Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Fertilizer

1,319

1,305

4,458

4,419

Industrial and feed

1,136

1,082

3,322

3,270

Production volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Ammonia production - total 1

1,322

1,315

4,157

3,995

Ammonia production - adjusted 1, 2

895

912

2,912

2,880

Ammonia operating rate (%) 2

79

82

87

88

Natural gas costs (US dollars per MMBtu)

Overall natural gas cost excluding realized derivative impact

3.13

2.96

2.98

3.56

Realized derivative impact 3

0.15

(0.01)

0.09

(0.01)

Overall natural gas cost

3.28

2.95

3.07

3.55

1 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes.

2 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.

3 Includes realized derivative impacts recorded as part of cost of goods sold or other income and expenses. Refer to Note 4 to the interim financial statements.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Net sales

412

444

(7)

1,243

1,460

(15)

Cost of goods sold

383

417

(8)

1,116

1,297

(14)

Gross margin

29

27

7

127

163

(22)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

89

90

(1)

298

340

(12)

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
  • Phosphate adjusted EBITDA was flat in the third quarter of 2024 as higher net selling prices were offset by lower sales volumes and higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months decreased as lower net selling prices more than offset higher sales volumes and lower costs.

Manufactured Product

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands)

Fertilizer

454

519

1,316

1,333

Industrial and feed

168

145

510

465

Total sales volumes

622

664

1,826

1,798

Net selling price

Fertilizer

605

472

611

572

Industrial and feed

797

946

826

1,064

Average net selling price

657

575

671

700

Cost of goods sold

601

528

594

604

Gross margin

56

47

77

96

Depreciation and amortization

121

113

117

118

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1

177

160

194

214

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.
  • Sales volumes were lower in the third quarter of 2024 as weather-related events impacted production volumes. Sales volumes for the first nine months were higher than the same period in 2023 due to stronger industrial and feed demand.
  • Net selling price per tonne increased in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the strength of fertilizer benchmark prices. For the first nine months of 2024, net selling price per tonne decreased due to lower industrial and feed net selling prices which reflect the typical lag in price realizations relative to benchmark prices.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher water treatment costs related to weather-related events, higher ammonia input costs and lower production volumes. Cost of goods sold per tonne for the first nine months was lower mainly due to lower ammonia and sulfur input costs.

Supplemental Data

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Production volumes (P2O5 tonnes - thousands)

330

354

1,008

1,026

P2O5 operating rate (%)

77

83

79

81

Corporate and Others and Eliminations

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Corporate and Others

Selling expenses (recovery)

(2)

(3)

(33)

(7)

(7)

?

General and administrative expenses

90

88

2

277

260

7

Share-based compensation expense (recovery)

1

42

(98)

17

(7)

n/m

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

31

87

(64)

359

105

242

Other expenses

194

30

547

274

82

234

Adjusted EBITDA 1

(74)

(77)

(4)

(296)

(150)

97

Eliminations

Gross margin

(62)

(32)

94

(24)

72

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA 1

(66)

(31)

113

(28)

83

n/m

1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.
  • Share-based compensation expense decreased in the third quarter of 2024 due to a lower increase in the fair value of our share-based awards compared to the same period in 2023. We had an expense in the first nine months of 2024 due to an increase in the fair value of our share-based awards compared to a recovery in the same period in 2023 due to a decrease in the fair value of our share-based awards. The fair value of our share-based awards takes into consideration several factors such as our share price movement, our performance relative to our peer group and our return on invested capital.
  • Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives was lower in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to lower foreign exchange losses in South America. The loss was higher in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 as it included a previously reported $220 million loss on foreign currency derivatives in Brazil. For further detail regarding the impact of the loss and our remediation efforts, see the Controls and Procedures section of this MD&A and Note 6 to the interim financial statements.
  • Other expenses were higher in the third quarter and in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 mainly due to a $185 million increase in expense for asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to changes in closure cost estimates at certain non-operating sites. The first nine months of 2023 included a $92 million loss on Blue Chip Swaps. Refer to Note 4 for additional information. This was partially offset by an $80 million gain in the first nine months of 2023 from our other post-retirement benefit plan amendments.
  • Eliminations of gross margin between operating segments increased in the third quarter of 2024 mainly due to higher sales volumes at higher average margins compared to the same period in 2023. Eliminations of gross margin between operating segments in the first nine months of 2024 was an elimination due to higher sales volumes at lower average margins compared to a recovery in the same period in 2023.


Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Finance costs

184

206

(11)

525

580

(9)

Income tax (recovery) expense

(13)

97

n/m

352

766

(54)

Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%)

(112)

54

n/m

38

41

(7)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

122

(86)

n/m

64

(16)

n/m
  • Finance costs were lower in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 primarily due to lower short-term debt average balances partially offset by higher interest rates on long-term debt.
  • Income tax was a recovery in the third quarter of 2024 compared to an expense in the same period in 2023 mainly due to a tax recovery in higher tax jurisdictions, which more than offset tax expense in lower tax jurisdictions. The tax recovery resulted in a negative effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

    The lower income tax expense in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was due to lower earnings and lower discrete tax adjustments. The discrete tax adjustments in 2023 were related to a change in recognition of deferred tax assets in South America as they no longer met the asset recognition criteria and Canadian audit assessments. These factors resulted in a lower effective tax rate in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Other comprehensive income in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 compared to a loss for the same periods in 2023 was mainly due to the appreciation of the Australian currency in the third quarter of 2024, and mainly due to appreciation of Australian and Argentinian currencies partially offset by the depreciation of the Brazilian currency in the first nine months of 2024, relative to the US dollar.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Sources and Uses of Liquidity

We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.

Sources and Uses of Cash

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(908)

(469)

94

412

916

(55)

Cash used in investing activities

(506)

(673)

(25)

(1,614)

(2,225)

(27)

Cash provided by financing activities

922

976

(6)

786

981

(20)

Cash used for dividends and share repurchases 1

(318)

(261)

22

(845)

(1,817)

(53)

1 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
  • Cash (used in) provided by operating activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was lower compared to the same periods in 2023 primarily due to lower sales across all segments. This was partially offset by lower cash paid for income taxes and cash paid to our suppliers primarily due to lower cost to purchase inventory for resale and other costs such as royalties and sulfur costs.

Cash used in investing activities
  • Cash used in investing activities was lower in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 due to lower capital expenditures and fewer business acquisitions.

Cash provided by financing activities
  • Cash provided by financing activities in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 was lower compared to the same periods in 2023 due to lower proceeds from debt. For the first nine months of 2024, we had lower share repurchases compared to the same period in 2023.

Cash used for dividends and share repurchases
  • Cash used for dividends and share repurchases was higher in the third quarter of 2024 as we repurchased shares in the third quarter of 2024 with no similar share repurchases in the same period in 2023.
  • Cash used for dividends and share repurchases was lower in the first nine months of 2024 from lower share repurchases compared to the same period in 2023.

Financial Condition Review

The following is a comparison of balance sheet categories that are considered material:

As at

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ Change

% Change

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

520

941

(421)

(45)

Receivables

7,786

5,398

2,388

44

Inventories

4,890

6,336

(1,446)

(23)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

678

1,495

(817)

(55)

Property, plant and equipment

22,329

22,461

(132)

(1)

Intangible assets

1,877

2,217

(340)

(15)

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Short-term debt

2,967

1,815

1,152

63

Current portion of long-term debt

1,013

512

501

98

Payables and accrued charges

6,613

9,467

(2,854)

(30)

Long-term debt

9,383

8,913

470

5

Retained earnings

11,291

11,531

(240)

(2)
  • Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Liquidity and Capital Resources - Sources and Uses of Cash" section.
  • Receivables increased primarily due to the seasonality of Retail sales, resulting in higher receivables with customers and vendor rebates.
  • Inventories decreased due to Retail's seasonal sales and lower-value inventories on hand as related benchmark prices decreased. Generally, we build up our inventory levels in North America near year-end in preparation for the next year's upcoming planting and application seasons.
  • Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the seasonal drawdown of prepaid inventories where Retail typically prepays for products during the fourth quarter and takes possession of inventory throughout the following year.
  • Property, plant and equipment decreased due to the impairments related to our Retail - Brazil assets and Geismar Clean Ammonia project in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Intangible assets decreased due to an impairment of our Retail - Brazil assets in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Short-term debt increased due to drawdowns on our commercial paper program based on our working capital requirements driven by the seasonality of our business.
  • Payables and accrued charges decreased primarily due to seasonality of our Retail segment. We generally receive higher customer prepayments in North America near year-end and customers draw down on the balance throughout the year. We also had lower trade and other payables as we settled our obligations with suppliers compared to the buildup of trade and other payables near year-end as we purchase inventory for the upcoming spring and planting seasons.
  • Long-term debt including current portion increased due to the issuance of $1,000 million of notes in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Retained earnings decreased as dividends declared and share repurchases exceeded net earnings in the first nine months of 2024.

Capital Structure and Management

Principal Debt Instruments

As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We continually evaluate various financing arrangements and may seek to engage in transactions from time to time when market and other conditions are favorable. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Capital Structure (Debt and Equity)

(millions of US dollars)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Short-term debt

2,967

1,815

Current portion of long-term debt

1,013

512

Current portion of lease liabilities

364

327

Long-term debt

9,383

8,913

Lease liabilities

1,029

999

Shareholders' equity

25,006

25,201

Commercial Paper, Credit Facilities and Other Debt

We have a total facility limit of approximately $8,200 million comprised of several credit facilities available in the jurisdictions where we operate. Our total facility limit decreased in the third quarter of 2024 due to a reduction in our unsecured revolving term facility limit from $1,500 million to $750 million. In North America, we have a commercial paper program, which is limited to the undrawn amount under our $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities.

As at September 30, 2024, we have utilized $2,895 million of our total facility limit, which includes $2,383 million of commercial paper outstanding. In the third quarter of 2024, we extended the maturities on our $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility to September 4, 2029 and our $750 million unsecured revolving term credit facility to September 3, 2025.

As at September 30, 2024, $231 million in letters of credit were outstanding and committed, with $80 million of remaining credit available under our letter of credit facilities.

Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes and debentures. See the "Capital Structure and Management" section of our 2023 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes and debentures. On June 21, 2024, we issued $400 million of 5.2 percent senior notes due June 21, 2027 and $600 million of 5.4 percent senior notes due June 21, 2034.

In March 2024, we filed a base shelf prospectus in Canada and the US qualifying the issuance of common shares, debt securities, and other securities during a period of 25 months from March 22, 2024.

See Notes 7, 8 and 9 to the interim financial statements for additional information.

Outstanding Share Data

As at November 5, 2024

Common shares

493,432,198

Options to purchase common shares

3,111,221

For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to the annual financial statements in our 2023 Annual Report.

Quarterly Results

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Sales

5,348

10,156

5,389

5,664

5,631

11,654

6,107

7,533

Net earnings

25

392

165

176

82

448

576

1,118

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

18

385

158

172

75

440

571

1,112

Net earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

Basic

0.04

0.78

0.32

0.35

0.15

0.89

1.14

2.15

Diluted

0.04

0.78

0.32

0.35

0.15

0.89

1.14

2.15

Our quarterly earnings are significantly affected by the seasonality of our business, fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years and are affected by demand-supply conditions, grower affordability and weather. See Note 10 to the interim financial statements.

The following table describes certain items that impacted our quarterly earnings:

Quarter

Transaction or Event

Q2 2024

$530 million non-cash impairment of assets comprised of a $335 million non-cash impairment of the Retail - Brazil intangible assets and property plant and equipment due to the ongoing market instability and more moderate margin expectations, and a $195 million non-cash impairment of our Geismar Clean Ammonia project property, plant and equipment as we are no longer pursuing the project. We also recorded a foreign exchange loss of $220 million on foreign currency derivatives in Brazil for the second quarter of 2024.

Q2 2023

$698 million non-cash impairment of assets comprised of a $233 million non-cash impairment of our Phosphate White Springs property, plant and equipment due to a decrease in our forecasted phosphate margins and a $465 million non-cash impairment of our Retail - South America assets primarily related to goodwill mainly due to the impact of crop input price volatility, more moderate long-term growth assumptions and higher interest rates, which lowered our forecasted earnings.

Critical Accounting Estimates

Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the Audit Committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on pages 72 to 74 of our 2023 Annual Report. There were no material changes to our critical accounting estimates for the three or nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Controls and Procedures

We are required to maintain disclosure controls and procedures as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and National Instrument 52-109 - "Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings" ("NI 52-109") designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by Nutrien in its annual filings, interim filings (as these terms are defined in NI 52-109), and other reports filed or submitted by us under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the required time periods. As at September 30, 2024, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective due to the material weakness described below.

Internal Control over Financial Reporting

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR"), as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act, as amended, and NI 52-109. ICFR is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of ICFR, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation.

Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, we have designed ICFR based on the framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013). A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in ICFR, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual financial statements, or interim financial statements, will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

As at September 30, 2024, we have a material weakness related to our controls over derivative contract authorization in Brazil, which was identified by our management in late June 2024 and which resulted in unauthorized execution of derivative contracts in the second quarter of 2024. This material weakness did not result in any errors or a material misstatement in our interim or annual financial statements.

In the second quarter of 2024, changes were introduced to our derivative contract authorization and execution process in Brazil. As a result of these changes, our controls were not designed effectively to ensure that segregation of duties was maintained, and checks of authorization were performed in a timely manner and that derivative contracts entered into were recorded in our treasury reporting systems on a timely basis.

Notwithstanding this identified material weakness, we believe that our interim financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, our business, financial condition and results of operations for the periods presented.

Remediation Plan

The control deficiency described above was identified by our management in late June 2024, prior to the preparation and filing of our interim financial statements as at June 30, 2024 and for the three and six months then ended. We have prioritized the remediation of the material weakness described above and are working to complete certain remediation activities under the oversight of the Audit Committee to resolve the issue.

Specific actions that are being taken to remediate this material weakness include the following:

  • redesigning certain processes and controls relating to derivative contract authorization and execution in Brazil, including with respect to segregation of duties, compliance and confirmation, accounting and reconciliation activities, authority limits, and systems controls; and,
  • enhancing the supervision and review activities related to trading in derivative contracts in Brazil.

As of September 30, 2024, we have taken steps to implement our remediation plan; however, the material weakness will not be considered remediated until the enhanced controls operate for a sufficient period of time and management has concluded, through testing, that these controls are designed and operating effectively. We will continue to monitor our remediation plan in relation to the material weakness with the intention of such being remediated by the end of 2024.

Other than the remediation steps relating to the material weakness described above, there has been no change in our ICFR during the three months ended September 30, 2024 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our ICFR.

Terms and Definitions

For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the "Terms & Definitions" section of our 2023 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, "n/m" indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

More information about Nutrien can be found at www.nutrien.com.

Selected financial data for download can be found in our data tool at www.nutrien.com/investors/interactive-datatool
Such data is not incorporated by reference herein.

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).

Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, asset retirement obligations ("ARO") and accrued environmental costs ("ERL") related to our non-operating sites, and loss related to financial instruments in Argentina.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net earnings

25

82

582

1,106

Finance costs

184

206

525

580

Income tax (recovery) expense

(13)

97

352

766

Depreciation and amortization

598

552

1,749

1,604

EBITDA 1

794

937

3,208

4,056

Adjustments:

Share-based compensation expense (recovery)

1

42

17

(7)

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

31

87

359

105

ARO/ERL related expenses for non-operating sites

184

4

152

10

Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina

?

?

34

92

Integration and restructuring related costs

?

14

?

29

Impairment of assets

?

?

530

698

Adjusted EBITDA

1,010

1,084

4,300

4,983

1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share.

Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting, asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs related to our non-operating sites, loss related to financial instruments in Argentina, change in recognition of tax losses and deductible temporary differences related to impairments and certain changes to tax declarations. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to specific adjustments during the year, and at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Increases (Decreases)

Post-Tax

Per Diluted Share

Increases (Decreases)

Post-Tax

Per Diluted Share

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

18

0.04

561

1.13

Adjustments:

Share-based compensation expense

1

1

?

17

13

0.03

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

31

38

0.08

359

361

0.73

Impairment of assets

?

?

?

530

491

1.00

ARO/ERL related expenses for non-operating sites

184

134

0.27

152

112

0.22

Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina

?

?

?

34

34

0.07

Adjusted net earnings

191

0.39

1,572

3.18

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Increases (Decreases)

Post-Tax

Per Diluted Share

Increases (Decreases)

Post-Tax

Per Diluted Share

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien

75

0.15

1,086

2.18

Adjustments:

Share-based compensation expense (recovery)

42

19

0.04

(7)

(4)

(0.01)

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

87

71

0.14

105

80

0.16

Integration and restructuring related costs

14

6

0.02

29

17

0.03

Impairment of assets

?

?

?

698

653

1.32

ARO/ERL related expenses for non-operating sites

4

2

?

10

6

0.02

Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina

?

?

?

92

92

0.18

Change in recognition of deferred tax assets

?

?

?

66

66

0.13

Adjusted net earnings

173

0.35

1,996

4.01

Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Net Earnings Guidance

Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure as it includes adjusted net earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is provided to assist readers in understanding our expected financial results. Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance excludes certain items that management is aware of that permit management to focus on the performance of our operations (see the Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share section for items generally adjusted). We do not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking measure to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed.

Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured Product

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.

Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.

Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.

Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total COGS - Potash

422

389

1,139

1,047

Change in inventory

(51)

(73)

(30)

(47)

Other adjustments 1

(5)

(2)

(14)

(19)

COPM

366

314

1,095

981

Depreciation and amortization in COPM

(145)

(102)

(439)

(303)

Royalties in COPM

(23)

(20)

(62)

(77)

Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM

(7)

(9)

(27)

(34)

Controllable cash COPM

191

183

567

567

Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands)

3,696

3,287

10,836

9,612

Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne

52

56

52

59

1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin

Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial net receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and others to evaluate the financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Total/Average

Nutrien Financial revenue

70

66

133

85

Deemed interest expense 1

(36)

(27)

(50)

(52)

Net interest

34

39

83

33

189

Average Nutrien Financial net receivables

2,893

2,489

4,560

4,318

3,565

Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%)

5.3

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Total/Average

Nutrien Financial revenue

57

122

73

70

Deemed interest expense 1

(20)

(39)

(41)

(36)

Net interest

37

83

32

34

186

Average Nutrien Financial net receivables

2,283

4,716

4,353

2,893

3,561

Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%)

5.2

1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio

Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses (income), excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Total

Selling expenses

841

790

1,005

815

3,451

General and administrative expenses

55

52

51

51

209

Other expenses

77

22

41

32

172

Operating expenses

973

864

1,097

898

3,832

Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

(199)

(190)

(193)

(182)

(764)

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

774

674

904

716

3,068

Gross margin

989

747

2,029

859

4,624

Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold

2

4

3

8

17

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization

991

751

2,032

867

4,641

Cash operating coverage ratio (%)

66

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Total

Selling expenses

765

971

798

841

3,375

General and administrative expenses

50

55

57

55

217

Other expenses

15

29

37

77

158

Operating expenses

830

1,055

892

973

3,750

Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

(179)

(185)

(186)

(199)

(749)

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

651

870

706

774

3,001

Gross margin

615

1,931

895

989

4,430

Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold

2

3

3

2

10

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization

617

1,934

898

991

4,440

Cash operating coverage ratio (%)

68

Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial

Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

Rolling four quarters ended September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Average/Total

Current assets

10,498

11,821

11,181

10,559

Current liabilities

(8,210)

(8,401)

(8,002)

(5,263)

Working capital

2,288

3,420

3,179

5,296

3,546

Working capital from certain recent acquisitions

?

?

?

?

Adjusted working capital

2,288

3,420

3,179

5,296

3,546

Nutrien Financial working capital

(2,893)

(2,489)

(4,560)

(4,318)

Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial

(605)

931

(1,381)

978

(19)

Sales

3,502

3,308

8,074

3,271

Sales from certain recent acquisitions

?

?

?

?

Adjusted sales

3,502

3,308

8,074

3,271

18,155

Nutrien Financial revenue

(70)

(66)

(133)

(85)

Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial

3,432

3,242

7,941

3,186

17,801

Adjusted average working capital to sales (%)

20

Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%)

-

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Average/Total

Current assets

13,000

11,983

10,398

10,498

Current liabilities

(8,980)

(8,246)

(5,228)

(8,210)

Working capital

4,020

3,737

5,170

2,288

3,804

Working capital from certain recent acquisitions

?

?

?

?

Adjusted working capital

4,020

3,737

5,170

2,288

3,804

Nutrien Financial working capital

(2,283)

(4,716)

(4,353)

(2,893)

Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial

1,737

(979)

817

(605)

243

Sales

3,422

9,128

3,490

3,502

Sales from certain recent acquisitions

?

?

?

?

Adjusted sales

3,422

9,128

3,490

3,502

19,542

Nutrien Financial revenue

(57)

(122)

(73)

(70)

Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial

3,365

9,006

3,417

3,432

19,220

Adjusted average working capital to sales (%)

19

Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%)

1

Other Financial Measures

Selected Additional Financial Data

Nutrien Financial

As at September 30, 2024

As at

December

31, 2023

(millions of US dollars)

Current

<31 Days

Past Due

31-90 Days

Past Due

>90 Days

Past Due

Gross Receivables

Allowance 1

Net

Receivables

Net

Receivables

North America

3,213

105

79

191

3,588

(61)

3,527

2,206

International

646

62

25

69

802

(11)

791

687

Nutrien Financial receivables

3,859

167

104

260

4,390

(72)

4,318

2,893

1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $44 million and $36 million, respectively, in the Retail segment.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by the Company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company, (c) are not non-GAAP financial measures, and (d) are not non-GAAP ratios.

The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures, if not previously provided.

Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance and plant turnarounds.

Investing capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures related to significant expansions of current operations or to create cost savings (synergies). Investing capital expenditures excludes capital outlays for business acquisitions and equity-accounted investees.

Mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required for activities to open new areas underground and/or develop a mine or ore body to allow for future production mining and activities required to prepare and/or access the ore, i.e., removal of an overburden that allows access to the ore.

Cash used for dividends and share repurchases: Calculated as dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders plus repurchase of common shares as reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This measure is useful as it represents return of capital to shareholders.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

SALES

2, 11

5,348

5,631

20,893

23,392

Freight, transportation and distribution

263

263

741

714

Cost of goods sold

3,585

3,741

14,203

15,972

GROSS MARGIN

1,500

1,627

5,949

6,706

Selling expenses

820

799

2,622

2,548

General and administrative expenses

156

151

468

453

Provincial mining taxes

74

96

210

319

Share-based compensation expense (recovery)

1

42

17

(7)

Impairment of assets

3

?

?

530

698

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

6

31

87

359

105

Other expenses

4

222

67

284

138

EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES

196

385

1,459

2,452

Finance costs

184

206

525

580

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

12

179

934

1,872

Income tax (recovery) expense

5

(13)

97

352

766

NET EARNINGS

25

82

582

1,106

Attributable to

Equity holders of Nutrien

18

75

561

1,086

Non-controlling interest

7

7

21

20

NET EARNINGS

25

82

582

1,106

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS")

Basic

0.04

0.15

1.13

2.18

Diluted

0.04

0.15

1.13

2.18

Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS

494,743,000

494,517,000

494,653,000

496,999,000

Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS

494,857,000

495,056,000

494,851,000

497,708,000

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars, net of related income taxes)

2024

2023

2024

2023

NET EARNINGS

25

82

582

1,106

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings:

Net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans

?

?

?

(3)

Net fair value gain (loss) on investments

35

(6)

53

5

Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings:

Gain (loss) on currency translation of foreign operations

85

(64)

28

(14)

Other

2

(16)

(17)

(4)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

122

(86)

64

(16)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

147

(4)

646

1,090

Attributable to

Equity holders of Nutrien

139

(11)

625

1,070

Non-controlling interest

8

7

21

20

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

147

(4)

646

1,090

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars)

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Note 1

Note 1

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net earnings

25

82

582

1,106

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

598

552

1,749

1,604

Share-based compensation expense (recovery)

1

42

17

(7)

Impairment of assets

3

?

?

530

698

(Recovery of) provision for deferred income tax

(36)

55

15

176

Net (undistributed) distributed earnings of equity-accounted investees

(24)

(28)

14

112

Fair value adjustment to derivatives

6

(180)

(27)

6

5

Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina

4

?

?

34

92

Long-term income tax receivables and payables

9

1

17

(89)

Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous

251

53

321

39

Cash from operations before working capital changes

644

730

3,285

3,736

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

Receivables

418

627

(2,394)

(1,491)

Inventories and prepaid expenses and other current assets

373

794

2,265

3,366

Payables and accrued charges

(2,343)

(2,620)

(2,744)

(4,695)

CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(908)

(469)

412

916

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures 1

(529)

(634)

(1,449)

(1,890)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2)

?

(6)

(116)

(Purchase of) proceeds from investments, held within three months, net

(15)

(36)

(30)

(134)

Purchase of investments

(1)

(12)

(112)

(12)

Net changes in non-cash working capital

30

36

(55)

(68)

Other

11

(27)

38

(5)

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(506)

(673)

(1,614)

(2,225)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from (repayment of) debt, maturing within three months, net

1,378

1,445

1,089

2,213

Proceeds from debt

8

?

?

998

1,500

Repayment of debt

(43)

(118)

(132)

(635)

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(98)

(91)

(300)

(278)

Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders

(268)

(261)

(795)

(770)

Repurchase of common shares

9

(50)

?

(50)

(1,047)

Issuance of common shares

7

1

16

32

Other

(4)

?

(40)

(34)

CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

922

976

786

981

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

8

(17)

(5)

(19)

DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(484)

(183)

(421)

(347)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,004

737

941

901

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD

520

554

520

554

Cash and cash equivalents is composed of:

Cash

472

508

472

508

Short-term investments

48

46

48

46

520

554

520

554

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

Interest paid

148

137

496

462

Income taxes paid

127

133

260

1,722

Total cash outflow for leases

134

125

418

373

1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $489 million and $40 million (2023 - $580 million and $54 million), respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $1,333 million and $116 million (2023 - $1,734 million and $156 million), respectively.

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

(Loss) Income ("AOCI")

(millions of US dollars, inclusive of related tax, except as otherwise noted)

Number of Common Shares

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

(Loss) Gain on Currency Translation of Foreign Operations

Other

Total AOCI

Retained Earnings

Equity Holders of Nutrien

Non-Controlling Interest

Total Equity

BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2022

507,246,105

14,172

109

(374)

(17)

(391)

11,928

25,818

45

25,863

Net earnings

?

?

?

?

?

?

1,086

1,086

20

1,106

Other comprehensive loss

?

?

?

(14)

(2)

(16)

?

(16)

?

(16)

Shares repurchased (Note 9)

(13,378,189)

(374)

(26)

?

?

?

(600)

(1,000)

?

(1,000)

Dividends declared - $1.59/share

?

?

?

?

?

?

(789)

(789)

?

(789)

Non-controlling interest transactions

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

(14)

(14)

Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares

664,230

39

(1)

?

?

?

?

38

?

38

Transfer of net gain on sale of investment

?

?

?

?

(14)

(14)

14

?

?

?

Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges

?

?

?

?

8

8

?

8

?

8

Transfer of net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans

?

?

?

?

3

3

(3)

?

?

?

BALANCE - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

494,532,146

13,837

82

(388)

(22)

(410)

11,636

25,145

51

25,196

BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2023

494,551,730

13,838

83

(286)

(10)

(296)

11,531

25,156

45

25,201

Net earnings

?

?

?

?

?

?

561

561

21

582

Other comprehensive income

?

?

?

28

36

64

?

64

?

64

Shares repurchased (Note 9)

(1,039,185)

(29)

(21)

?

?

?

(1)

(51)

?

(51)

Dividends declared - $1.62/share

?

?

?

?

?

?

(800)

(800)

?

(800)

Non-controlling interest transactions

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

(26)

(26)

Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares

369,904

18

5

?

?

?

?

23

?

23

Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges

?

?

?

?

13

13

?

13

?

13

BALANCE - SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

493,882,449

13,827

67

(258)

39

(219)

11,291

24,966

40

25,006

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30

December 31

As at (millions of US dollars)

Note

2024

2023

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

520

554

941

Receivables

6, 7, 11

7,786

7,713

5,398

Inventories

4,890

5,169

6,336

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

678

656

1,495

13,874

14,092

14,170

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3

22,329

22,150

22,461

Goodwill

12,122

12,078

12,114

Intangible assets

3

1,877

2,219

2,217

Investments

739

731

736

Other assets

970

959

1,051

TOTAL ASSETS

51,911

52,229

52,749

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

7

2,967

4,354

1,815

Current portion of long-term debt

8

1,013

?

512

Current portion of lease liabilities

364

305

327

Payables and accrued charges

6

6,613

6,653

9,467

10,957

11,312

12,121

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

8

9,383

9,427

8,913

Lease liabilities

1,029

901

999

Deferred income tax liabilities

3,555

3,631

3,574

Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities

245

241

252

Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs

1,564

1,353

1,489

Other non-current liabilities

172

168

200

TOTAL LIABILITIES

26,905

27,033

27,548

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

9

13,827

13,837

13,838

Contributed surplus

67

82

83

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(219)

(410)

(296)

Retained earnings

11,291

11,636

11,531

Equity holders of Nutrien

24,966

25,145

25,156

Non-controlling interest

40

51

45

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

25,006

25,196

25,201

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

51,911

52,229

52,749

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Note 1 Basis of presentation

Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production.

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements, as well as any amended standards adopted in 2024 that we previously disclosed. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual audited consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements. Certain immaterial 2023 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and Note 4 Other expenses (income).

In management's opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year. These interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for issue on November 6, 2024.

Note 2 Segment information

We have four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise. Retail provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produces. Potash freight, transportation and distribution costs only apply to our North American potash sales volumes. EBITDA presented in the succeeding tables is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

(millions of US dollars)

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Corporate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Assets - as at September 30, 2024

22,585

13,686

11,303

2,412

2,443

(518)

51,911

Assets - as at December 31, 2023

23,056

13,571

11,466

2,438

2,818

(600)

52,749

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars)

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Corporate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

- third party

3,271

915

753

409

?

?

5,348

- intersegment

?

113

163

58

?

(334)

?

Sales

- total

3,271

1,028

916

467

?

(334)

5,348

Freight, transportation and distribution

?

144

123

55

?

(59)

263

Net sales

3,271

884

793

412

?

(275)

5,085

Cost of goods sold

2,412

422

581

383

?

(213)

3,585

Gross margin

859

462

212

29

?

(62)

1,500

Selling expenses (recovery)

815

3

8

1

(2)

(5)

820

General and administrative expenses

51

5

6

4

90

?

156

Provincial mining taxes

?

74

?

?

?

?

74

Share-based compensation expense

?

?

?

?

1

?

1

Impairment of assets

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

31

?

31

Other expenses (income)

32

2

(25)

10

194

9

222

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

(39)

378

223

14

(314)

(66)

196

Depreciation and amortization

190

177

132

75

24

?

598

EBITDA

151

555

355

89

(290)

(66)

794

Share-based compensation expense

?

?

?

?

1

?

1

ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites

?

?

?

?

184

?

184

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

31

?

31

Adjusted EBITDA

151

555

355

89

(74)

(66)

1,010

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(millions of US dollars)

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Corporate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

- third party

3,489

1,002

690

450

?

?

5,631

- intersegment

1

108

138

66

?

(313)

?

Sales

- total

3,490

1,110

828

516

?

(313)

5,631

Freight, transportation and distribution

?

138

105

72

?

(52)

263

Net sales

3,490

972

723

444

?

(261)

5,368

Cost of goods sold

2,595

389

569

417

?

(229)

3,741

Gross margin

895

583

154

27

?

(32)

1,627

Selling expenses (recovery)

798

3

8

1

(3)

(8)

799

General and administrative expenses

57

2

1

3

88

?

151

Provincial mining taxes

?

96

?

?

?

?

96

Share-based compensation expense

?

?

?

?

42

?

42

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

87

?

87

Other expenses (income)

37

4

(19)

8

30

7

67

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

3

478

164

15

(244)

(31)

385

Depreciation and amortization

189

133

130

75

25

?

552

EBITDA

192

611

294

90

(219)

(31)

937

Integration and restructuring related costs

5

?

?

?

9

?

14

Share-based compensation expense

?

?

?

?

42

?

42

ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites

?

?

?

?

4

?

4

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

87

?

87

Adjusted EBITDA

197

611

294

90

(77)

(31)

1,084

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars)

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Corporate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

- third party

14,653

2,486

2,547

1,207

?

?

20,893

- intersegment

?

305

584

210

?

(1,099)

?

Sales

- total

14,653

2,791

3,131

1,417

?

(1,099)

20,893

Freight, transportation and distribution

?

338

399

174

?

(170)

741

Net sales

14,653

2,453

2,732

1,243

?

(929)

20,152

Cost of goods sold

11,018

1,139

1,835

1,116

?

(905)

14,203

Gross margin

3,635

1,314

897

127

?

(24)

5,949

Selling expenses (recovery)

2,610

9

23

5

(7)

(18)

2,622

General and administrative expenses

154

10

16

11

277

?

468

Provincial mining taxes

?

210

?

?

?

?

210

Share-based compensation expense

?

?

?

?

17

?

17

Impairment of assets

335

?

195

?

?

?

530

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

359

?

359

Other expenses (income)

95

3

(136)

26

274

22

284

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

441

1,082

799

85

(920)

(28)

1,459

Depreciation and amortization

580

475

419

213

62

?

1,749

EBITDA

1,021

1,557

1,218

298

(858)

(28)

3,208

Share-based compensation expense

?

?

?

?

17

?

17

Impairment of assets

335

?

195

?

?

?

530

Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina

?

?

?

?

34

?

34

ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites

?

?

?

?

152

?

152

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

359

?

359

Adjusted EBITDA

1,356

1,557

1,413

298

(296)

(28)

4,300

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(millions of US dollars)

Retail

Potash

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Corporate

and Others

Eliminations

Consolidated

Sales

- third party

16,038

3,001

2,909

1,444

?

?

23,392

- intersegment

2

302

708

204

?

(1,216)

?

Sales

- total

16,040

3,303

3,617

1,648

?

(1,216)

23,392

Freight, transportation and distribution

?

320

366

188

?

(160)

714

Net sales

16,040

2,983

3,251

1,460

?

(1,056)

22,678

Cost of goods sold

12,599

1,047

2,157

1,297

?

(1,128)

15,972

Gross margin

3,441

1,936

1,094

163

?

72

6,706

Selling expenses

2,534

9

23

5

(7)

(16)

2,548

General and administrative expenses

162

10

11

10

260

?

453

Provincial mining taxes

?

319

?

?

?

?

319

Share-based compensation recovery

?

?

?

?

(7)

?

(7)

Impairment of assets

465

?

?

233

?

?

698

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

105

?

105

Other expenses (income)

81

2

(53)

21

82

5

138

Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes

199

1,596

1,113

(106)

(433)

83

2,452

Depreciation and amortization

558

345

426

213

62

?

1,604

EBITDA

757

1,941

1,539

107

(371)

83

4,056

Integration and restructuring related costs

8

?

?

?

21

?

29

Share-based compensation recovery

?

?

?

?

(7)

?

(7)

Impairment of assets

465

?

?

233

?

?

698

Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina

?

?

?

?

92

?

92

ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites

?

?

?

?

10

?

10

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

?

?

?

?

105

?

105

Adjusted EBITDA

1,230

1,941

1,539

340

(150)

83

4,983

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Retail sales by product line

Crop nutrients

1,093

1,250

5,683

6,571

Crop protection products

1,518

1,566

5,365

5,790

Seed

132

158

2,051

2,093

Services and other

242

235

690

691

Merchandise

222

231

667

750

Nutrien Financial

85

73

284

252

Nutrien Financial elimination 1

(21)

(23)

(87)

(107)

3,271

3,490

14,653

16,040

Potash sales by geography

Manufactured product

North America

601

637

1,474

1,631

Offshore 2

427

473

1,316

1,672

Other potash and purchased products

?

?

1

?

1,028

1,110

2,791

3,303

Nitrogen sales by product line

Manufactured product

Ammonia

261

193

856

998

Urea and ESN®

293

297

1,085

1,278

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

299

270

961

1,022

Other nitrogen and purchased products

63

68

229

319

916

828

3,131

3,617

Phosphate sales by product line

Manufactured product

Fertilizer

316

295

928

886

Industrial and feed

148

151

470

535

Other phosphate and purchased products

3

70

19

227

467

516

1,417

1,648

1 Represents elimination of the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.

2 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (Note 11) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $(4) million (2023 - $(34) million) and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $7 million (2023 - $(354) million).

Note 3 Impairment of assets

We recorded the following non-cash impairment of assets in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings:

Nine Months Ended

September 30

(millions of US dollars)

2024

2023

Segment

Category

Retail

Intangible assets

200

43

Property, plant and equipment

120

?

Other

15

?

Goodwill

?

422

Nitrogen

Property, plant and equipment

195

?

Phosphate

Property, plant and equipment

?

233

Impairment of assets

530

698

Retail - Brazil

At June 30, 2024, due to the ongoing market instability and more moderate margin expectations, we lowered our forecasted EBITDA for the Retail - Brazil cash generating unit ("CGU"). This triggered an impairment analysis. Prior to June 30, 2023, the Retail - Brazil CGU was part of the Retail - South America group of CGUs at which time the goodwill of the group was deemed to be fully impaired.

We used the fair value less cost to dispose ("FVLCD") methodology (level 3) based on a market approach to assess the recoverable value of the Retail - Brazil CGU at June 30, 2024. This is a change from our 2023 analysis, as the market approach resulted in a more representative fair value of the CGU as restructuring initiatives in Brazil are currently being developed. In 2023, we used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (10-year projections plus a terminal value) and an after-tax discount rate (14.4 percent). We incorporated assumptions that an independent market participant would apply.

The key assumptions with the greatest influence on the calculation of the impairment are the estimated recoverable value of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Any change to these estimates could directly impact the impairment amount.

Retail - Brazil

(millions of US dollars)

June 30, 2024

Recoverable amount comprised of:

Working capital and other

324

Property, plant and equipment

92

Intangible assets

?

Nitrogen

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we decided that we are no longer pursuing our Geismar Clean Ammonia project. As a result, we recorded an impairment loss of $195 million to fully write-off the amount of property, plant and equipment related to this project. As the project was cancelled before it generated revenue, the recoverable amount, which was based on its value in use, is $nil.

At June 30, 2023, we recorded an impairment of $465 million on our Retail - South America groups of CGUs and $233 million on our Phosphate - White Springs CGU. Refer to Note 13 of our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements for further details.

Note 4 Other expenses (income)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Integration and restructuring related costs

?

14

?

29

Earnings of equity-accounted investees

(26)

(28)

(107)

(100)

Bad debt expense

31

12

94

51

Project feasibility costs

19

19

62

53

Customer prepayment costs

10

10

41

36

Insurance recoveries

(3)

?

(70)

?

Loss on natural gas derivatives not designated as hedge 1

5

?

7

?

Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina

?

?

34

92

ARO/ERL related expenses for non-operating sites 2

184

4

152

10

Gain on amendments to other post-retirement pension plans

?

?

?

(80)

Other expenses

2

36

71

47

222

67

284

138

1 Includes realized loss of $3 million and $5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (2023 - $nil) and unrealized loss of $2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively (2023 - $nil).

2 ARO/ERL refers to asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs.

Argentina has certain currency controls in place that limit our ability to settle our foreign currency-denominated obligations or remit cash out of Argentina. We utilize various financial instruments such as Blue Chip Swaps or Bonds for the Reconstruction of a Free Argentina ("BOPREAL") that effectively allow companies to transact in US dollars. We incurred losses on these transactions due to the significant divergence between the market exchange rate used for these financial instruments and the official Central Bank of Argentina rate. These losses are recorded as part of loss related to financial instruments in Argentina.

Note 5 Income taxes

A separate estimated average annual effective income tax rate was determined and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax earnings for each taxing jurisdiction.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%)

(18)

41

41

33

Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%)

(112)

54

38

41

Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate

(11)

23

(31)

155

Note 6 Financial instruments

Foreign Currency Derivatives

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3)

32

27

12

Hyperinflationary loss

20

46

85

78

Loss on foreign currency derivatives at fair value through profit or loss

14

9

247

15

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives

31

87

359

105

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we entered into various foreign currency derivative contracts. The losses on our foreign currency derivatives were primarily related to Brazil which matured in July 2024. As of September 30, 2024, outstanding derivative contracts were related to our ongoing risk management strategy. The fair value of our net foreign exchange currency derivative assets (liabilities) as at September 30, 2024 was $3 million (December 31, 2023 - $11 million).

As at September 30, 2024

As at December 31, 2023

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Notional

Maturities

(year)

Average

Contract

Rate

(1:1)

Notional

Maturities

(year)

Average

Contract

Rate

(1:1)

Derivatives not designated as hedges

Forwards (Sell/buy)

USD/Canadian dollars ("CAD")

416

2024

1.3445

435

2024

1.3207

Brazilian real ("BRL")/USD

213

2024

5.4668

94

2024

4.8688

Australian dollars ("AUD")/USD

75

2025

1.4940

86

2024

1.5269

USD/BRL

94

2025

5.5408

?

?

?

USD/BRL

58

2025

5.6617

?

?

?

USD/AUD

11

2024

1.4904

?

?

?

Derivatives designated as hedges

Forwards (Sell/buy)

USD/CAD

485

2025

1.3638

601

2024

1.3565

Natural Gas Derivatives

In 2024, we increased our use of natural gas derivatives to lock-in commodity prices. Our risk management strategies and accounting policies for derivatives that are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges are consistent with those disclosed in Note 10 and Note 30 of our annual consolidated financial statements, respectively. For derivatives that do not qualify as cash flow hedges, any gains or losses are recorded in net earnings in the current period.

We assess whether our derivative hedging transactions are expected to be or were highly effective, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, in offsetting changes in fair values of hedged items.

Hedging Transaction

Measurement of Ineffectiveness

Potential Sources of Ineffectiveness

New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX") natural gas hedges

Assessed on a prospective and retrospective basis using regression analyses

Changes in:

• timing of forecast transactions

• volume delivered

• our credit risk or the credit risk of a counterparty

The table below presents information about our natural gas derivatives which are used to manage the risk related to significant price changes in natural gas.

As at September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Notional 1

Maturities

(year)

Average

Contract Price 2

Fair Value of

Assets (Liabilities) 3

Derivatives not designated as hedges

NYMEX call options

15

2024

3.15

1

Derivatives designated as hedges

NYMEX swaps

12

2024

3.06

(1)

1 In millions of Metric Million British Thermal Units ("MMBtu").

2 US dollars per MMBtu.

3 Fair value of natural gas derivatives are based on a discounted cash flow model which are classified as Level 2.

Our financial instruments carrying amount are a reasonable approximation of their fair values, except for our long-term debt that has a carrying value of $10,396 million and fair value of $10,194 million as at September 30, 2024. There were no transfers between levels for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis.

Note 7 Short-term debt

On March 7, 2024, we entered into an uncommitted $500 million accounts receivable repurchase facility (the "repurchase facility"), where we may sell certain receivables from customers to a financial institution and agree to repurchase those receivables at a future date. When we draw under this repurchase facility, the receivables from customers remain on our condensed consolidated balance sheet as we control and retain substantially all of the risks and rewards associated with the receivables. As at September 30, 2024, there were no borrowings outstanding under this facility.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, we extended the term of our unsecured revolving term credit facility to September 3, 2025 and reduced the facility limit from $1,500 million to $750 million. We also extended the maturity of our $4,500 million unsecured revolving term facility to September 4, 2029.

Note 8 Long-term debt

Issuances in the nine months ended September 30, 2024

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Rate of interest (%)

Maturity

Amount

Senior notes issued 2024

5.2

June 21, 2027

400

Senior notes issued 2024

5.4

June 21, 2034

600

1,000

The notes issued in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, are unsecured, rank equally with our existing unsecured debt, and have no sinking fund requirements prior to maturity. Each series is redeemable and has various provisions for redemption prior to maturity, at our option, at specified prices.

In March 2024, we filed a base shelf prospectus in Canada and the US qualifying the issuance of common shares, debt securities and other securities during a period of 25 months from March 22, 2024.

Note 9 Share capital

Share Repurchase Programs

The following table summarizes our share repurchase activities during the periods indicated below:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation

1,039,185

?

1,039,185

13,378,189

Average price per share (US dollars)

48.11

?

48.11

74.73

Total cost, inclusive of tax

51

?

51

1,000

As of November 5, 2024, an additional 477,671 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $23 million and an average price per share of $48.68.

Note 10 Seasonality

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. The results of this seasonality have a corresponding effect on receivables from customers and rebates receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets, and trade payables. Our short-term debt also fluctuates during the year to meet working capital requirements. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are typically concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

Note 11 Related party transactions

We sell potash outside Canada and the US exclusively through Canpotex. Canpotex sells potash to buyers, including Nutrien, in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed upon prices. Our total revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex.

As at (millions of US dollars)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Receivables from Canpotex

195

162

Note 12 Accounting policies, estimates and judgments

IFRS 18, "Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements" ("IFRS 18"), which was issued on April 9, 2024, would supersede IAS 1, "Presentation of Financial Statements" and increase the comparability of financial statements by enhancing principles on aggregation and disaggregation. IFRS 18 will be effective January 1, 2027, and will also apply to comparative information. We are reviewing the standard to determine the potential impact.

Amendments for IFRS 9 and IFRS 7, "Amendments to the Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments", which was issued on May 30, 2024, will address diversity in practice by making the requirements more understandable and consistently applied. These amendments will be effective January 1, 2026, and will not apply to comparative information. We are reviewing the standard to determine the potential impact.



Contact

Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545
Investors@nutrien.com


