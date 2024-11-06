Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Double digit production increases and cost reductions along with higher prices led to $49 million of net income, $126 million of adjusted EBITDA1, and strong free cash flow

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported third quarter 2024 financial results, including revenue of $313 million and cash flow from operating activities of $111 million. The Company reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $49 million, or $0.12 per share. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $126 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $87 million and net income from continuing operations of $47 million, or $0.12 per share.

Key Highlights

Strong production increases and lower costs across the portfolio - Higher production at all four operations drove a 21% increase in gold production and 15% increase in silver production, totaling 94,993 and 3.0 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively. Costs applicable to sales per gold and silver ounce both declined 12% compared to the prior quarter, leading to margins more than double the prior period. Based on strong year-to-date production and cost performance, the Company reaffirmed its full-year guidance ranges

Robust quarterly financial performance driven by higher production and metals prices - Revenue of $313 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $126 million increased 41% and 140% quarter-over-quarter, respectively. Operating cash flow totaled $111 million and free cash flow reached $69 million during the quarter, their highest levels in over a decade. Net income was $49 million and Adjusted EBITDA 1 over the last twelve months ("LTM") increased 2.5x to $287 million compared to a year ago

Rochester remains on-track to achieve year-end throughput and production guidance - The recently expanded Rochester silver and gold operation placed approximately 7.1 million tons under leach during the quarter leading to production of 1.2 million ounces of silver and 9,690 ounces of gold, representing quarter-over-quarter increases of 19% and 21%, respectively. The Company has reaffirmed full-year Rochester production guidance ranges and expects approximately 7.0 - 8.0 million tons to be placed under leach in the fourth quarter

Announced acquisition of SilverCrest to create leading global silver company - On October 4, 2024, Coeur announced an agreement to acquire SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest") in an all-stock transaction with an implied value of approximately $1.7 billion as of the announcement date. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2025 and is expected to materially enhance the Company's cost and cash flow profile and immediately accelerate the Company's balance sheet de-leveraging initiative

Debt reduction initiative underway - During the third quarter, the Company reduced its outstanding revolving credit facility ("RCF")2 balance by $50 million to $225 million, leading to total liquidity of $222 million, including $77 million of cash, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.0x for the first time in three years

"Our strong third quarter operational and financial results signal the beginning of what we expect to be a new chapter of consistent free cash flow for Coeur," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although higher prices helped magnify our robust results, the team's continued focus on operational excellence drove costs down, leading to significantly higher margins. Rochester continues to gather steam during the second half and remains on-track to deliver a step-change in production and cash flow during the remainder of the year and be well-positioned to deliver a record breaking 2025.

"Furthermore, the recently announced acquisition of SilverCrest and its high-grade, low-cost Las Chispas operation, coupled with Rochester's post-expansion profile, positions Coeur as a leading silver company in terms of production, market capitalization and liquidity, balance sheet flexibility, and cash flow profile at a time when silver's outlook continues to strengthen."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Gold Sales $ 223.8 $ 154.1 $ 151.8 $ 187.7 $ 139.5 Silver Sales $ 89.7 $ 67.9 $ 61.3 $ 74.3 $ 55.1 Consolidated Revenue $ 313.5 $ 222.0 $ 213.1 $ 262.1 $ 194.6 Costs Applicable to Sales3 $ 156.7 $ 144.7 $ 146.0 $ 192.3 $ 147.9 General and Administrative Expenses $ 11.0 $ 11.2 $ 14.4 $ 10.2 $ 9.5 Net Income (Loss) $ 48.7 $ 1.4 $ (29.1 ) $ (25.5 ) $ (21.1 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ 47.2 $ (3.4 ) $ (19.0 ) $ (6.2 ) $ (18.6 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 400.8 399.9 385.0 380.5 356.7 EBITDA1 $ 121.1 $ 49.7 $ 27.2 $ 25.0 $ 15.3 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 126.0 $ 52.4 $ 44.3 $ 64.3 $ 30.6 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 111.1 $ 15.2 $ (15.9 ) $ 65.3 $ (2.4 ) Capital Expenditures $ 42.0 $ 51.4 $ 42.1 $ 92.7 $ 112.3 Free Cash Flow1 $ 69.1 $ (36.2 ) $ (58.0 ) $ (27.4 ) $ (114.7 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 76.9 $ 74.1 $ 67.5 $ 61.6 $ 53.2 Total Debt4 $ 605.2 $ 629.3 $ 585.6 $ 545.3 $ 512.2 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold $ 2,309 $ 2,003 $ 1,864 $ 1,886 $ 1,788 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver $ 29.86 $ 26.20 $ 23.57 $ 24.79 $ 24.88 Gold Ounces Produced 94,993 78,696 80,744 101,609 78,617 Silver Ounces Produced 3.0 2.6 2.6 3.1 2.3 Gold Ounces Sold 96,913 76,932 81,416 99,540 78,015 Silver Ounces Sold 3.0 2.6 2.6 3.0 2.2 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,113 $ 1,264 $ 1,267 $ 1,225 $ 1,273 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 15.67 $ 17.71 $ 14.63 $ 17.03 $ 17.85

Financial Results

Third quarter 2024 revenue totaled $313 million compared to $222 million in the prior period and $195 million in the third quarter of 2023. The Company produced 94,993 and 3.0 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 96,913 ounces of gold and 3.0 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $2,309 and $29.86 per ounce, respectively, compared to $2,003 and $26.20 per ounce in the prior period and $1,788 and $24.88 per ounce in the third quarter of 2023.

Gold and silver sales represented 71% and 29% of quarterly revenue, respectively, compared to 69% and 31% in the prior period. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 65% of third quarter revenue compared to 63% in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Costs applicable to sales per ounce1 of gold and silver each decreased 12% quarter-over-quarter, largely due to higher production in the period. General and administrative expenses remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at $11 million.

Coeur invested approximately $25 million ($20 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to approximately $18 million ($13 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in the prior period. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $26 million during the third quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $9 million.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $111 million compared to $15 million in the prior period, mainly driven by stronger operating performance at each site and higher metals prices.

Third quarter capital expenditures were $42 million compared to $51 million in the prior period, reflecting timing of payments related to the Rochester expansion in the prior period. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately $35 million and $7 million, or 84% and 16%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

SilverCrest Acquisition Transaction

On October 4, 2024, Coeur announced it had entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of SilverCrest pursuant to a British Columbia court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). Subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including requisite approvals by the stockholders of Coeur, the shareholders of SilverCrest and applicable regulators, the acquisition is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2025.

Upon completion of the Transaction, existing Coeur stockholders and SilverCrest shareholders will own approximately 63% and 37% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company, respectively.

Operations

Third quarter 2024 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Tons milled 413,463 429,561 500,747 500,509 501,722 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.070 0.066 0.070 0.060 0.055 Average silver grade (oz/t) 5.15 4.49 4.34 4.08 3.67 Average recovery rate - Au 94.8 % 89.9 % 95.2 % 89.4 % 97.6 % Average recovery rate - Ag 85.6 % 82.8 % 83.7 % 79.4 % 86.9 % Gold ounces produced 27,549 25,467 33,160 25,401 26,870 Silver ounces produced (000's) 1,823 1,596 1,818 1,622 1,601 Gold ounces sold 28,655 24,313 33,462 24,848 26,018 Silver ounces sold (000's) 1,861 1,542 1,796 1,644 1,534 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,922 $ 1,744 $ 1,611 $ 1,615 $ 1,499 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 29.71 $ 26.48 $ 23.64 $ 24.78 $ 24.96 Metal sales $ 110.4 $ 83.2 $ 96.4 $ 80.9 $ 77.3 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 47.5 $ 48.2 $ 54.3 $ 50.3 $ 48.1 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 818 $ 1,006 $ 901 $ 1,010 $ 917 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 12.60 $ 15.24 $ 13.18 $ 15.26 $ 15.56 Exploration expense $ 4.3 $ 2.6 $ 2.5 $ 2.7 $ 2.2 Cash flow from operating activities $ 55.6 $ 23.7 $ 25.6 $ 24.1 $ 22.6 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 4.0 $ 3.1 $ 4.7 $ 6.9 $ 8.4 Development capital expenditures $ 4.0 $ 2.8 $ 2.1 $ 2.0 $ 2.4 Total capital expenditures $ 8.0 $ 5.9 $ 6.8 $ 8.9 $ 10.8 Free cash flow1 $ 47.6 $ 17.8 $ 18.8 $ 15.2 $ 11.8

Operational

Third quarter gold and silver production totaled 27,549 and 1.8 million ounces, respectively, compared to 25,467 and 1.6 million ounces in the prior period and 26,870 and 1.6 million ounces in the third quarter of 2023

Higher production during the quarter was primarily driven by higher average grades and recoveries, partially offset by lower tons milled

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis decreased 19% and 17% quarter-over-quarter to $818 and $12.60 per ounce, respectively, driven by higher metal sales

for gold and silver on a co-product basis decreased 19% and 17% quarter-over-quarter to $818 and $12.60 per ounce, respectively, driven by higher metal sales Capital expenditures increased 36% quarter-over-quarter to $8 million, reflecting higher underground development primarily focused on Hidalgo, which is expected to create additional operating flexibility by year-end

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $48 million compared to $18 million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment for the third quarter totaled approximately $4 million (substantially all expensed) compared to roughly $3 million (substantially all expensed) in the prior period

Up to seven rigs were active during the quarter, mainly focused on the Zapata - Guadalupe corridor, expansion drilling along the western extension of the Hidalgo corridor (La Libertad), and targets within Hidalgo and multiple structures parallel to Independencia

Drilling along strike of La Libertad continues to encounter favorable host rocks and hydrothermal quartz-calcite vein and breccia splay zones with drilling showing potential for future resource expansion

Exploration and prospecting continue immediately east of the current operation and outside of the area subject to the gold stream. Mapping of recently acquired claims from Fresnillo located immediately southeast of existing operations has identified brecciated and silicified veins that are believed to be extensions and parallel veins to those currently being mined

Geological mapping continues to the east of Palmarejo in the Guazapares area around the San Miguel and San Antonio prospects and has successfully identified new vein extensions and parallel structures, signaling promising prospects for future exploration. Scout drilling commenced on one target in this district during the quarter

Other

Approximately 30% of Palmarejo's gold sales in the third quarter were sold under the gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce, totaling 8,720 ounces. The Company anticipates approximately 30% - 40% of Palmarejo's 2024 gold sales will be sold under the gold stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 95,000 - 103,000 ounces of gold and 5.9 - 6.7 million ounces of silver

CAS 1 in 2024 are expected to be $950 - $1,150 per gold ounce and $15.50 - $16.50 per silver ounce

in 2024 are expected to be $950 - $1,150 per gold ounce and $15.50 - $16.50 per silver ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $27 - $37 million, consisting primarily of sustaining capital and underground development

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Ore tons placed 7,064,623 5,102,800 3,135,571 2,754,058 3,487,173 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.57 0.59 0.52 0.44 0.50 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.002 0.002 0.002 0.003 0.003 Silver ounces produced (000's) 1,155 973 699 1,340 608 Gold ounces produced 9,690 8,006 5,755 19,847 4,459 Silver ounces sold (000's) 1,098 985 735 1,269 606 Gold ounces sold 9,186 8,150 6,185 19,175 4,432 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 30.13 $ 25.78 $ 23.32 $ 24.59 $ 24.63 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 2,492 $ 2,131 $ 2,050 $ 1,991 $ 1,967 Metal sales $ 56.0 $ 42.8 $ 29.8 $ 69.4 $ 23.6 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 39.4 $ 36.7 $ 27.0 $ 71.8 $ 30.5 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 20.88 $ 21.58 $ 18.17 $ 19.33 $ 23.64 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,735 $ 1,813 $ 1,630 $ 1,564 $ 1,899 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7.5 Exploration expense $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 0.4 $ 0.2 $ 0.3 Cash flow from operating activities $ 3.2 $ (5.9 ) $ (18.7 ) $ 11.6 $ (17.3 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 7.0 $ 9.9 $ 15.3 $ 13.8 $ 7.7 Development capital expenditures $ 3.1 $ 17.6 $ 5.9 $ 51.7 $ 76.7 Total capital expenditures $ 10.1 $ 27.5 $ 21.2 $ 65.5 $ 84.4 Free cash flow1 $ (6.9 ) $ (33.4 ) $ (39.9 ) $ (53.9 ) $ (101.7 )

Operational

Silver and gold production in the third quarter totaled 1.2 million and 9,690 ounces, respectively, compared to 973,057 and 8,006 ounces in the prior period and 607,735 and 4,459 ounces in the third quarter of 2023

Ore tons placed increased 38% quarter-over-quarter to 7.1 million tons, including approximately 6.4 million tons through the new crushing circuit and roughly 650,000 tons of high-grade backfill direct-to-pad material placed on the stage six leach pad. The Company expects to place approximately 7.0 - 8.0 million tons on the stage six leach pad in the fourth quarter

Financial

Third quarter adjusted CAS 1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $20.88 and $1,735 per ounce, respectively, mainly driven by higher metals sales

for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $20.88 and $1,735 per ounce, respectively, mainly driven by higher metals sales Capital expenditures decreased 63% quarter-over-quarter to $10 million, reflecting lower spend after an earlier-than-expected conclusion of final negotiations with a key construction contractor and corresponding earlier payment of costs in the previous quarter

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $(7) million compared to $(33) million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment in the third quarter totaled approximately $3 million ($1 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) compared to roughly $2 million ($1 million expensed and $1 million capitalized) in the prior quarter

Near-term exploration objectives at Rochester aim to augment the grade profile of the current 16-year reserve-only mine life with the goal of enhancing cash flow

Two diamond drill rigs were active at East Rochester during the quarter targeting the Wedge and Black Ridge Fault areas located immediately east of the Rochester pit. The holes are testing for extensions to mineralization and for higher grades located along structures

Other activities during the quarter included re-logging, reinterpreting and geological modeling of core and reverse circulation chips from legacy drillholes, with new geology models for Nevada Packard and Lincoln Hill underway. Additionally, a geophysical magnetics survey was flown over the land package to aid district exploration

Drilling at Nevada Packard is planned for the fourth quarter to confirm the new model and establish controls on higher-grade mineralization that is expected to guide further exploration

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 4.8 - 6.6 million ounces of silver and 37,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold

CAS 1 for the second half of 2024 are expected to be $18.00 - $20.00 per silver ounce and $1,500 - $1,700 per gold ounce

for the second half of 2024 are expected to be $18.00 - $20.00 per silver ounce and $1,500 - $1,700 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $61 - $79 million, which reflects the ramp-up of the completed Rochester expansion as well as sustaining capital and an earlier-than-expected conclusion to certain final negotiations and payments related to the Rochester expansion that were originally estimated to take place in 2025

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Tons milled 165,916 182,043 167,439 177,382 167,950 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.16 0.14 0.14 0.16 0.16 Average recovery rate 90.4 % 92.3 % 90.8 % 92.3 % 92.6 % Gold ounces produced 24,104 23,202 21,434 26,686 24,614 Gold ounces sold 24,800 23,539 21,183 25,980 24,516 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $ 2,563 $ 2,223 $ 2,105 $ 2,016 $ 1,956 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $ 56 $ 52 $ 52 $ 58 $ 60 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $ 2,507 $ 2,171 $ 2,053 $ 1,958 $ 1,896 Metal sales $ 62.2 $ 51.1 $ 43.5 $ 51.2 $ 46.5 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 38.1 $ 40.7 $ 39.3 $ 37.9 $ 38.3 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,539 $ 1,734 $ 1,840 $ 1,441 $ 1,543 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ 11.8 $ (11.8 ) $ - $ 10.7 $ (10.7 ) Exploration expense $ 2.0 $ 1.3 $ 1.5 $ 1.7 $ 2.9 Cash flow from operating activities $ 38.1 $ (7.2 ) $ 1.5 $ 16.9 $ (4.4 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 20.0 $ 16.5 $ 13.3 $ 15.1 $ 15.8 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 20.0 $ 16.5 $ 13.3 $ 15.1 $ 15.8 Free cash flow1 $ 18.1 $ (23.7 ) $ (11.8 ) $ 1.8 $ (20.2 )

Operational

Gold production in the third quarter totaled 24,104 ounces compared to 23,202 ounces in the prior period and 24,614 ounces in the third quarter of 2023

Higher production during the quarter was driven by higher average gold grade, partially offset by lower tons milled and average recoveries

Financial

Third quarter adjusted CAS 1 totaled $1,539 per ounce compared to $1,734 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting increased metal sales

totaled $1,539 per ounce compared to $1,734 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting increased metal sales Capital expenditures increased 21% quarter-over-quarter to $20 million. Capital expenditures during the quarter continued to focus on capital development to support the ongoing multi-year development and exploration program aimed at extending mine life

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled $18 million compared to $(24) million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment in the quarter totaled approximately $5 million ($2 million expensed and $3 million capitalized), compared to $6 million ($1 million expensed and $4 million capitalized) in the prior period

Up to three rigs were active at Kensington, with drilling focused on both infill and extension of the current resource boundaries, with some drilling on scout targets in Lower Kensington east of current deposits. Additionally, an airborne geophysical survey was flown during the quarter

Geological modelling and interpretation of Lower Kensington, Upper Kensington and Elmira continued during the quarter to better understand the spectrum of vein types throughout the zones to improve modeling and mining

At Elmira Main and Elmira South, expansion and infill drilling activities continued. The first detailed structural model has been completed and is being incorporated into exploration targeting and resource modeling

Overall drilling at Kensington continues to demonstrate meaningful progress toward building a reserve base to support mine life for at least the next five years

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 92,000 - 106,000 gold ounces

CAS 1 in 2024 are expected to be $1,525 - $1,725 per gold ounce

in 2024 are expected to be $1,525 - $1,725 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $63 - $68 million, of which approximately $33 - $39 million and $6 - $13 million is related to accelerated rates of underground development and infill drilling, respectively, as part of the Company's multi-year exploration program

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q24 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Ore tons placed 1,424,649 1,162,437 1,251,955 1,290,562 1,254,267 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.046 0.032 0.021 0.027 0.023 Gold ounces produced 33,650 22,021 20,395 29,675 22,674 Silver ounces produced (000's) 42 69 67 90 69 Gold ounces sold 34,272 20,930 20,586 29,537 23,049 Silver ounces sold (000's) 45 65 69 86 74 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 2,440 $ 2,064 $ 2,026 $ 1,982 $ 1,966 Metal sales $ 85.0 $ 45.0 $ 43.3 $ 60.7 $ 47.1 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 31.8 $ 19.1 $ 25.4 $ 32.4 $ 31.0 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 885 $ 822 $ 1,165 $ 997 $ 1,267 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2.5 Exploration expense $ 2.3 $ 1.1 $ 0.1 $ - $ - Cash flow from operating activities $ 51.6 $ 17.0 $ 11.1 $ 28.9 $ 19.5 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 2.8 $ 1.2 $ 0.3 $ 1.3 $ 0.6 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ 0.2 $ 0.1 Total capital expenditures $ 2.8 $ 1.2 $ 0.3 $ 1.5 $ 0.7 Free cash flow1 $ 48.8 $ 15.8 $ 10.8 $ 27.4 $ 18.8

Operational

Gold production in the third quarter increased 53% quarter-over-quarter to 33,650 ounces, largely due to timing of ounces placed on the leach pads and higher average gold grade due to positive reconciliation of the tons placed. Year-over-year production for the quarter increased 48%

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 on a by-product basis increased 8% quarter-over-quarter to $885 per ounce, largely driven by decreasing favorable recoveries on legacy pads from the prior period

on a by-product basis increased 8% quarter-over-quarter to $885 per ounce, largely driven by decreasing favorable recoveries on legacy pads from the prior period Capital expenditures increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to approximately $3 million

Free cash flow1 in the third quarter totaled an all-time high $49 million compared to $16 million in the prior period, reflecting higher gold sales

Exploration

Exploration investment during the quarter totaled $2 million (substantially all expensed) compared to $1 million (substantially all expensed) in the prior quarter

Increased exploration investment during the quarter was mainly driven by an expanded program that commenced after opportunities were recognized to meaningfully extend the mine life at Wharf

Two rigs were active during the quarter at the Juno and North Foley deposits undertaking infill and expansion drilling

Guidance

Full-year 2024 production is expected to be 86,000 - 96,000 gold ounces

CAS 1 in 2024 are expected to be $950 - $1,050 per gold ounce

in 2024 are expected to be $950 - $1,050 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $5 - $7 million

Exploration

The Company's exploration investment in 2024 is expected to total $40 - $50 million for expansion drilling (classified as exploration expense) and $15 - $20 million for infill drilling (capitalized exploration).

Top exploration priorities for the Company's 2024 exploration program include: (1) building reserves and extending mine life at Kensington to over five years by year-end; (2) pursuing higher grade structures at Rochester to enhance the near-term margin and cash flow profile of the newly-expanded operation; (3) building out a robust pipeline of inferred resources at Palmarejo to potentially drive future reserve growth; (4) further extending Wharf's reserve-based mine life; and (5) expanding and enhancing the understanding of the evolving world-class polymetallic Silvertip system located in British Columbia.

During the third quarter, Coeur invested approximately $25 million ($20 million expensed and $5 million capitalized), compared to roughly $18 million ($13 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in the prior period.

At Silvertip, exploration investment totaled approximately $9 million in the third quarter, compared to $6 million in the prior period. The Company expects to invest $11 - $14 million in exploration at Silvertip in 2024, which excludes $15 - $20 million related to underground mine development and site support costs.

The objectives of the 2024 exploration program at Silvertip are to: (1) grow the known mineralized structures such as the Southern Silver zone from underground drilling focusing on along-strike and down-dip potential that has been identified; (2) drill much larger step-outs on major structures using surface drilling with a key focus on the Southern Silver, Saddle and Camp Creek zones; and (3) carry out district-scale field work to identify Silvertip lookalikes and other large structures with potential to host large ore bodies and to identify the outer limits of this large system.

This three-pronged approach is progressing well with surface mapping and sampling completed during the quarter, surface drilling with two rigs were completed at the end of October and one underground drill rig continuing in November.

2024 Guidance

Production during the third quarter was in-line with Coeur's expectations, leading the Company to reaffirm 2024 production and cost guidance.

The below exploration expense guidance excludes $15 - $20 million of underground mine development and support costs associated with Silvertip.

2024 Production Guidance

Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 95,000 - 103,000 5,900 - 6,700 Rochester 37,000 - 50,000 4,800 - 6,600 Kensington 92,000 - 106,000 - Wharf 86,000 - 96,000 - Total 310,000 - 355,000 10,700 - 13,300

2024 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $950 - $1,150 $15.50 - $16.50 Second Half 2024 Rochester (co-product) $1,500 - $1,700 $18.00 - $20.00 Kensington $1,525 - $1,725 - Wharf (by-product) $950 - $1,050 -

2024 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance

($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $124 - $158 Capital Expenditures, Development $36 - $42 Exploration, Expensed $40 - $50 Exploration, Capitalized $15 - $20 General & Administrative Expenses $36 - $40

Note: The Company's guidance figures assume estimated prices of $2,300/oz gold and $27.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 17.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers: (855) 560-2581 (U.S.) (855) 669-9657 (Canada) (412) 542-4166 (International) Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 14, 2024.

Replay numbers: (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) (855) 669-9658 (Canada) (412) 317-0088 (International) Conference ID: 829 28 77

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding cash flow, production growth, costs, capital expenditures, exploration and development efforts and plans and potential impacts on reserves and resources, mine lives and expected extensions, the gold stream agreement at Palmarejo, anticipated production, costs and expenses and operations at Palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf and Kensington, and expectations regarding the planned acquisition of SilverCrest, including expected impacts on production cash flow, financial condition and timing of closing, if at all. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the Rochester expansion does not sustain planned performance, the risk that anticipated production, cost and expense levels are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing and expanding large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold and silver and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploration and development activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns) and mining law changes, ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the risk of adverse outcomes in litigation, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, impacts from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses including the pending acquisition of SilverCrest, the risk that the acquisition of SilverCrest may be delayed or not occur at all, the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to whom Coeur markets its production, materials and equipment availability, inflationary pressures, continued access to financing sources, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K, namely our Senior Director, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

Communications in the news release do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the Transaction, Coeur and SilverCrest intend to file materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and on SEDAR+, as applicable. Coeur intends to file a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement") with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies to obtain Coeur stockholder approval of (A) the issuance of shares of common stock of Coeur in connection with the Transaction (the "Stock Issuance") and (B) the amendment of the Coeur certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Coeur common stock (the "Charter Amendment"), and SilverCrest intends to file a notice of the SilverCrest shareholder meeting and accompanying management information circular (the "Circular") with the Toronto Stock Exchange and on SEDAR+ and with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies to obtain SilverCrest shareholder approval of the Transaction. After the Proxy Statement is cleared by the SEC, Coeur intends to mail a definitive Proxy Statement to the stockholders of Coeur. This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement, the Circular or for any other document that Coeur or SilverCrest may file with the SEC or on SEDAR+ and/or send to Coeur stockholders and/or SilverCrest's shareholders in connection with the Transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF COEUR AND SILVERCREST ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND THE CIRCULAR, RESPECTIVELY, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY COEUR AND/OR SILVERCREST WITH THE SEC OR ON SEDAR+, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT COEUR, SILVERCREST, THE TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Stockholders of Coeur and shareholders of SilverCrest will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement and the Circular, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by Coeur and/or SilverCrest with the SEC or on SEDAR+ (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as applicable. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Coeur will be available free of charge from Coeur's website at www.coeur.com under the "Investors" tab or by contacting Coeur's Investor Relations Department at (312) 489-5800 or investors@coeur.com. Copies of documents filed with the SEC or on SEDAR+ by SilverCrest will be available free of charge from SilverCrest's website at www.silvercrestmetals.com under the "Investors" tab or by contacting SilverCrest's Investor Relations Department at (604)694-1730 ext. 104.

Participation in the Solicitation

Coeur, SilverCrest and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Coeur's stockholders and SilverCrest's shareholders in connection with the Transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of Coeur is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2024 annual meeting under the headings "Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors", "Information about our Executive Officers", "Compensation Discussion and Analysis", and "Director Compensation", which was filed with the SEC on April 4, 2024 and is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/215466/000114036124017966/ny20018623x1_def14a.htm. Information regarding the directors and certain executive officers of SilverCrest is included in its information circular and proxy statement for its 2024 annual meeting under the headings "Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors" and "Compensation Discussion and Analysis", which was filed on SEDAR+ on April 18, 2024 and is available at https://www.silvercrestmetals.com/_resources/agm/2024-Information-Circular.pdf?v=093009. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement, the Circular and other materials when they are filed with the SEC or on SEDAR+ in connection with the Transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) or pound (zinc or lead). We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) and pound (zinc and lead) are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Notes

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's RCF. Future borrowing under the RCF may be subject to certain financial covenants. Please see tables in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow and liquidity. As of September 30, 2024, Coeur had $30 million in outstanding letters of credit and $225 million in outstanding borrowings under its RCF. Future borrowing under the RCF may be subject to certain financial covenants. Excludes amortization. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.

Average Spot Prices

3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 2,474 $ 2,338 $ 2,070 $ 1,971 $ 1,928 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 29.43 $ 28.45 $ 23.34 $ 23.20 $ 23.57 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.26 $ 1.29 $ 1.11 $ 1.13 $ 1.10 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.92 $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 0.96 $ 0.98

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,916 $ 61,633 Receivables 30,165 31,035 Inventory 74,727 76,661 Ore on leach pads 148,331 79,400 Prepaid expenses and other 15,833 18,526 345,972 267,255 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment and mining properties, net 1,759,454 1,688,288 Ore on leach pads 34,598 25,987 Restricted assets 9,339 9,115 Receivables 20,161 23,140 Other 58,276 67,063 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,227,800 $ 2,080,848 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 126,387 $ 115,110 Accrued liabilities and other 153,285 140,913 Debt 27,458 22,636 Reclamation 10,954 10,954 318,084 289,613 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 577,725 522,674 Reclamation 211,136 203,059 Deferred tax liabilities 6,755 12,360 Other long-term liabilities 30,950 29,239 826,566 767,332 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 399,287,506 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 386,282,957 at December 31, 2023 3,993 3,863 Additional paid-in capital 4,179,270 4,139,870 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - 1,331 Accumulated deficit (3,100,113 ) (3,121,161 ) 1,083,150 1,023,903 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,227,800 $ 2,080,848

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 313,476 $ 194,583 $ 748,562 $ 559,116 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 156,742 147,903 447,456 440,596 Amortization 33,216 22,884 88,441 65,187 General and administrative 10,966 9,512 36,611 31,384 Exploration 19,567 12,437 42,932 20,007 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 8,583 8,699 35,401 29,949 Total costs and expenses 229,074 201,435 650,841 587,123 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Gain on debt extinguishment - 774 417 3,735 Fair value adjustments, net - (2,010 ) - 4,629 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (13,280 ) (7,402 ) (39,389 ) (21,703 ) Other, net 3,434 478 11,329 (10,090 ) Total other income (expense), net (9,846 ) (8,160 ) (27,643 ) (23,429 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes 74,556 (15,012 ) 70,078 (51,436 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (25,817 ) (6,097 ) (49,030 ) (26,671 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 48,739 $ (21,109 ) $ 21,048 $ (78,107 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges - 7,227 (18,507 ) 7,141 Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges - (4,920 ) 17,176 (7,830 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - 2,307 (1,331 ) (689 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 48,739 $ (18,802 ) $ 19,717 $ (78,796 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) (1) Excludes amortization.

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 48,739 $ (21,109 ) $ 21,048 $ (78,107 ) Adjustments: Amortization 33,216 22,884 88,441 65,187 Accretion 4,233 4,153 12,463 12,219 Deferred taxes (816 ) (3,872 ) (5,604 ) 1,536 Gain on debt extinguishment - (774 ) (417 ) (3,735 ) Fair value adjustments, net - 2,010 - (4,629 ) Stock-based compensation 2,809 2,635 9,789 8,462 Loss on the sale of assets - 19 - 12,650 Write-downs - 7,727 3,235 22,467 Deferred revenue recognition (130 ) (143 ) (55,407 ) (25,358 ) Other (1,119 ) 657 10,259 2,798 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,616 (478 ) (520 ) 1,659 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (352 ) (3,000 ) 3,185 764 Inventory and ore on leach pads (14,320 ) (18,620 ) (53,788 ) (54,993 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 37,187 5,528 77,757 41,091 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 111,063 (2,383 ) 110,441 2,011 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (41,980 ) (112,273 ) (135,468 ) (271,902 ) Acquisitions, net (10,000 ) - (10,000 ) - Proceeds from the sale of assets 1 152 25 8,380 Sale of investments - - - 41,558 Proceeds from notes receivable - - - 5,000 Other (70 ) (63 ) (285 ) (171 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (52,049 ) (112,184 ) (145,728 ) (217,135 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock - 57,522 22,823 168,964 Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 77,500 163,000 327,500 388,000 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (133,250 ) (109,268 ) (297,128 ) (348,092 ) Other (208 ) (23 ) (2,018 ) (2,345 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (55,958 ) 111,231 51,177 206,527 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (263 ) (278 ) (584 ) 374 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 2,793 (3,614 ) 15,306 (8,223 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 75,891 58,560 63,378 63,169 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 78,684 $ 54,946 $ 78,684 $ 54,946

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) LTM 3Q

2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Net income (loss) $ (4,457 ) $ 48,739 $ 1,426 $ (29,117 ) $ (25,505 ) $ (21,109 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 46,785 13,280 13,162 12,947 7,396 7,402 Income tax provision (benefit) 57,515 25,817 7,189 16,024 8,485 6,097 Amortization 123,076 33,216 27,928 27,297 34,635 22,884 EBITDA 222,919 121,052 49,705 27,151 25,011 15,274 Fair value adjustments, net 1,245 - - - 1,245 2,010 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,079 ) (1,708 ) (2,089 ) 365 353 (421 ) Asset retirement obligation accretion 16,649 4,233 4,154 4,076 4,186 4,153 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 24,954 1,231 1,071 4,188 18,464 8,934 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 16,899 176 640 3,536 12,547 19 RMC bankruptcy distribution (1,199 ) - (1,199 ) - - - (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (119 ) - 21 (438 ) 298 (774 ) Transaction costs 976 976 - - - - Other adjustments 7,834 81 104 5,461 2,188 1,453 Adjusted EBITDA $ 287,079 $ 126,041 $ 52,407 $ 44,339 $ 64,292 $ 30,648 Revenue $ 1,010,652 $ 313,476 $ 222,026 $ 213,060 $ 262,090 $ 194,583 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28 % 40 % 24 % 21 % 25 % 16 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Net income (loss) $ 48,739 $ 1,426 $ (29,117 ) $ (25,505 ) $ (21,109 ) Fair value adjustments, net - - - 1,245 2,010 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (2,247 ) (2,950 ) 484 (156 ) 5 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 176 640 3,536 12,547 19 RMC bankruptcy distribution - (1,199 ) - - - (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment - 21 (438 ) 298 (774 ) Transaction costs 976 - - - - Other adjustments 81 104 5,461 2,188 1,453 Tax effect of adjustments (568 ) (1,447 ) 1,053 3,165 (223 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 47,157 $ (3,405 ) $ (19,021 ) $ (6,218 ) $ (18,619 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 )

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Cash flow from operations $ 111,063 $ 15,249 $ (15,871 ) $ 65,277 $ (2,383 ) Capital expenditures 41,980 51,405 42,083 92,715 112,273 Free cash flow $ 69,083 $ (36,156 ) $ (57,954 ) $ (27,438 ) $ (114,656 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 111,063 $ 15,249 $ (15,871 ) $ 65,277 $ (2,383 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,616 ) (3,180 ) 5,316 726 478 Prepaid expenses and other 352 (4,176 ) 639 1,225 3,000 Inventories 14,320 19,774 19,694 (7,401 ) 18,620 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (37,187 ) (185 ) (40,385 ) (14,490 ) (5,528 ) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ 86,932 $ 27,482 $ (30,607 ) $ 45,337 $ 14,187

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 59,439 $ 49,640 $ 45,711 $ 34,198 $ 794 $ 189,782 Amortization (11,984 ) (10,231 ) (7,612 ) (2,419 ) (794 ) (33,040 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 47,455 $ 39,409 $ 38,099 $ 31,779 $ - $ 156,742 Inventory Adjustments (572 ) (536 ) 50 (119 ) - (1,177 ) By-product credit - - 12 (1,332 ) - (1,320 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 46,883 $ 38,873 $ 38,161 $ 30,328 $ - $ 154,245 Metal Sales Gold ounces 28,655 9,186 24,800 34,272 - 96,913 Silver ounces 1,860,976 1,098,407 - 45,118 - 3,004,501 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 50 % 41 % 100 % 100 % Silver 50 % 59 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 818 $ 1,735 $ 1,539 $ 885 $ 1,113 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.60 $ 20.88 $ - $ 15.67 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 59,070 $ 45,225 $ 47,166 $ 20,181 $ 790 $ 172,432 Amortization (10,843 ) (8,570 ) (6,445 ) (1,067 ) (790 ) (27,715 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 48,227 $ 36,655 $ 40,721 $ 19,114 $ - $ 144,717 Inventory Adjustments (252 ) (617 ) 55 (149 ) - (963 ) By-product credit - - 50 (1,760 ) - (1,710 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 47,975 $ 36,038 $ 40,826 $ 17,205 $ - $ 142,044 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,313 8,150 23,539 20,930 - 76,932 Silver ounces 1,542,395 985,269 65,063 - 2,592,727 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 51 % 41 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 59 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,006 $ 1,813 $ 1,734 $ 822 $ 1,264 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.24 $ 21.58 $ - $ 17.71 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 66,896 $ 33,632 $ 44,885 $ 26,808 $ 852 $ 173,073 Amortization (12,602 ) (6,633 ) (5,596 ) (1,393 ) (852 ) (27,076 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 54,294 $ 26,999 $ 39,289 $ 25,415 $ - $ 145,997 Inventory Adjustments (468 ) (3,555 ) (283 ) 198 - (4,108 ) By-product credit - - (34 ) (1,633 ) - (1,667 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 53,826 $ 23,444 $ 38,972 $ 23,980 $ - $ 140,222 Metal Sales Gold ounces 33,462 6,185 21,183 20,586 - 81,416 Silver ounces 1,796,468 735,254 68,713 - 2,600,435 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 56 % 43 % 100 % 100 % Silver 44 % 57 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 901 $ 1,630 $ 1,840 $ 1,165 $ 1,267 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.18 $ 18.17 $ - $ 14.63 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 60,345 $ 85,155 $ 46,207 $ 34,150 $ 858 $ 226,715 Amortization (9,949 ) (13,349 ) (8,366 ) (1,892 ) (858 ) (34,414 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 50,396 $ 71,806 $ 37,841 $ 32,258 $ - $ 192,301 Inventory Adjustments (195 ) (17,295 ) (131 ) (677 ) - (18,298 ) By-product credit - - (275 ) (2,146 ) - (2,421 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 50,201 $ 54,511 $ 37,435 $ 29,435 $ - $ 171,582 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,849 19,174 25,980 29,538 - 99,541 Silver ounces 1,644,592 1,269,236 - 86,510 - 3,000,338 Zinc pounds - - - - - - Lead pounds - - - - - - Revenue Split Gold 50 % 55 % 100 % 100 % Silver 50 % 45 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,010 $ 1,564 $ 1,441 $ 997 $ 1,225 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.26 $ 19.33 $ - $ 17.03 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 57,083 $ 34,708 $ 45,180 $ 32,614 $ 919 $ 170,504 Amortization (9,024 ) (4,176 ) (6,894 ) (1,588 ) (919 ) (22,601 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 48,059 $ 30,532 $ 38,286 $ 31,026 $ - $ 147,903 Inventory Adjustments (328 ) (7,788 ) (411 ) (16 ) - (8,543 ) By-product credit - - (57 ) (1,802 ) - (1,859 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 47,731 $ 22,744 $ 37,818 $ 29,208 $ - $ 137,501 Metal Sales Gold ounces 26,018 4,432 24,516 23,049 - 78,015 Silver ounces 1,533,975 606,083 - 73,677 - 2,213,735 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 50 % 37 % 100 % 100 % Silver 50 % 63 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 917 $ 1,899 $ 1,543 $ 1,267 $ 1,273 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.56 $ 23.64 $ - $ 17.85 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Updated 2024 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester(1) Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 261,913 $ 147,456 $ 195,337 $ 102,091 Amortization (46,953 ) (42,237 ) (28,757 ) (5,694 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 214,960 $ 105,219 $ 166,580 $ 96,397 By-product credit - - 16 (5,328 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 214,960 $ 105,219 $ 166,596 $ 91,069 Metal Sales Gold ounces 104,260 28,170 100,500 91,040 Silver ounces 6,652,590 3,197,910 205,600 Revenue Split Gold 51 % 43 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 57 % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $950 - $1,150 $1,500 - $1,700 $1,525 - $1,725 $950 - $1,050 Silver ($/oz) $15.50 - $16.50 $18.00 - $20.00 Cost guidance for Rochester reflects the second half of 2024.

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Previous 2024 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester(1) Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 258,870 $ 129,322 $ 199,980 $ 108,330 Amortization (37,130 ) (36,990 ) (33,530 ) (6,330 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 221,740 $ 92,332 $ 166,450 $ 102,000 By-product credit - - - (2,550 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 221,740 $ 92,332 $ 166,450 $ 99,450 Metal Sales Gold ounces 100,350 28,130 103,790 90,000 Silver ounces 6,516,830 3,927,890 105,920 Revenue Split Gold 51 % 38 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 62 % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) Silver ($/oz) Cost guidance for Rochester reflects the second half of 2024.

