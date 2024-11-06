Jupiter Gold Acquires Licensed Iron Ore Mine and Expands its Mineral Portfolio

Belo Horizonte, November 6, 2024 - Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a merger agreement with Apollo Resources Corporation ("Apollo Resources"), a private mineral exploration company with a permitted iron ore project in the Iron Quadrangle region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The transaction was evaluated by a special committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), with RPM Global Holdings Limited serving as independent advisor to the special committee and the Board. Legal representation was provided by DLA Piper U.S. LLP and Seward and Kissel LLP.

The transaction, structured as a merger with Jupiter Gold as the surviving entity, was approved by the boards of directors of both companies on October 31, 2024. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shareholders of Apollo Resources will receive Jupiter Gold shares in exchange for their holdings. Further transaction details are available in the Company's Form 6-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The flagship asset of Apollo Resources is its mineral right 833.114/2012, known as the "Rio Piracicaba Project" for its location in a municipality with the same name in the Iron Quadrangle region of Minas Gerais. Within this property's total size of approximately 260 hectares, geological exploration has been conducted on ~23 hectares (less than 10% of the total area) identifying 7,852,912 tonnes of iron ore as indicated and inferred resources with an average grade for iron of 31.53%. A technical report summary on the Rio Piracicaba Project prepared under the guidelines of Item 1300 of Regulation S-K was filed with the SEC in 2022 by Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX), a significant shareholder of Apollo Resources.

Metallurgical studies performed at SGS-Geosol laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, a renowned facility for such studies, demonstrated that a representative sample from the ore derived from the Rio Piracicaba Project could be processed to 64.8% - a so-called "premium" commercial product level - using crushing and magnetic separation. The Rio Piracicaba Project received a 10-year renewable license from the state of Minas Gerais on May 14, 2024, permitting open pit mining and basic dry processing operations.

Apollo Resources' property portfolio also includes additional mineral rights for iron ore, rare earths, graphite, and copper, among other substances. These greenfield properties represent future exploration opportunities.

