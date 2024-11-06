Tajiri Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2024 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Offering") previously announced September 23, 2024.

The second tranche of the Offering consisted of 9,994,000 Units priced at $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $499,700. Each Unit consisted of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 until November 06th, 2027, subject to the Acceleration Right (as defined herein). If, following the date hereof, the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSXV for any ten (10) consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $0.25, the Company has the right, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the date of such notice, which may provided by way of a news release (the "Acceleration Right"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $17,129 cash and issued 341,580 Warrants, bearing the same terms as those attached to the units, to certain finders in consideration for introducing certain purchasers to the Company. Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connection with the first tranche of the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. In conjunction with closing of this second tranche the Company applied for and received a thirty (30) day extension from the TSXV with respect to the offering in order to finalize a third tranche of the placement. Updates will be provided as necessary on its closing.

The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties and for general working capital purposes. None of the proceeds from the second tranche of the Offering will be used for the Yono Project acquisition, and the Offering remains subject to final TSXV and regulatory approvals.

About Tajiri Resources Corp.

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to expected size of the second tranche, the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the second tranche of the Offering, the closing Project acquisition and receipt of the approvals required and related thereto. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

