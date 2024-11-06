Cerrado Closes Transaction With Hochschild Subsidiary For Sale of Monte Do Carmo Gold Project

Combined closing cash payments of US$30 million received

Additional US$15 million future payments due to Cerrado

TORONTO, November 6, 2024 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the sale of its 100% interest in the Company's Monte Do Carmo project located in the State of Tocantins, Brazil to Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild Mining plc ("Hochschild"), in connection with the exercise of its option (the "Option") pursuant to an option agreement entered into on March 5, 2024 (the "Option Agreement")(the "Transaction"). In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Cerrado received closing cash payments totaling US$30 million from Amarillo, in addition to the US$15 million that was previously received in connection with granting the Option, for total consideration of US$60 million (approximately C$83 million).

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, Amarillo shall make two further payments to Cerrado, totaling US$15 million in aggregate, as follows:

US$10 million payable within 14 days of the second anniversary of the date of the Cerrado shareholder approval (being June 27, 2026); and

US$5 million within 14 days of the earlier of (i) the commencement of commercial production from the Project, and (ii) March 31, 2027.

The two further payments due from Amarillo are guaranteed by Hochschild pursuant to the Option Agreement.

Additional details in respect of the Transaction can be found in the Company's press releases dated October 30, 2024, and March 5, 2024, and the management information circular of the Company dated May 29, 2024, all of which can be found on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Hochschild Mining PLC

Hochschild Mining PLC is a leading precious metals company listed on the London Stock Exchange (HOCM.L / HOC LN) and crosstrades on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (HCHDF), with a primary focus on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. Hochschild has over fifty years' experience in the mining of precious metal epithermal vein deposits and operates two underground epithermal vein mines: Inmaculada, located in southern Peru; and San Jose in southern Argentina, and an open pit gold mine, Mara Rosa, located in the state of Goiás, Brazil. Hochschild also has numerous long-term projects throughout the Americas.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on projects in the Americas. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina and is the 100% owner of the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore Project in Quebec, Canada.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan

CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado, receipt by Cerrado of the two further cash payments. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to receipt of the additional US$15 million in cash payments from Amarillo, cash flow generated from MDN and changes in economic and monetary policies and regulations in jurisdictions in which Cerrado and its subsidiaries operate. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cerrado Gold Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com