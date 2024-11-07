Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

New CEO takes reins, record silver segment revenues, deleveraging continues

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) ("Hecla" or the "Company") today announced third quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

Produced 3.6 million silver ounces and 32,280 ounces of gold.

Keno Hill produced 0.6 million ounces of silver, with 2.1 million ounces produced in the first nine months of the year, at an average mill throughput of 314 tons per day ("tpd").

Sold 98,792 pounds of payable copper at Greens Creek.

2024 guidance for silver production decreased and cost guidance increased, gold production and cost guidance affirmed.

Financial

Revenues of $245.1 million, second highest in Company history, 45% from silver and 32% from gold.

Net income applicable to common stockholders of $1.6 million or $0.00 per share; adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders of $19.7 million or $0.03 per share. 1

Reduced total debt by $50.6 million; achieved the second highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA, improving the net leverage ratio* to 1.8. 5

Cash provided by operating activities of $55.0 million; strong free cash flow generation at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday. 2 Greens Creek generated $54.1 million in cash flow from operations and $46.9 million in free cash flow. 2 Lucky Friday generated $34.4 million in cash flow from operations and $23.2 million in free cash flow (including $14.8 million in insurance receipts). 2

Collected the remaining $14.8 million of Lucky Friday's underground insurance claim of $50 million.

Consolidated silver total cost of sales of $132.7 million; cash cost and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) of $4.46 and $15.29, respectively. 3,4

Declared silver-linked quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, reflecting a quarterly realized silver price between $25 and $30 per ounce, for a total cash dividend of $0.01375 per common share.

* Net Leverage ratio is calculated as current debt, long-term debt and finance leases less cash to 12 month trailing adjusted EBITDA.

Exploration

At Keno Hill, over 9,800 feet of definition drilling was completed. Drilling continues to intersect high-grade silver mineralization over significant widths and highlights the potential for high-grade silver mineralization in the district. Highlights include: Bermingham Footwall Vein: 63.8 oz/ton silver, 6.7% lead, and 6.4% zinc over 10.2 feet Includes: 99.6 oz/ton silver, 10.7% lead, and 9.8% zinc over 6.4 feet

Flame & Moth Vein 1: 71.6 oz/ton silver, 11.6% lead, and 11.2% zinc over 14.8 feet

At Greens Creek, over 27,000 feet of drilling was completed, focused on resource conversion and extension of mineralization. Highlights include: 200 South Zone: 74.0 oz/ton silver, 0.03 oz/ton gold, 4.7% zinc, and 2.2% lead over 33.8 feet Southwest Bench: 51.4 oz/ton silver, 0.52 oz/ton gold, 9.3% zinc, and 4.9% lead over 19.0 feet



"Hecla produced 3.6 million ounces of silver in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date production to 12.3 million ounces. Lucky Friday had a strong quarter as the mill achieved the second-highest throughput in its 80-year history after a record last quarter," said Cassie Boggs, Interim President and CEO. "While Greens Creek's silver production was lower than anticipated due to five days of unplanned mill maintenance in the third quarter, our team was able to complete the maintenance quickly and complete a portion of our fourth quarter scheduled maintenance simultaneously. Strong performance from our silver operations has generated free cash flow of $170 million year-to-date, which along with opportunistic use of our ATM program, has allowed us to substantially repay outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facility, reducing total debt by $50.6 million."

Boggs continued, "At Keno Hill, we have already mined more than 2.5 million ounces and produced 2.1 million ounces of silver this year, putting us on track to meet our production guidance for this year. We are prioritizing building the foundation for this operation's future to operate in Yukon successfully, which includes improving safety and environmental practices and, importantly, valuing the perspectives of the Yukon Government and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, both of whom have important roles in permitting our improvements to infrastructure as well as our future operations."

New President and CEO

Ms. Boggs continued, "What we are most excited about is welcoming our new President and CEO, Rob Krcmarov, a proven leader in the mining industry. His vision and expertise will be invaluable as we continue our journey toward growth, innovation and continuous improvement."

Mr. Krcmarov added, "Hecla has a remarkable legacy of operational excellence, innovation, and a strong commitment to responsible mining and sustainable practices. I am thrilled to be a part of this team and I look forward to contributing to the Company's continued growth and success."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "total cost of sales" is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, and comparisons are made to the "prior quarter" which refers to the second quarter of 2024.

In Thousands unless stated otherwise 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY Sales $ 245,085 $ 245,657 $ 189,528 $ 160,690 $ 181,906 $ 178,131 $ 680,270 $ 559,537 Total cost of sales $ 185,799 $ 194,227 $ 170,368 $ 153,825 $ 148,429 $ 140,472 $ 550,394 $ 453,453 Gross profit $ 59,286 $ 51,430 $ 19,160 $ 6,865 $ 33,477 $ 37,659 $ 129,876 $ 106,084 Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 1,623 $ 27,732 $ (5,891 ) $ (43,073 ) $ (22,553 ) $ (15,832 ) $ 23,464 $ (41,696 ) Basic income (loss) per common share (in dollars) $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 88,859 $ 90,895 $ 71,597 $ 32,907 $ 46,251 $ 67,740 $ 251,351 $ 175,894 Total Debt $ 539,804 $ 616,246 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 1.8 1.8 2.2 Cash provided by operating activities $ 55,009 $ 78,718 $ 17,080 $ 884 $ 10,235 $ 23,777 $ 150,807 $ 74,615 Capital Expenditures $ (55,699 ) $ (50,420 ) $ (47,589 ) $ (62,622 ) $ (55,354 ) $ (51,468 ) $ (153,708 ) $ (161,265 ) Free Cash Flow2 $ (690 ) $ 28,298 $ (30,509 ) $ (61,738 ) $ (45,119 ) $ (27,691 ) $ (2,901 ) $ (86,650 ) Silver ounces produced 3,645,004 4,458,484 4,192,098 2,935,631 3,533,704 3,832,559 12,295,586 11,407,232 Silver payable ounces sold 3,729,782 3,785,285 3,481,884 2,847,591 3,142,227 3,360,694 10,996,951 10,107,415 Gold ounces produced 32,280 37,324 36,592 37,168 39,269 35,251 106,196 114,091 Gold payable ounces sold 31,414 35,276 32,189 33,230 36,792 31,961 98,879 108,372 Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Silver cash costs per ounce 3 $ 4.46 $ 2.08 $ 4.78 $ 4.94 $ 3.31 $ 3.32 $ 3.71 $ 2.86 Silver AISC per ounce 4 $ 15.29 $ 12.54 $ 13.10 $ 17.48 $ 11.39 $ 11.63 $ 13.57 $ 10.52 Gold cash costs per ounce 3 $ 1,754 $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ 1,658 $ 1,707 $ 1,635 Gold AISC per ounce 4 $ 2,059 $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ 2,147 $ 1,923 $ 2,075 Realized Prices Silver, $/ounce $ 29.43 $ 29.77 $ 24.77 $ 23.47 $ 23.71 $ 23.67 $ 28.07 $ 23.28 Gold, $/ounce $ 2,522 $ 2,338 $ 2,094 $ 1,998 $ 1,908 $ 1,969 $ 2,317 $ 1,921 Lead, $/pound $ 0.93 $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 1.09 $ 1.07 $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 1.02 Zinc, $/pound $ 1.36 $ 1.51 $ 1.10 $ 1.39 $ 1.52 $ 1.13 $ 1.32 $ 1.34

Sales in the third quarter of $245.1 million were consistent with the prior quarter as lower sales volumes of silver, gold and lead, and lower realized prices for silver, zinc, lead were offset by higher sales volumes for zinc and higher realized prices for gold. The lower sales volumes stemmed from a combination of lower production and volumes sold at Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi (due to lower grades and lower mill throughput) and lower sales volumes at Keno Hill due to lower mill throughput attributable to delays in design and construction of the dry stack tailings facility ("DSTF"), including permitting delays following the heap leach failure at Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold mine. Sales of silver and zinc concentrate inventory built up at Greens Creek in the prior quarter partially offset lower sales volumes from other operations.

Gross profit increased by 15% to $59.3 million, primarily attributable to the lower cost of sales at Keno Hill and Casa Berardi partially offset by higher cost of sales at Greens Creek due to higher volumes of metals sold.

Net income applicable to common stockholders for the quarter was $1.6 million, a $26.1 million reduction from the prior quarter, primarily because of:

A non-cash write down of $14.5 million, $13.9 million related to the remote vein miner. The machine was determined to be obsolete due to the success of the Underhand Closed Bench mining method at Lucky Friday and the decision by the vendor to terminate the program and exit that line of business.

Ramp-up and suspension costs increased by $8.1 million to $13.7 million, reflecting the lower mill throughput at Keno Hill due to delays of the DSTF described above.

Foreign exchange loss of $3.2 million, compared to a gain of $2.7 million in the prior quarter, due to the appreciation of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

Exploration and pre-development increased by $3.9 million, due to increased activity over the summer months.

Income and mining tax provision increased by $2.4 million to $11.5 million reflecting higher taxable income of our US operations compared to consolidated book income.

The above items were partly offset by:

General and administrative costs decreased by $4.3 million primarily due to costs related to the departure of the former CEO in the prior quarter.

Interest expense decreased by $1.6 million reflecting a decrease in the Company's borrowing on its revolving credit facility.

Consolidated silver total cost of sales in the third quarter increased by 8% to $132.7 million, reflecting a product inventory draw down at Greens Creek. Consolidated cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $4.46 and $15.29 respectively and only include costs of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday for the full quarter (commercial production has not been declared at Keno Hill). The increase in cash costs was primarily due to lower silver production and by-product credits (lower production for all metals except zinc and lower realized prices for all metals except gold).3,4

Consolidated gold total cost of sales were $46.3 million, reflecting a decrease in sales at Casa Berardi. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, increased to $1,754 and $2,059, respectively, as lower production costs were offset by lower gold production, with AISC also impacted by higher planned capital investment in tailings construction.3,4

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $88.9 million, in line with the prior quarter (which was a record).5 The net leverage ratio improved to 1.8 times from 2.3 times in the prior quarter due to a reduction in total debt of $50.6 million as the Company decreased borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $22.3 million and included $13.0 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. Borrowing on the revolving credit facility decreased by $49.0 million in the quarter as the Company utilized insurance proceeds and equity issuances under the At-The-Market ("ATM") program to reduce the drawn amount. At current price levels and expected production, the Company anticipates continuing to reduce borrowings on the revolving credit facility.

Cash provided by operating activities was $55.0 million and decreased by $23.7 million from the prior quarter due to a decrease in net income adjusted for non-cash items of $13.4 million and unfavorable working capital changes of $10.3 million.

Capital investment of $55.7 million increased by $5.3 million from the prior quarter. Capital investments at the operations were as follows (i) $11.5 million at Greens Creek related to development, mill projects including replacement of tails and concentrate filter presses, definition drilling, and equipment purchases, (ii) $18.6 million at Casa Berardi, primarily related to tailings construction activities, (iii) $11.2 million at Lucky Friday primarily related to equipment purchases, pre-production drilling, and development and (iv) $14.4 million at Keno Hill, primarily related to DSTF work, equipment purchases, and capital development.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $0.7 million, compared to $28.3 million in the prior quarter.2 The decrease in free cash flow is primarily attributable to lower cash flow from operations and increased capital investment.

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposure to zinc and lead price changes in forecasted concentrate shipments. On September 30, 2024, the Company had contracts covering approximately 10% and 32% of the forecasted payable zinc and lead production, respectively, through 2026, at an average zinc price of $1.37 per pound and a lead price of $1.00 per pound.

The Company also manages Canadian dollar ("CAD") exposure through forward contracts. On September 30, 2024, the Company had hedged approximately 39% of forecasted Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD-denominated direct production costs through 2026 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.33. The Company has also hedged approximately 15% of Casa Berardi and Keno Hill's projected CAD-denominated total capital expenditures through 2026 at 1.35.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 GREENS CREEK Tons of ore processed 212,863 225,746 232,188 220,186 228,978 670,797 694,610 Total production cost per ton $ 222.39 $ 218.09 $ 212.92 $ 223.98 $ 200.30 $ 217.66 $ 197.94 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.2 12.6 13.3 12.9 13.1 12.4 13.4 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.08 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.4 2.5 2.6 2.8 2.5 2.5 2.6 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.6 6.2 6.3 6.5 6.5 6.4 6.3 Silver produced (oz.) 1,857,314 2,243,551 2,478,594 2,260,027 2,343,192 6,579,459 7,471,725 Gold produced (oz.) 11,746 14,137 14,588 14,651 15,010 40,471 46,245 Lead produced (tons) 4,165 4,513 4,834 4,910 4,740 13,512 14,668 Zinc produced (tons) 12,585 12,400 13,062 12,535 13,224 38,047 38,961 Copper produced (tons) 490 462 495 449 457 1,447 1,374 Sales 116,568 95,659 $ 97,310 $ 93,543 $ 96,459 $ 309,537 $ 290,961 Total cost of sales $ (73,597 ) $ (56,786 ) $ (69,857 ) $ (70,231 ) $ (60,322 ) $ (200,240 ) $ (189,664 ) Gross profit $ 42,971 $ 38,873 $ 27,453 $ 23,312 $ 36,137 $ 109,297 $ 101,297 Cash flow from operations $ 54,076 $ 43,276 $ 28,706 $ 34,576 $ 36,101 $ 126,058 $ 122,749 Exploration $ 4,325 $ 2,011 $ 551 $ 1,324 $ 4,283 $ 6,887 $ 6,491 Capital additions $ (11,466 ) $ (11,704 ) $ (8,827 ) $ (15,996 ) $ (12,060 ) $ (31,997 ) $ (27,546 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 46,935 $ 33,583 $ 20,430 $ 19,904 $ 28,324 $ 100,948 $ 101,694 Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 0.93 $ 0.19 $ 3.45 $ 4.94 $ 3.04 $ 1.62 $ 1.81 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 7.04 $ 5.40 $ 7.16 $ 12.00 $ 8.18 $ 6.53 $ 5.67

Greens Creek produced 1.9 million ounces of silver, a decrease over the prior quarter, primarily due to lower grades and reduced mill throughput attributable to five days of unplanned maintenance on the Semi-Autogenous Grinding ("SAG") mill variable frequency drive (unplanned maintenance extended to two days in October). By-product metal production was lower for gold and lead due to lower mill throughput and lower grades, while zinc production was flat as higher grades offset the lower milled throughput. The mine added copper to its by-product metals as the silver concentrate now includes copper as a payable metal (copper has been produced at the mine for multiple years but previously was not a payable metal in concentrates).

Sales in the quarter were $116.6 million, a 22% increase due to higher quantities of payable metals sold (all metals) as silver and zinc concentrate inventory built up from the prior quarter was sold in the third quarter. Higher quantities of metals sold offset the lower realized prices for all metals except gold. Total cost of sales was $73.6 million, an increase of 30%, reflecting higher payable metals sold. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $0.93 and $7.04, respectively, and increased over the prior quarter as lower production costs were offset by lower silver production and lower by-product credits (lower production volumes and lower realized prices for all metals except gold).3,4

Cash flow from operations was $54.1 million, a 25% increase, primarily due to higher gross profit. Capital investments were consistent with the prior quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter was $46.9 million, an increase of 40%, attributable to higher cash flow from operations.2

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 LUCKY FRIDAY Tons of ore processed 104,281 107,441 86,234 5,164 36,619 297,956 225,965 Total production cost per ton $ 260.99 $ 233.99 $ 233.10 $ 201.42 $ 191.81 $ 243.18 $ 223.44 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.1 12.9 12.9 12.7 13.6 12.6 14.0 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 7.9 8.1 8.2 8.0 8.6 8.1 8.9 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.9 3.6 3.9 3.5 3.5 3.8 4.1 Silver produced (oz.) 1,184,819 1,308,155 1,061,065 61,575 475,414 3,554,039 3,024,544 Lead produced (tons) 7,662 8,229 6,689 372 2,957 22,580 19,171 Zinc produced (tons) 3,528 3,320 2,851 134 1,159 9,699 7,810 Sales $ 51,072 $ 59,071 $ 35,340 $ 3,117 $ 21,409 $ 145,483 $ 113,167 Total cost of sales $ (39,286 ) $ (37,523 ) $ (27,519 ) $ (3,117 ) $ (14,344 ) $ (104,328 ) $ (81,068 ) Gross profit $ 11,786 $ 21,548 $ 7,821 $ - $ 7,065 $ 41,155 $ 32,099 Cash flow from operations $ 34,374 $ 44,546 $ 27,112 $ (7,982 ) $ 515 $ 106,032 $ 65,540 Capital additions $ (11,178 ) $ (10,818 ) $ (14,988 ) $ (18,819 ) $ (15,494 ) $ (36,984 ) $ (46,518 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 23,196 $ 33,728 $ 12,124 $ (26,801 ) $ (14,979 ) $ 69,048 $ 19,022 Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 9.98 $ 5.32 $ 8.85 N/A $ 4.74 $ 7.86 $ 5.51 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 19.40 $ 12.74 $ 17.36 N/A $ 10.63 $ 16.26 $ 12.21

Lucky Friday produced 1.2 million ounces of silver, 9% lower than the prior quarter, due to 6% lower milled grades and 3% lower throughput. Mill throughput averaged 1,133 tpd, the second highest in the mine's history after a record in the prior quarter.

Sales in the third quarter were $51.1 million, 14% lower due to lower volumes of metals sold and lower realized prices. Total cost of sales increased to $39.3 million, primarily due to higher production costs attributable to higher underground mobile equipment maintenance costs and higher contractor costs. Key mill projects, including installation of new cyclones, were completed during the quarter, contributing to lower mill throughput. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $9.98 and $19.40 respectively and were higher due to higher production costs and lower by-product credits (lower production and realized prices), and lower silver production.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $34.4 million and decreased over the prior quarter due to lower gross margins realized and lower insurance proceeds of $14.8 million (prior quarter included $17.8 million in insurance proceeds). With $14.8 million in insurance proceeds received during the quarter, the Company has completed the claim after reaching the underground insurance sublimit of $50 million.

Capital investment for the quarter was $11.2 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter was $23.2 million, lower compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower gross margins.2

Keno Hill - Yukon Territory

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 KENO HILL Tons of ore processed 24,027 36,977 25,165 19,651 24,616 86,169 36,680 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 25.7 25.1 26.3 31.7 33.0 25.6 28.2 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 3.0 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.4 2.6 2.1 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 2.4 1.4 1.3 1.6 2.5 1.7 3.1 Silver produced (oz.) 597,293 900,440 646,312 608,301 710,012 2,144,045 894,276 Lead produced (tons) 670 845 576 481 327 2,091 744 Zinc produced (tons) 492 471 298 396 252 1,261 943 Sales $ 19,809 $ 28,950 $ 10,847 $ 17,936 $ 16,001 $ 59,606 $ 17,582 Total cost of sales $ (19,809 ) $ (28,950 ) $ (10,847 ) $ (17,936 ) $ (16,001 ) $ (59,606 ) $ (17,582 ) Gross profit $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash flow from operations* $ (6,811 ) $ (465 ) $ (8,720 ) $ (1,188 ) $ (6,200 ) $ (15,996 ) $ (25,424 ) Exploration $ 2,664 $ 2,019 $ 498 $ 1,548 $ 1,653 $ 5,181 $ 3,129 Capital additions $ (14,406 ) $ (14,533 ) $ (10,346 ) $ (12,549 ) $ (11,498 ) $ (39,285 ) $ (32,123 ) Free cash flow 2* $ (18,553 ) $ (12,979 ) $ (18,568 ) $ (12,189 ) $ (16,045 ) $ (50,100 ) $ (54,418 )

*Revised for 2Q-2024, 1Q-2024 and 4Q-2023'

Keno Hill produced 597,293 ounces of silver at an average grade of 25.7 ounces per ton. Mined throughput averaged 343 tpd, milled tonnage averaged 261 tpd during the quarter, and 314 tpd during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Lower mill throughput during the quarter was attributable to the delays in receiving an authorization for construction and a permit modification for the DSTF as the Yukon Government ("YG") and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun ("FNNND") initially focused on the Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine heap leach pad failure that occurred in June and not on permitting matters (Keno Hill does not utilize heap leach processing). Mill operations resumed on October 26, after receiving the authorization and modification and completing related design and construction work on the DSTF. The mine has produced 2.1 million ounces of silver for the nine months ended September 2024 and had an ore stockpile inventory of approximately 0.46 million silver ounces as of October 26, when the mill resumed processing.

Sales during the quarter were $19.8 million and declined over the prior quarter due to lower production and volumes sold. Total expenditures on production costs (excluding depreciation) were $25.0 million and include $10.0 million classified as ramp-up costs on the consolidated statement of operations. Capital investments during the quarter were $14.4 million. Due to the delays in permits, construction of the cemented tails batch plant, a critical infrastructure project, is now expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025. The project is expected to facilitate the change in mining method at the Bermingham deposit to underhand mining, which should improve safety and productivity. Conversion to underhand mining is expected in the first half of 2026.

Following the Eagle Mine heap leach pad incident, the FNNND expressed strong positions on mining activities within their Traditional Territory, where Keno Hill is located, including a call to halt mining production. The Company values the perspectives of the YG and FNNND and is committed to sustainable and responsible mining that governments and local communities support. Further, in 2025, the Company's environmental remediation services group (which performs environmental remediation work in Yukon on behalf of the Canadian government) is also expected to increase construction activities, adding incremental demand on Keno Hill's infrastructure and resources. As a result of these stakeholder matters, the Company expects 2025 production to remain similar to 2024 and we expect to use this opportunity to advance permitting, invest in improving safety, environmental practices, and infrastructure, and prioritize stakeholder engagement. In 2026, after implementing these priorities, the Company expects production to increase beyond 2024 levels.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 CASA BERARDI Tons of ore processed - underground 101,308 118,485 123,123 104,002 112,544 342,916 316,913 Tons of ore processed - surface pit 268,291 248,494 258,503 251,009 231,075 775,288 774,564 Tons of ore processed - total 369,599 366,979 381,626 355,011 343,619 1,118,204 1,091,477 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 5,603,101 4,064,091 3,639,297 4,639,770 3,574,391 13,306,489 8,172,580 Total production cost per ton $ 97.82 $ 107.84 $ 96.53 $ 108.20 $ 103.75 $ 100.67 $ 103.63 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.11 0.14 0.14 0.12 0.13 0.13 0.13 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.05 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 9,913 13,719 13,707 11,206 12,416 37,339 34,430 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 10,621 9,468 8,297 11,311 11,843 28,386 33,416 Gold produced (oz.) - total 20,534 23,187 22,004 22,517 24,259 65,725 67,846 Silver produced (oz.) - total 5,578 6,338 6,127 5,730 5,084 18,043 16,685 Sales $ 50,308 $ 58,623 $ 41,584 $ 42,822 $ 46,912 $ 150,515 $ 134,856 Total cost of sales $ (46,280 ) $ (67,340 ) $ (58,260 ) $ (58,945 ) $ (56,822 ) $ (171,880 ) $ (162,396 ) Gross profit (loss) $ 4,028 $ (8,717 ) $ (16,676 ) $ (16,123 ) $ (9,910 ) $ (21,365 ) $ (27,540 ) Cash flow from operations $ 15,305 $ 17,816 $ 3,186 $ 3,136 $ 7,877 $ 36,307 $ (955 ) Exploration $ - $ 315 $ 685 $ 635 $ 1,482 $ 1,000 $ 3,643 Capital additions $ (18,606 ) $ (12,376 ) $ (13,316 ) $ (15,929 ) $ (16,225 ) $ (44,298 ) $ (54,127 ) Free cash flow 2 $ (3,301 ) $ 5,755 $ (9,445 ) $ (12,158 ) $ (6,866 ) $ (6,991 ) $ (51,439 ) Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 1,754 $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ 1,707 $ 1,635 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 2,059 $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ 1,923 $ 2,075

Casa Berardi produced 20,534 ounces of gold in the quarter, 11% less than the prior quarter due to lower underground grades. The mill operated at an average of 4,017 tpd during the quarter.

Sales were $50.3 million, a decrease of 14% over the prior quarter due to lower gold production and sales volumes were partially offset by higher realized gold price. Total cost of sales were $46.3 million, a decrease of 31% attributable to lower sales volumes and lower production costs. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, increased to $1,754 and $2,059, respectively, as lower gold production was partially offset by lower production costs, with AISC also impacted by higher planned capital investment on construction of tailings.3,4

Cash flow from operations was $15.3 million, lower than the prior quarter primarily due to less gold ounces sold. Capital investments for the quarter totaled $18.6 million ($6.1 million in sustaining and $12.5 million in growth). Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $3.3 million, a decrease over the prior quarter attributable to lower cash flow from operations and higher planned capital investments.2

Casa Berardi is transitioning from a combined underground and surface operation to a surface only operation, which will require significant permitting and development activities. As a part of this transition, along with mining the 160 open pit, only the higher margin stopes of the west underground mine will be mined until they are exhausted, which is expected to occur in mid-2025. Casa Berardi is expected to produce gold from the 160 pit until 2027, and is expected to have a production gap commencing in 2027 and continuing until 2032 or later. During this time, the focus is expected to be on investing in infrastructure and equipment, permitting and de-watering and stripping two expected new open pits, Principal and West Mine Crown Pillar. Upon conclusion of the hiatus and related permitting and construction, the Company expects the mine to generate significant free cash flow at current gold prices. Given the expected hiatus in future production, the uncertainty surrounding permitting and timing of construction of the new open pits, and the Company's newly hired President and CEO, the Company is evaluating the mine's fit into its overall strategy and is evaluating other potential strategic alternatives.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $10.6 million for the quarter. Exploration activities during the quarter primarily focused on underground definition and exploration drilling at Greens Creek and Keno Hill.

Keno Hill

Underground drilling during the third quarter continued to intersect high-grade silver mineralization over significant widths and highlights the potential for high-grade silver mineralization in the district. Underground definition drilling continued to be focused on extending mineralization and resource conversion in the high-grade Bermingham Bear Zone veins (Bear, Footwall, and Main Vein zones) and in the Flame & Moth veins. During the quarter, two underground drills completed over 9,800 feet of definition drilling.

Drilling in the Bermingham Mine Footwall vein has intersected significant silver mineralization over significant width in a portion of the Footwall vein where mineralization was modeled to be low-grade. Results from this drilling will increase the modeled grade in the western portion of the vein over 200 feet of strike length and 100 feet of dip length, and mineralization is open down dip for expansion. Drilling in the Flame and Moth Mine Vein 1 has also intersected significant silver mineralization over significant widths in a portion of Vein 1 where mineralization had previously not been modeled. These results will increase the modeled grade in the central portion of the vein over 230 feet of strike length and 100 feet of dip length. This mineralization remains open to the west for expansion.

Three surface drills were also active on the property testing multiple targets including the Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Townsite, Elsa17-Dixie, Silver Spoon, and Inca target areas that have potential for additional large high-grade silver deposits. Over 23,700 feet of surface exploration drilling in 10 drillholes were completed during the quarter. Wide spaced surface drilling in the Bermingham Deep target has demonstrated the presence of high-grade mineralization in the vicinity of an emergent highly prospective vein intersection target with additional drilling planned to confirm this vein intersection is controlling metal distribution and to expand drilling along plunge. In the Bermingham Townsite target, surface drilling has defined a zone of narrow high-grade mineralization located within 100 meters of the currently planned development and is open at depth along plunge for expansion.

Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

Footwall Vein: 63.8 oz/ton silver, 6.7% lead, and 6.4% zinc over 10.2 feet Includes: 99.6 oz/ton silver, 10.7% lead, and 9.8% zinc over 6.4 feet

Footwall Vein: 15.6 oz/ton silver, 3.0% lead, and 0.3% zinc over 27.7 feet Includes: 52.1 oz/ton silver, 11.1% lead, and 0.4% zinc over 5.5 feet

Flame & Moth Vein 1: 71.6 oz/ton silver, 11.6% lead, and 11.2% zinc over 14.8 feet

Flame & Moth Vein 1: 50.3 oz/ton silver, 2.1% lead, and 10.7% zinc over 16.1 feet Includes: 55.4 oz/ton silver, 2.1% lead, and 11.3% zinc over 13.9 feet



Greens Creek

At Greens Creek, three underground drills completed over 27,000 feet of drilling focused on resource conversion and exploration to extend mineralization of known resources. Drilling was focused in the 9a, 200 South, 5250, West, Gallagher, and Upper Plate areas. In addition, two helicopter supported surface exploration drills completed over 8,000 feet of drilling expanding Upper Plate Zone mineralization 250 feet to the west of current resources and drill testing the Mammoth, Gallagher West, East Ore Offset, and Lower Zinc Creek targets.

Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

Upper Plate: 22.2 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 1.4% zinc, and 0.7% lead over 11.6 feet

200 South Zone: 74.0 oz/ton silver, 0.03 oz/ton gold, 4.7% zinc, and 2.2% lead over 33.8 feet

Southwest Bench: 51.4 oz/ton silver, 0.52 oz/ton gold, 9.3% zinc, and 4.9% lead over 19.0 feet

West Zone: 30.0 oz/ton silver, 0.45 oz/ton gold, 20.0% zinc, and 7.5% lead over 11.3 feet

Detailed complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01375 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.01 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about December 4, 2024, to stockholders of record on November 21, 2024. The quarter realized silver price was $29.43, satisfying the criterion for the Company's common stock silver-linked dividend policy component for silver price threshold of $25 per ounce.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about January 3, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 16, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE 6

The Company is revising it's 2024 silver production and cost guidance and affirming its capital guidance. As the Company's new CEO, Mr. Rob Krcmarov, begins his role, and in light of the Company's ongoing review of operations at Keno Hill and Casa Berardi, the Company is not providing any guidance beyond 2024, and expects to provide 2025 guidance along with its 2024 year-end release in February 2025.

2024 Production Outlook

The Company is lowering silver production guidance for Lucky Friday and Greens Creek (attributable to the unplanned mill maintenance). Production guidance for Casa Berardi and Keno Hill is affirmed.

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current 2024 Greens Creek * 8.8 - 9.2 8.6 - 9.0 46 - 51 46 - 51 21.0 - 21.5 19.5 - 20.5 235 - 245 226 - 236 2024 Lucky Friday * 5.0 - 5.3 4.7 - 5.0 N/A N/A 9.5 - 10.0 8.8 - 9.1 110 - 115 100 - 105 2024 Casa Berardi N/A N/A 80 - 87 80 - 87 6.9 - 7.5 6.9 - 7.5 80 - 87 80 - 87 2024 Keno Hill* 2.7 - 3.0 2.7 - 3.0 N/A N/A 3.0 - 3.5 3.0 - 3.5 36 - 40 36 - 40 2024 Total 16.5 - 17.5 16.0 - 17.0 126 - 138 126 - 138 40.4 - 42.5 38.2 - 40.6 461 - 487 442 - 468

*Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production

2024 Cost Outlook

At Greens Creek, guidance for cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, has decreased to reflect higher by-product credits due to strong realized prices. At Lucky Friday, guidance for cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, has increased to reflect higher production costs and lower expected silver production.

At Keno Hill, guidance for expenditures on production costs, excluding depreciation, are unchanged and are expected to be $25-$27 million per quarter for the remainder of 2024. Casa Berardi's cash costs and AISC, each after by-product credits, are unchanged.

Costs of Sales (million) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce3 AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce4 Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current Greens Creek 252 265 $2.25 - $3.00 $1.50 - $2.00 $8.25 - $9.00 $7.50 - $8.00 Lucky Friday 135 140 $4.25 - $5.25 $6.00 - $6.50 $12.75 - $14.00 $14.50 - $15.00 Total Silver 387 405 $3.00 - $3.75 $3.00 - $3.75 $13.00 - $14.50 $13.50 - $14.50 Casa Berardi 215 215 $1,500 - $1,700 $1,500 - $1,700 $1,750 - $1,975 $1,750 - $1,975

2024 Capital and Exploration Guidance

The Company is affirming capital and exploration expense guidance.

(millions) Total Sustaining Growth 2024 Total Capital expenditures $196 - $218 $113 - $124 $83 - $94 Greens Creek $50 - $55 $47 - $50 $3 - $5 Lucky Friday $45 - $50 $42 - $45 $3 - $5 Keno Hill $45 - $50 $10 - $12 $35 - $38 Casa Berardi $56 - $63 $14 - $17 $42 - $46 2024 Exploration $25 2024 Pre-Development $6.5

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital expenditures refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, net of finance leases.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of total cost of sales, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net loss, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(6) Expectations for 2024 include silver, gold, lead, and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi converted using gold $1,950/oz, silver $22.50/oz, zinc $1.20/lb, and lead $0.95/lb. Numbers are rounded.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2024 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) at current price levels and expected production, the Company anticipates continuing to reduce borrowings on its credit facility; (ii) At Keno Hill, construction of cemented tails batch plant project is expected to 1) be completed in the second quarter of 2025, 2) improve safety and productivity at the Bermingham deposit, and 3) facilitate the change of mining method to underhand mining by the first half of 2026; (iii) also at Keno Hill, the Company expects 2025 production to remain similar to 2024 and to advance permitting and invest in improving safety, environmental practices, and infrastructure, and prioritizing stakeholder engagement in 2025, and that production is expected to increase beyond 2024 levels in 2026; (iv) Casa Berardi is expected to 1) continue underground production through mid-2025, 2) produce gold from the 160 pit until 2027, and 3) have a production gap commencing in 2027 to 2032 or later. During this time, the focus is expected to be on investing in infrastructure and equipment, permitting and de-watering and stripping two expected new open pits, Principal and West Mine Crown Pillar. Upon conclusion of the hiatus and related permitting and construction, the Company expects the mine to generate significant free cash flow, particularly at current gold prices; (v) projected total cost of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) for Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi individually and for silver overall for 2024; (vi) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated spending on capital, exploration and predevelopment for 2024; and (vii) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated silver, gold, silver-equivalent and gold-equivalent ounces of production for 2024. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to the availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; and (vi) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 15, 2024, Form 10-Q filed on August 7, 2024 and Form 10-Q expected to be filed on November 7, 2024, for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi and Keno Hill properties are filed as exhibits 96.1 - 96.4 respectively, to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and are available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, (iii) Casa Berardi are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023 and (iv) Keno Hill are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023. Also included in each technical report is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Sales $ 245,085 $ 245,657 $ 680,270 $ 559,537 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 144,855 140,464 406,780 345,516 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 40,944 53,763 143,614 107,937 Total cost of sales 185,799 194,227 550,394 453,453 Gross profit 59,286 51,430 129,876 106,084 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 10,401 14,740 36,357 30,449 Exploration and pre-development 10,553 6,682 21,577 25,546 Ramp-up and suspension costs 13,679 5,538 33,740 48,684 Write down of property, plant and equipment 14,464 - 14,464 - Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,542 1,153 3,681 6,411 Other operating income (13,828 ) (17,283 ) (48,082 ) (2,729 ) 36,811 10,830 61,737 108,361 Income (loss) from operations 22,475 40,600 68,139 (2,277 ) Other expense: Interest expense (10,901 ) (12,505 ) (36,050 ) (31,186 ) Fair value adjustments, net 3,654 5,002 6,804 (5,774 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (3,246 ) 2,673 3,409 434 Other income 1,229 1,180 3,921 4,425 (9,264 ) (3,650 ) (21,916 ) (32,101 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes 13,211 36,950 46,223 (34,378 ) Income and mining tax provision (11,450 ) (9,080 ) (22,345 ) (6,904 ) Net income (loss) 1,761 27,870 23,878 (41,282 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (414 ) (414 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 1,623 $ 27,732 $ 23,464 $ (41,696 ) Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic 621,921 617,106 618,419 604,028 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted 625,739 622,206 621,792 604,028

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 1,761 $ 27,870 $ 23,878 $ (41,282 ) Non-cash elements included in net income (loss): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,118 53,921 149,265 111,705 Inventory adjustments 178 2,225 10,074 16,332 Fair value adjustments, net (3,654 ) (5,002 ) (6,804 ) 5,774 Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,822 1,760 5,428 7,805 Stock-based compensation 2,255 2,982 6,401 5,122 Deferred income taxes 8,573 6,104 14,261 795 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 3,246 (2,673 ) (3,409 ) (434 ) Write down of property, plant and equipment 14,464 - 14,464 - Other non-cash items, net 341 (715 ) 145 1,624 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,085 ) 750 (24,199 ) 25,020 Inventories 3,498 (12,127 ) (27,375 ) (24,339 ) Other current and non-current assets (7,989 ) 3,104 353 (15,045 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities (4,690 ) 6,518 (6,991 ) (2,389 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits 2,772 (1,678 ) 6,592 (11,244 ) Accrued taxes 2,085 (3,101 ) 1,069 (1,008 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (6,686 ) (1,220 ) (12,345 ) (3,821 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,009 78,718 150,807 74,615 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and mine development (55,699 ) (50,420 ) (153,708 ) (161,265 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 199 1,227 1,473 160 Purchases of investments - (73 ) (73 ) (1,753 ) Net cash used in investing activities (55,500 ) (49,266 ) (152,308 ) (162,858 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of common stock, net 57,265 - 58,368 25,888 Acquisition of treasury shares - - (1,197 ) (2,036 ) Borrowing of debt 83,000 40,000 150,000 119,000 Repayment of debt (132,000 ) (118,000 ) (265,000 ) (39,000 ) Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders (8,697 ) (4,000 ) (16,691 ) (11,755 ) Repayments of finance leases (2,336 ) (2,472 ) (7,841 ) (7,990 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,768 ) (84,472 ) (82,361 ) 84,107 Effect of exchange rates on cash 960 (556 ) (220 ) 77 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (2,299 ) (55,576 ) (84,082 ) (4,059 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,756 81,332 107,539 105,907 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,457 $ 25,756 $ 23,457 $ 101,848

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,273 $ 106,374 Accounts receivable 56,936 33,116 Inventories 104,528 93,647 Other current assets 22,230 27,125 Total current assets 205,967 260,262 Investments 42,019 33,724 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,184 1,165 Property, plant and mine development, net 2,665,342 2,666,250 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,173 8,349 Other non-current assets 36,026 41,354 Total assets $ 2,955,711 $ 3,011,104 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current accrued liabilities $ 129,946 $ 123,643 Finance leases 7,299 9,752 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 10,261 9,660 Accrued interest 5,192 14,405 Current debt 35,874 - Total current liabilities 188,572 157,460 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 108,329 110,797 Long-term debt including finance leases 496,631 653,063 Deferred tax liabilities 111,331 104,835 Other non-current liabilities 12,566 16,845 Total liabilities 917,429 1,043,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 159,185 156,076 Capital surplus 2,413,546 2,343,747 Accumulated deficit (496,674 ) (503,861 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (2,883 ) 5,837 Treasury stock (34,931 ) (33,734 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,038,282 1,968,104 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,955,711 $ 3,011,104

Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of total cost of sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations and for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We use AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi unit is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi. We have not disclosed cost per ounce statistics for the Keno Hill operation as it is in the production ramp-up phase and has not met our definition of commercial production. Determination of when those criteria have been met requires the use of judgment, and our definition of commercial production may differ from that of other mining companies.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(2) Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(2) Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Total cost of sales $73,597 $39,286 $19,809 - $132,692 $56,786 $37,523 $28,950 $- $123,259 $200,240 $104,328 $59,606 $- $364,174 $189,664 $81,068 $17,582 $- $288,314 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (13,948) (10,681) (4,218) - (28,847) (11,316) (10,708) (4,729) - (26,753) (39,707) (29,300) (12,549) - (81,556) (38,557) (23,741) (2,209) - (64,507) Treatment costs 5,962 3,650 - - 9,612 6,069 2,746 - - 8,815 21,755 9,619 - - 31,374 31,114 10,832 1,146 - 43,092 Change in product inventory (8,125) 106 - - (8,019) 7,296 (115) - - 7,181 (3,025) 602 - - (2,423) (2,479) (3,313) - - (5,792) Reclamation and other costs (1,825) (241) - - (2,066) (882) (311) - - (1,193) (3,362) (654) - - (4,016) (214) (826) - - (1,040) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - - - - - - - - - - - (3,634) - - (3,634) - (20) - - (20) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) - - (15,591) - (15,591) - - (24,221) - (24,221) - - (47,057) - (47,057) - - (16,519) - (16,519) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 55,661 32,120 - - 87,781 57,953 29,135 - - 87,088 175,901 80,961 - - 256,862 179,528 64,000 - - 243,528 Reclamation and other costs 786 303 - - 1,089 785 183 - - 968 2,356 708 - - 3,064 2,166 671 - - 2,837 Sustaining capital 10,558 10,862 - 42 21,462 10,911 9,517 - 1,035 21,463 29,885 32,430 - 1,143 63,458 26,686 24,251 - 831 51,768 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - - - - - - - - - - - (5,396) - - (5,396) - (4,934) - - (4,934) General and administrative - - - 10,401 10,401 - - - 14,740 14,740 - - - 36,357 36,357 - - - 30,449 30,449 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 67,005 43,285 - 10,443 120,733 69,649 38,835 - 15,775 124,259 208,142 108,703 - 37,500 354,345 208,380 83,988 - 31,280 323,648 By-product credits: Zinc (22,126) (7,046) - - (29,172) (21,873) (6,706) - - (28,579) (64,205) (18,537) - - (82,742) (64,955) (14,284) - - (79,239) Gold (25,430) - - - (25,430) (28,844) - - - (28,844) (80,826) - - - (80,826) (79,089) - - - (79,089) Lead (5,970) (13,245) - - (19,215) (6,818) (15,466) - - (22,284) (19,769) (40,432) - - (60,201) (22,002) (33,953) - - (55,955) Copper (409) - - - (409) - - - - - (409) - - - (409) Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) - - - - - - - - - - - 3,943 - - 3,943 - 676 - - 676 Total By-product credits (53,935) (20,291) - - (74,226) (57,535) (22,172) - - (79,707) (165,209) (55,026) - - (220,235) (166,046) (47,561) - - (213,607) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $1,726 $11,829 $- $- $13,555 $418 $6,963 $- $- $7,381 $10,692 $25,935 $- $- $36,627 $13,482 $16,439 $- $- $29,921 AISC, After By-product Credits $13,070 $22,994 $- $10,443 $46,507 $12,114 $16,663 $- $15,775 $44,552 $42,933 $53,677 $- $37,500 $134,110 $42,334 $36,427 $- $31,280 $110,041 Ounces produced 1,857 1,185 3,042 2,244 1,308 3,552 6,579 3,554 10,133 7,472 3,025 10,497 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - - - - - - - (253) (253) - (41) (41) Divided by ounces produced 1,857 1,185 3,042 2,244 1,308 3,552 6,579 3,301 9,880 7,472 2,984 10,456 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $29.97 $27.11 $28.86 $25.83 $22.27 $24.52 $26.73 $24.53 $26.00 $24.03 $21.45 $23.29 By-product credits per ounce (29.04) (17.13) (24.40) (25.64) (16.95) (22.44) (25.11) (16.67) (22.29) (22.22) (15.94) (20.43) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $0.93 $9.98 $4.46 $0.19 $5.32 $2.08 $1.62 $7.86 $3.71 $1.81 $5.51 $2.86 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $36.08 $36.53 $39.69 $31.04 $29.69 $34.98 $31.64 $32.93 $35.86 $27.89 $28.15 $30.95 By-product credits per ounce (29.04) (17.13) (24.40) (25.64) (16.95) (22.44) (25.11) (16.67) (22.29) (22.22) (15.94) (20.43) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $7.04 $19.40 $15.29 $5.40 $12.74 $12.54 $6.53 $16.26 $13.57 $5.67 $12.21 $10.52

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total

Gold and

Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total

Gold and

Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total

Gold and

Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total

Gold and

Other Total cost of sales $ 46,280 $ 6,827 $ 53,107 $ 67,340 $ 3,628 $ 70,968 $ 171,880 $ 14,340 $ 186,220 $ 162,396 $ 2,743 $ 165,139 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,097 ) - (12,097 ) (27,010 ) - (27,010 ) (62,058 ) - (62,058 ) (43,288 ) (142 ) (43,430 ) Treatment costs 36 - 36 52 - 52 112 - 112 1,072 - 1,072 Change in product inventory 2,176 - 2,176 (550 ) - (550 ) 3,365 - 3,365 (5,345 ) - (5,345 ) Reclamation and other costs (207 ) - (207 ) (206 ) - (206 ) (622 ) - (622 ) (655 ) - (655 ) Exclusion of Other costs (6) - (6,827 ) (6,827 ) - (3,628 ) (3,628 ) - (14,340 ) (14,340 ) (2,851 ) (2,601 ) (5,452 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 36,188 - 36,188 39,626 - 39,626 112,677 - 112,677 111,329 - 111,329 Reclamation and other costs 207 - 207 206 206 622 - - 622 655 - 655 Sustaining capital 6,054 - 6,054 2,667 - 2,667 13,582 - - 13,582 29,175 - 29,175 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 42,449 - 42,449 42,499 - 42,499 126,881 - 126,881 141,159 - 141,159 By-product credits: Silver (163 ) - (163 ) (183 ) - (183 ) (489 ) - (489 ) (390 ) - (390 ) Total By-product credits (163 ) - (163 ) (183 ) - (183 ) (489 ) - (489 ) (390 ) - (390 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 36,025 $ - $ 36,025 $ 39,443 $ - $ 39,443 $ 112,188 $ - $ 112,188 $ 110,939 $ - $ 110,939 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 42,286 $ - $ 42,286 $ 42,316 $ - $ 42,316 $ 126,392 $ - $ 126,392 $ 140,769 $ - $ 140,769 Divided by gold ounces produced 21 - 21 23 - 23 66 - 66 68 68 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,762 $ - $ 1,762 $ 1,709 $ - $ 1,709 $ 1,714 $ - $ 1,714 $ 1,641 $ - $ 1,641 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (8 ) - (8 ) (7 ) - (7 ) (6 ) - (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,754 $ - $ 1,754 $ 1,701 $ - $ 1,701 $ 1,707 $ - $ 1,707 $ 1,635 $ - $ 1,635 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,067 $ - $ 2,067 $ 1,833 $ - $ 1,833 $ 1,930 $ - $ 1,930 $ 2,081 $ - $ 2,081 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (8 ) - (8 ) (7 ) - (7 ) (6 ) - (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 2,059 $ - $ 2,059 $ 1,825 $ - $ 1,825 $ 1,923 $ - $ 1,923 $ 2,075 $ - $ 2,075

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total cost of sales $ 132,692 $ 53,107 $ 185,799 $ 123,259 $ 70,968 $ 194,227 $ 364,174 $ 186,220 $ 550,394 $ 288,314 $ 165,139 $ 453,453 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (28,847 ) (12,097 ) (40,944 ) (26,753 ) (27,010 ) (53,763 ) (81,556 ) (62,058 ) (143,614 ) (64,507 ) (43,430 ) (107,937 ) Treatment costs 9,612 36 9,648 8,815 52 8,867 31,374 112 31,486 43,092 1,072 44,164 Change in product inventory (8,019 ) 2,176 (5,843 ) 7,181 (550 ) 6,631 (2,423 ) 3,365 942 (5,792 ) (5,345 ) (11,137 ) Reclamation and other costs (2,066 ) (207 ) (2,273 ) (1,193 ) (206 ) (1,399 ) (4,016 ) (622 ) (4,638 ) (1,040 ) (655 ) (1,695 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - - - - - - (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) (20 ) - (20 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) (15,591 ) - (15,591 ) (24,221 ) - (24,221 ) (47,057 ) - (47,057 ) (16,519 ) - (16,519 ) Exclusion of Other costs (6) - (6,827 ) (6,827 ) - (3,628 ) (3,628 ) - (14,340 ) (14,340 ) - (5,452 ) (5,452 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 87,781 36,188 123,969 87,088 39,626 126,714 256,862 112,677 369,539 243,528 111,329 354,857 Reclamation and other costs 1,089 207 1,296 968 206 1,174 3,064 622 3,686 2,837 655 3,492 Sustaining capital 21,462 6,054 27,516 21,463 2,667 24,130 63,458 13,582 77,040 51,768 29,175 80,943 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - - - - - - (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) (4,934 ) - (4,934 ) General and administrative 10,401 - 10,401 14,740 - 14,740 36,357 - 36,357 30,449 - 30,449 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 120,733 42,449 163,182 124,259 42,499 166,758 354,345 126,881 481,226 323,648 141,159 464,807 By-product credits: Zinc (29,172 ) - (29,172 ) (28,579 ) - (28,579 ) (82,742 ) - (82,742 ) (79,239 ) - (79,239 ) Gold (25,430 ) - (25,430 ) (28,844 ) - (28,844 ) (80,826 ) - (80,826 ) (79,089 ) - (79,089 ) Lead (19,215 ) - (19,215 ) (22,284 ) - (22,284 ) (60,201 ) - (60,201 ) (55,955 ) - (55,955 ) Silver - (163 ) (163 ) - (183 ) (183 ) - (489 ) (489 ) - (390 ) (390 ) Copper (409 ) - (409 ) - - - (409 ) - (409 ) - - - Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (5) - - - - - - 3,943 - 3,943 676 - 676 Total By-product credits (74,226 ) (163 ) (74,389 ) (79,707 ) (183 ) (79,890 ) (220,235 ) (489 ) (220,724 ) (213,607 ) (390 ) (213,997 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 13,555 $ 36,025 $ 49,580 $ 7,381 $ 39,443 $ 46,824 $ 36,627 $ 112,188 $ 148,815 $ 29,921 $ 110,939 $ 140,860 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 46,507 $ 42,286 $ 88,793 $ 44,552 $ 42,316 $ 86,868 $ 134,110 $ 126,392 $ 260,502 $ 110,041 $ 140,769 $ 250,810 Ounces produced 3,042 21 3,552 23 10,133 66 10,497 68 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - - - - (253 ) - (41 ) - Divided by ounces produced 3,042 21 3,552 23 9,880 66 10,456 68 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.86 $ 1,762 $ 24.52 $ 1,709 $ 26.00 $ 1,714 $ 23.29 $ 1,641 By-product credits per ounce (24.40 ) (8 ) (22.44 ) (8 ) (22.29 ) (7 ) (20.43 ) (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.46 $ 1,754 $ 2.08 $ 1,701 $ 3.71 $ 1,707 $ 2.86 $ 1,635 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 39.69 $ 2,067 $ 34.98 $ 1,833 $ 35.86 $ 1,930 $ 30.95 $ 2,081 By-product credits per ounce (24.40 ) (8 ) (22.44 ) (8 ) (22.29 ) (7 ) (20.43 ) (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 15.29 2,059 $ 12.54 1,825 $ 13.57 1,923 $ 10.52 2,075

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate (2) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate (2) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate (2) Total cost of sales $ 69,857 $ 27,519 $ 10,847 $ - $ 108,223 $ 70,231 $ 3,117 $ 17,936 $ - $ 91,284 $ 60,322 $ 14,344 $ 16,001 $ - Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,443 ) (7,911 ) (3,602 ) - (25,956 ) (15,438 ) (584 ) (2,068 ) - (18,090 ) (11,015 ) (4,306 ) (1,948 ) - Treatment costs 9,724 3,223 - - 12,947 9,873 149 (76 ) - 9,946 10,369 1,368 1,033 - Change in product inventory (2,196 ) 611 - - (1,585 ) (1,787 ) (1,851 ) - - (3,638 ) 377 (2,450 ) - - Reclamation and other costs (655 ) (102 ) - - (757 ) (534 ) - - - (534 ) (348 ) (168 ) - - Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - (3,634 ) - - (3,634 ) - (831 ) - - (831 ) - (20 ) - - Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) - - (7,245 ) - (7,245 ) - - (15,792 ) - (15,792 ) - - (15,086 ) - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,287 19,706 - - 81,993 62,345 - - - 62,345 59,705 8,768 - - Reclamation and other costs 785 222 - - 1,007 723 - - - 723 722 101 - - Sustaining capital 8,416 12,051 - 66 20,533 15,249 14,768 - 97 30,114 11,330 7,386 - 237 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - (5,396 ) - - (5,396 ) - (14,768 ) - (14,768 ) - (4,934 ) General and administrative - - - 11,216 11,216 - - - 12,273 12,273 - - - 7,596 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 71,488 26,583 - 11,282 109,353 78,317 - - 12,370 90,687 71,757 11,321 - 7,833 By-product credits: Zinc (20,206 ) (4,785 ) - - (24,991 ) (18,499 ) (223 ) - - (18,722 ) (20,027 ) (2,019 ) - - Gold (26,551 ) - - - (26,551 ) (25,418 ) - - - (25,418 ) (25,344 ) - - - Lead (6,980 ) (11,720 ) - - (18,700 ) (7,282 ) (667 ) - - (7,949 ) (7,201 ) (5,368 ) - - Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) 3,943 - - 3,943 - 890 890 - 676 Total By-product credits (53,737 ) (12,562 ) - - (66,299 ) (51,199 ) - - - (51,199 ) (52,572 ) (6,711 ) - - Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 8,550 $ 7,144 $ - $ - $ 15,694 $ 11,146 $ - $ - $ - $ 11,146 $ 7,133 $ 2,057 $ - $ - AISC, After By-product Credits $ 17,751 $ 14,021 $ - $ 11,282 $ 43,054 $ 27,118 $ - $ - $ 12,370 $ 39,488 $ 19,185 $ 4,610 $ - $ 7,833 Ounces produced 2,479 1,061 3,540 2,260 62 2,322 2,343 475 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - (253 ) (253 ) - (62 ) (62 ) - (41 ) Divided by ounces produced 2,479 808 3,287 2,260 - 2,260 2,343 434 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 25.13 $ 24.41 $ 24.95 $ 27.59 N/A $ 27.59 $ 25.48 $ 20.20 By-product credits per ounce (21.68 ) (15.56 ) (20.17 ) (22.65 ) N/A (22.65 ) (22.44 ) (15.46 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 3.45 $ 8.85 $ 4.78 $ 4.94 N/A $ 4.94 $ 3.04 $ 4.74 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 28.84 $ 32.92 $ 33.27 $ 34.65 N/A $ 40.13 $ 30.62 $ 26.09 By-product credits per ounce (21.68 ) (15.56 ) (20.17 ) (22.65 ) N/A (22.65 ) (22.44 ) (15.46 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 7.16 $ 17.36 $ 13.10 $ 12.00 N/A $ 17.48 $ 8.18 $ 10.63

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total

Gold and

Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total

Gold and

Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total

Gold and

Other Total cost of sales $ 58,260 $ 3,885 $ 62,145 $ 58,945 $ 3,596 $ 62,541 $ 56,822 $ 940 $ 57,762 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (22,951 ) - (22,951 ) (22,749 ) 2 (22,747 ) (18,980 ) 32 (18,948 ) Treatment costs 24 - 24 37 - 37 254 - 254 Change in product inventory 1,739 - 1,739 2,432 - 2,432 (1,977 ) - (1,977 ) Reclamation and other costs (209 ) - (209 ) (216 ) - (216 ) (219 ) - (219 ) Exclusion of Other costs (6) - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) - (3,598 ) (3,598 ) - (972 ) (972 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 36,863 - 36,863 38,449 - 38,449 35,900 - 35,900 Reclamation and other costs 209 - 209 216 - 216 219 - 219 Sustaining capital 4,861 - 4,861 5,796 - 5,796 5,133 - 5,133 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 41,933 - 41,933 44,461 - 44,461 41,252 - 41,252 By-product credits: Silver (143 ) - (143 ) (132 ) - (132 ) (119 ) - (119 ) Total By-product credits (143 ) - (143 ) (132 ) - (132 ) (119 ) - (119 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 36,720 $ - $ 36,720 $ 38,317 $ - $ 38,317 $ 35,781 $ - $ 35,781 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 41,790 $ - $ 41,790 $ 44,329 $ - $ 44,329 $ 41,133 $ - $ 41,133 Divided by gold ounces produced 22 - 22 23 - 23 24 - 24 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,675 $ - $ 1,675 $ 1,708 $ - $ 1,708 $ 1,480 $ - $ 1,480 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) - (6 ) (6 ) - (6 ) (5 ) - (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,669 $ - $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ - $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ - $ 1,475 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,905 $ - $ 1,905 $ 1,975 $ - $ 1,975 $ 1,700 $ - $ 1,700 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) - (6 ) (6 ) - (6 ) (5 ) - (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,899 $ - $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ - $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ - $ 1,695

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Total Silver Total Gold

and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold

and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold

and Other Total Total cost of sales $ 108,223 $ 62,145 $ 170,368 $ 91,284 $ 62,541 $ 153,825 $ 90,667 $ 57,762 $ 148,429 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (25,956 ) (22,951 ) (48,907 ) (18,090 ) (22,747 ) (40,837 ) (17,269 ) (18,948 ) (36,217 ) Treatment costs 12,947 24 12,971 9,946 37 9,983 12,770 254 13,024 Change in product inventory (1,585 ) 1,739 154 (3,638 ) 2,432 (1,206 ) (2,073 ) (1,977 ) (4,050 ) Reclamation and other costs (757 ) (209 ) (966 ) (534 ) (216 ) (750 ) (516 ) (219 ) (735 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) (831 ) - (831 ) (20 ) - (20 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) (7,245 ) - (7,245 ) (15,792 ) - (15,792 ) (15,086 ) - (15,086 ) Exclusion of Other costs (6) - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) - (3,598 ) (3,598 ) - (972 ) (972 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 81,993 36,863 118,856 62,345 38,449 100,794 68,473 35,900 104,373 Reclamation and other costs 1,007 209 1,216 723 216 939 823 219 1,042 Sustaining capital 20,533 4,861 25,394 30,114 5,796 35,910 18,953 5,133 24,086 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) (14,768 ) - (14,768 ) (4,934 ) - (4,934 ) General and administrative 11,216 - 11,216 12,273 - 12,273 7,596 - 7,596 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 109,353 41,933 151,286 90,687 44,461 135,148 90,911 41,252 132,163 By-product credits: Zinc (24,991 ) - (24,991 ) (18,722 ) - (18,722 ) (22,046 ) - (22,046 ) Gold (26,551 ) - (26,551 ) (25,418 ) - (25,418 ) (25,344 ) - (25,344 ) Lead (18,700 ) - (18,700 ) (7,949 ) - (7,949 ) (12,569 ) - (12,569 ) Silver - (143 ) (143 ) 0 (132 ) (132 ) - (119 ) (119 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) 3,943 - 3,943 890 - 890 676 - 676 Total By-product credits (66,299 ) (143 ) (66,442 ) (51,199 ) (132 ) (51,331 ) (59,283 ) (119 ) (59,402 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 15,694 $ 36,720 $ 52,414 $ 11,146 $ 38,317 $ 49,463 $ 9,190 $ 35,781 $ 44,971 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 43,054 $ 41,790 $ 84,844 $ 39,488 $ 44,329 $ 83,817 $ 31,628 $ 41,133 $ 72,761 Ounces produced 3,540 22 2,322 23 2,818 24 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) (253 ) - (62 ) - (41 ) - Divided by ounces produced 3,287 22 2,260 23 2,777 24 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.95 $ 1,675 $ 27.59 1,708 $ 24.66 $ 1,480 By-product credits per ounce (20.17 ) (6 ) (22.65 ) (6 ) (21.35 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.78 $ 1,669 $ 4.94 $ 1,702 $ 3.31 $ 1,475 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 33.27 $ 1,905 $ 40.13 $ 1,975 $ 32.74 $ 1,700 By-product credits per ounce (20.17 ) (6 ) (22.65 ) (6 ) (21.35 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 13.10 $ 1,899 $ 17.48 $ 1,969 $ 11.39 $ 1,695

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. (2) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital. (3) Other includes $6.8 million, $3.6 million, $3.9 million, $3.6 million, and $0.9 million of total cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023 respectively, and $14.3 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, related to the Company's environmental remediation services business and Nevada operations. (4) Keno Hill is in the ramp-up phase of production and is excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (5) Lucky Friday operations were suspended in August 2023 following the underground fire in the #2 shaft secondary egress. The portion of cash costs, sustaining costs, by-product credits, and silver production incurred since the suspension are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (6) During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company completed the necessary studies to conclude usage of the F-160 pit as a tailings storage facility after mining is complete. As a result, a portion of the mining costs have been excluded from Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits.

2024 Guidance, Previous and Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Previous estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 252,000 $ 134,000 $ 386,000 $ 214,000 $ 214,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (44,000 ) (38,000 ) (82,000 ) (67,000 ) (67,000 ) Treatment costs 28,000 11,000 39,000 0 0 Change in product inventory - (2,000 ) (2,000 ) - - Reclamation and other costs 0 - - - - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 236,000 105,000 341,000 - 147,000 - 147,000 Reclamation and other costs 3,000 1,000 4,000 1,000 1,000 Sustaining capital 51,000 44,000 1,101 96,101 16,000 16,000 General and administrative - - 50,463 50,463 - - AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 290,000 150,000 51,564 - 491,564 - 164,000 - 164,000 By-product credits: Zinc (89,000 ) (26,000 ) (115,000 ) - - Gold (98,000 ) - (98,000 ) - - Lead (28,000 ) (56,000 ) (84,000 ) - - Silver 0 0 - (600 ) (600 ) Total By-product credits (215,000 ) (82,000 ) - (297,000 ) (600 ) (600 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 21,000 $ 23,000 $ - $ 44,000 $ 146,400 $ 146,400 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 75,000 $ 68,000 $ 51,564 $ 194,564 $ 163,400 $ 163,400 Divided by ounces produced 9,000 5,150 14,150 83.5 83.5 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.22 $ 20.39 $ 24.10 $ 1,760 $ 1,760 By-product credits per ounce (23.89 ) (15.92 ) (20.99 ) (7 ) (7 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.33 $ 4.47 $ 3.11 $ 1,753 $ 1,753 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 32.22 $ 29.13 $ 34.74 $ 1,964 $ 1,964 By-product credits per ounce (23.89 ) (15.92 ) (20.99 ) (7 ) (7 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 8.33 $ 13.21 $ 13.75 $ 1,957 $ 1,957

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi Total Gold Total cost of sales $ 265,000 $ 140,000 $ 405,000 $ 215,000 $ 215,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (54,000 ) (39,000 ) (93,000 ) (71,500 ) (71,500 ) Treatment costs 28,000 11,000 39,000 0 0 Change in product inventory - (2,000 ) (2,000 ) 2,000 2,000 Reclamation and other costs (7,500 ) - (7,500 ) - - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 231,500 110,000 341,500 - 145,500 - 145,500 Reclamation and other costs 3,000 1,000 4,000 1,000 1,000 Sustaining capital 50,000 40,000 1,143 91,143 18,500 18,500 General and administrative - - 48,346 48,346 - - AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 284,500 151,000 49,489 - 484,989 - 165,000 - 165,000 By-product credits: Zinc (86,000 ) (25,000 ) (111,000 ) - - Gold (103,000 ) - (103,000 ) - - Lead (27,000 ) (53,500 ) (80,500 ) - - Copper (500 ) - (500 ) - - Silver 0 0 - (600 ) (600 ) Total By-product credits (216,500 ) (78,500 ) - (295,000 ) (600 ) (600 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 15,000 $ 31,500 $ - $ 46,500 $ 144,900 $ 144,900 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 68,000 $ 72,500 $ 49,489 $ 189,989 $ 164,400 $ 164,400 Divided by ounces produced 8,800 4,850 13,650 85.5 85.5 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.31 $ 22.68 $ 25.02 $ 1,702 $ 1,702 By-product credits per ounce (24.60 ) (16.19 ) (21.61 ) (7 ) (7 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.71 $ 6.49 $ 3.41 $ 1,695 $ 1,695 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 32.33 $ 31.13 $ 35.53 $ 1,930 $ 1,930 By-product credits per ounce (24.60 ) (16.19 ) (21.61 ) (7 ) (7 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.73 $ 14.95 $ 13.91 $ 1,923 $ 1,923

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses, write down of property, plant and equipment, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, monetization of zinc and lead hedges and inventory adjustments. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net income (loss) and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 LTM

September 30, 2024 FY 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,761 $ 27,870 $ (5,753 ) $ (42,935 ) $ (22,415 ) $ (19,057 ) $ (84,217 ) Interest expense 10,901 12,505 12,644 12,133 10,710 48,183 $ 43,319 Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 11,450 9,080 1,815 (5,682 ) (1,500 ) 16,663 $ 1,222 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,118 53,921 51,226 51,967 37,095 201,232 $ 163,672 Ramp-up and suspension costs 11,295 4,272 10,926 23,814 21,025 50,307 $ 72,498 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (31 ) (1,196 ) 69 1,043 (119 ) (115 ) $ 849 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,246 (2,673 ) (3,982 ) 4,244 (4,176 ) 835 $ 3,810 Write down of property, plant and equipment 14,464 - - - - 14,464 $ - Fair value adjustments, net (3,654 ) (5,002 ) 1,852 (8,699 ) 6,397 (15,503 ) $ (2,925 ) Provisional price gains (5,080 ) (10,937 ) (3,533 ) (5,930 ) (8,064 ) (25,480 ) $ (18,230 ) Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,542 1,153 986 1,164 2,256 4,845 $ 7,575 Stock-based compensation 2,255 2,982 1,164 1,476 2,434 7,877 $ 6,598 Inventory adjustments 178 2,225 7,671 4,487 8,814 14,561 $ 20,819 Monetization of zinc hedges (2,356 ) (2,125 ) (1,977 ) (3,753 ) (5,582 ) (10,211 ) $ (4,447 ) Other (1,230 ) (1,180 ) (1,511 ) (422 ) (624 ) (4,343 ) $ (1,744 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,859 $ 90,895 $ 71,597 $ 32,907 $ 46,251 $ 284,258 $ 208,799 Total debt $ 539,804 $ 662,815 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 22,273 106,374 Net debt $ 517,531 $ 556,441 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1.8 2.7

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands 3Q-2024 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 1,623 $ 27,732 $ (5,891 ) $ (43,073 ) $ (22,553 ) $ 23,464 $ (41,696 ) Adjusted for items below: Fair value adjustments, net (3,654 ) (5,002 ) 1,852 (8,699 ) 6,397 (6,804 ) 5,774 Provisional pricing gains (5,080 ) (10,937 ) (3,533 ) (5,930 ) (8,064 ) (19,550 ) (12,300 ) Environmental accruals - - - 200 763 - 2,752 Write down of property, plant and equipment 14,464 - - - - 14,464 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,246 (2,673 ) (3,982 ) 4,244 (4,176 ) (3,409 ) (434 ) Ramp-up and suspension costs 11,295 4,272 10,926 23,814 21,025 26,493 48,684 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (31 ) (1,196 ) 69 1,043 (119 ) (1,158 ) (194 ) Inventory adjustments 178 2,225 7,671 4,487 8,814 10,074 16,332 Monetization of zinc hedges (2,356 ) (2,125 ) (1,977 ) (3,753 ) (5,582 ) (6,458 ) (694 ) Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 19,685 $ 12,296 $ 5,135 $ (27,667 ) $ (3,495 ) $ 37,116 $ 18,224 Weighted average shares - basic 621,921 617,106 616,199 610,547 607,896 618,419 604,028 Weighted average shares - diluted 625,739 622,206 616,199 610,547 607,896 621,792 604,028 Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents) 0.03 0.02 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 0.06 0.03 Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents) 0.03 0.02 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 0.06 0.03

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to property, plant and mine development. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 55,009 $ 78,718 $ 150,807 $ 74,615 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development $ (55,699 ) $ (50,420 ) $ (153,708 ) $ (161,265 ) Free cash flow $ (690 ) $ 28,298 $ (2,901 ) $ (86,650 )

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and mine development. Cash provided by operating activities for our silver operations, the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday operating segments, excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands Total Silver Operations Nine Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,082,821 $ 232,090 $ 214,883 $ 188,434 $ 271,309 $ 176,105 Exploration $ 25,213 $ 6,887 $ 7,815 $ 5,920 $ 4,591 $ - Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development $ (364,979 ) $ (68,981 ) $ (108,879 ) $ (87,890 ) $ (53,768 ) $ (45,461 ) Free cash flow $ 743,055 $ 169,996 $ 113,819 $ 106,464 $ 222,132 $ 130,644

Table A Assay Results - Q3 2024

Keno Hill (Yukon) Zone Drillhole Number Drillhole Azm/Dip Sample From (feet) Sample To (feet) True Width (feet) Silver (oz/ton) Gold (oz/ton) Lead (%) Zinc (%) Depth From Surface (feet) Underground Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-141 148/-20 159.6 164.0 2.2 57.3 0.01 0.3 1.0 1017 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 159.6 161.7 1.1 113.5 0.02 0.0 1.6 1017 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-143 140/-22 202.3 208.3 3.4 24.3 0.00 0.1 0.0 1037 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 204.9 208.3 1.9 42.3 0.00 0.2 0.3 1037 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-134 148/-15 363.3 370.7 5.7 36.9 0.01 8.4 6.1 1076 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-137 127/-11 302.9 321.6 15.5 25.9 0.01 2.4 3.0 1030 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 309.4 319.3 8.2 46.2 0.01 4.4 5.0 1030 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-138 153/-21 420.7 435.1 10.2 63.8 0.01 6.7 6.4 1132 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 420.7 429.8 6.4 99.6 0.01 10.7 9.8 1132 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-141 148/-20 392.6 407.1 10.6 18.0 0.00 0.9 0.1 1119 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 405.8 407.1 0.9 120.2 0.02 2.4 0.4 1119 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-142 140/-18 333.9 363.9 23.0 5.8 0.00 1.6 0.3 1076 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 335.8 337.5 1.3 29.3 0.00 17.3 0.1 1076 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-143 140/-22 421.3 456.9 27.7 15.6 0.01 3.0 0.3 1135 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 447.8 454.9 5.5 52.1 0.01 11.1 0.4 1135 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-144 134/-15 329.7 341.2 8.7 27.3 0.00 5.4 1.1 1066 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 334.6 341.2 5.0 43.5 0.00 9.6 1.2 1066 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-146 125/-21 382.7 399.3 10.8 22.9 0.00 3.9 1.1 1132 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 395.3 396.4 0.7 260.2 0.02 40.0 8.4 1132 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-051 255/5 252.7 257.9 3.6 10.5 0.00 1.3 3.6 341 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-052 255/15 297.7 301.7 3.0 28.2 0.02 1.3 2.2 276 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-054 240/-41 214.2 236.2 17.1 38.1 0.02 4.9 8.4 545 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-055 254/-57 207.3 225.4 14.8 71.6 0.01 11.6 11.2 577 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-056 234/-54 244.1 289.2 31.3 38.1 0.01 2.3 10.8 627 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-057 225/-44 278.3 322.8 26.1 19.1 0.02 1.2 12.6 614 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 Including 286.5 290.4 2.2 33.5 0.02 2.0 11.3 614 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 Including 306.9 322.8 9.4 23.2 0.02 0.9 7.7 614 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-058 261/11 244.8 251.6 5.8 23.3 0.00 2.2 2.7 318 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 Including 244.8 245.6 0.7 124.2 0.02 8.6 13.0 318 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-059 300/-65 200.0 220.1 16.1 50.3 0.01 2.1 10.7 600 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 Including 200.8 218.2 13.9 55.4 0.02 2.1 11.3 600 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-060 270/-66 213.8 232.3 14.3 37.7 0.02 2.9 12.3 607 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 Including 215.9 227.9 9.3 51.8 0.02 2.8 15.2 607 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-061 245/-15 250.3 252.6 1.9 14.1 0.00 0.7 0.9 443 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-062 230/-35 247.7 276.2 19.8 30.3 0.01 5.5 13.2 548 Surface Bermingham, Ruby Vein K-24-0884 308/-70 884.3 891.3 4.8 0.1 0.06 0.0 0.1 757 Bermingham, Ruby Vein K-24-0885 328/-75 713.9 716.3 1.8 3.8 0.00 0.0 0.0 656 Bermingham, Ruby Vein K-24-0886 322/-64 583.0 583.4 0.3 4.5 0.00 0.9 1.5 502 Bermingham, Ruby Vein K-24-0891 303/-75 759.9 762.1 1.0 0.6 0.00 0.0 0.0 728 Bermingham, Bear K-24-0884 308/-70 991.1 994.3 1.7 11.9 0.00 0.5 0.4 845 Bermingham Deep, Aho Vein K-24-0888 308/-58 1808.3 1820.9 7.4 0.0 0.00 0.0 0.0 1478 Bermingham Deep, Main Vein K-24-0899 324/-69 1937.2 1965.9 25.6 1.5 0.00 0.3 0.7 1720 Bermingham Deep, Footwall Vein K-24-0899 324/-69 2248.0 2262.0 9.2 2.1 0.00 0.4 0.0 1991 Bermingham, Townsite Vein K-24-0886 322/-64 614.1 617.5 2.7 28.4 0.01 0.7 0.3 528 Bermingham, Townsite Vein Including 614.1 615.0 0.6 112.6 0.04 2.6 0.0 528 Bermingham, Townsite Vein K-24-0889 303/-75 728.3 730.1 1.2 0.1 0.01 0.0 0.0 686 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 1 K-24-0880 288/-71 1291.1 1291.7 0.5 1.7 0.02 0.0 0.0 1133 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 1 K-24-0881 284/-51 928.4 929.4 0.7 6.3 0.00 0.2 0.2 664 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2 K-24-0880 288/-71 1368.1 1377.3 7.1 0.0 0.00 0.0 0.0 1201 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2 K-24-0877 306/-72 1195.9 1200.2 3.9 26.4 0.02 2.3 0.3 1003 Elsa 17, Unknown Structure K-24-0894 354/-53 480.2 482.3 2.1 48.0 0.00 0.0 0.0 336 Elsa 17, Dixie Vein K-24-0894 354/-53 751.2 756.0 4.0 0.2 0.00 0.0 0.0 508 Elsa 17, Dixie Vein K-24-0895 0/-74 893.8 896.4 1.7 6.1 0.00 0.2 0.2 801 Elsa 17, Dixie Vein K-24-0896 1/-74 677.0 678.0 0.8 0.2 0.00 0.0 0.0 395 Elsa 17, Dixie Vein K-24-0898 257/-47 741.9 743.3 0.8 0.4 0.00 0.0 0.0 649

Greens Creek (Alaska) Zone Drillhole

Number Drillhole Azm/Dip Sample From (feet) Sample To (feet) True Width (feet) Silver (oz/ton) Gold (oz/ton) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Depth From Surface (feet) Underground NWW GC6391 63/-78 293.0 295.9 2.9 6.7 0.08 12.6 2.9 -578 NWW GC6391 63/-78 308.9 310.5 1.6 20.0 0.03 16.3 4.0 -578 200 South GC6401 262/-82 0.0 4.5 4.4 8.7 0.01 7.3 3.8 -1359 200 South GC6401 262/-82 36.6 40.8 4.1 6.9 0.04 7.0 3.5 -1389 200 South GC6401 262/-82 50.5 53.7 3.2 16.7 0.03 9.2 3.6 -1409 200 South GC6401 262/-82 110.6 123.9 13.1 8.3 0.03 2.8 1.7 -1499 200 South GC6441 63/55 100.9 105.5 4.1 4.7 0.03 14.8 7.8 -1169 200 South GC6441 63/55 110.2 111.2 0.9 6.0 0.01 8.7 10.5 -1169 200 South GC6442 243/87 5.3 11.1 5.0 5.5 0.01 9.7 4.5 -1209 200 South GC6442 243/87 36.0 56.0 17.4 7.2 0.00 6.9 3.4 -1238 200 South GC6444 243/-47 365.0 418.0 23.6 20.6 0.02 0.7 0.3 -1522 200 South GC6448 243/-8 74.5 76.5 1.6 21.8 0.02 11.1 5.9 -1297 200 South GC6449 254/-12 69.5 77.2 7.3 10.5 0.02 5.3 3.1 -1300 200 South GC6451 256/-46 311.0 356.7 28.1 22.0 0.02 2.0 1.1 -1507 200 South GC6452 232/-68 772.0 782.0 9.4 50.5 0.09 1.1 0.5 -2849 200 South GC6452 232/-68 807.7 809.5 1.7 22.7 0.29 0.3 0.1 -2059 200 South GC6452 232/-68 814.0 818.4 4.1 10.8 0.13 0.4 0.2 -2069 200 South GC6453 232/-65 22.7 37.0 14.1 7.2 0.29 26.2 7.3 -749 200 South GC6453 232/-65 60.7 62.8 2.1 4.6 0.06 32.7 2.3 -784 200 South GC6453 232/-65 94.0 105.6 11.4 1.1 0.01 20.6 3.4 -859 200 South GC6453 232/-65 650.7 677.6 20.6 10.1 0.10 9.4 3.6 -1269 200 South GC6454 243/-32 348.0 395.0 33.8 74.0 0.03 4.7 2.2 -1551 200 South GC6457 243/-54 421.1 422.3 0.4 21.1 0.01 1.4 0.7 -1624 200 South GC6461 128/-81 383.3 384.9 1.5 14.0 0.02 7.5 3.6 -1069 200 South GC6461 128/-81 443.0 453.0 8.7 16.2 0.11 5.8 3.1 -1059 200 South GC6465 223/-67 772.0 787.0 10.6 22.4 0.05 0.6 0.3 -2016 200 South GC6467 267/-78 695.0 696.0 0.6 21.8 0.02 9.8 6.4 -1977 200 South GC6467 267/-78 711.5 719.0 4.8 29.0 0.02 7.2 4.7 -1992 200 South GC6471 237/-85 862.9 865.9 2.9 2.3 0.00 12.6 5.7 -2159 200 South GC6473 237/-73 615.0 616.4 1.4 1.8 0.01 13.8 8.9 -1881 9A GC6455 71/-52 21.5 27.5 5.7 9.4 0.01 18.0 8.9 32 9A GC6455 71/-52 46.0 47.0 1.0 5.4 0.02 10.6 5.4 32 9A GC6458 75/-33 13.0 27.4 14.2 8.1 0.13 6.4 2.8 18 9A GC6466 34/-39 124.7 129.4 4.6 5.2 0.02 13.2 5.9 -70 9A GC6468 63/-31 121.5 122.7 1.2 12.4 0.09 19.8 5.5 -52 9A GC6469 63/-66 164.0 176.9 12.7 6.3 0.10 12.8 4.3 -139 9A GC6469 63/-66 185.5 187.0 1.5 5.9 0.29 0.9 0.4 -159 9A GC6470 105/-72 198.5 228.6 30.1 7.4 0.13 10.3 3.8 -189 SWB GC6407 255/14 165.3 168.0 2.0 23.2 0.03 13.1 6.9 50 SWB GC6407 255/14 199.8 203.0 2.4 9.3 0.11 7.3 3.9 50 SWB GC6407 255/14 218.8 223.7 3.6 5.5 0.02 11.7 4.7 50 SWB GC6407 255/14 233.3 235.2 1.4 26.5 0.12 6.5 3.3 50 SWB GC6407 255/14 335.3 338.0 2.5 5.9 0.02 13.1 6.2 76 SWB GC6410 125/-58 123.0 126.0 2.5 11.4 0.03 4.7 2.0 -122 SWB GC6412 68/-86 63.0 73.0 10.0 19.2 0.03 9.4 5.4 -79 SWB GC6413 244/18 201.0 203.2 2.2 14.9 0.03 6.2 3.6 51 SWB GC6416 140/-61 88.0 90.2 2.2 40.9 0.06 21.5 17.1 -101 SWB GC6440 308/-75 325.0 344.7 19.0 51.4 0.52 9.3 4.9 -1001 SWB GC6440 308/-75 383.7 390.0 6.1 20.0 0.18 2.0 3.5 -1060 SWB GC6445 292/-69 457.5 462.7 4.5 11.3 0.17 9.6 4.1 -1108 SWB GC6450 282/-72 339.5 347.0 6.3 45.6 0.72 10.5 5.1 -1009 SWB GC6450 282/-72 458.0 465.3 5.2 16.1 0.03 12.1 6.5 -1118 SWB GC6450 282/-72 501.3 508.8 5.3 13.4 0.24 8.8 4.1 -1166 Gallagher GC6478 268/-81 19.5 29.7 9.9 6.8 0.08 2.2 1.0 -756 Gallagher GC6478 268/-81 70.3 73.0 2.7 51.4 0.32 9.3 3.7 -805 West GC6385 92/-8 266.0 292.0 25.6 12.0 0.14 6.9 2.8 -419 West GC6472 66/-13 17.0 22.2 5.2 15.5 0.46 35.7 9.9 -494 West GC6472 66/-13 61.8 72.7 10.7 5.6 0.16 13.1 2.3 -499 West GC6472 66/-13 335.0 338.5 3.4 5.2 0.05 20.2 4.8 -569 West GC6472 66/-13 347.0 349.6 2.6 15.5 0.04 14.9 4.9 -569 West GC6476 88/48 1.0 4.2 2.9 2.1 0.29 14.2 2.0 -475 West GC6476 88/48 14.0 18.2 3.9 18.7 0.23 2.4 0.8 -463 West GC6476 88/48 39.0 51.3 11.3 30.0 0.45 20.0 7.5 -442 West GC6490 64/-14 624.2 631.0 4.1 49.7 0.77 9.2 4.8 -115 West GC6492 64/-18 609.0 613.3 4.2 18.3 0.62 1.4 0.4 -157 West GC6499 59/-12 513.0 515.0 2.0 3.1 0.11 12.5 6.1 -69 West GC6499 59.4/-12 670.0 678.0 8.0 16.1 0.19 5.9 2.8 -69 SURFACE Upper Plate PS0480 230/-62 299.6 304.4 3.7 6.2 0.01 10.4 4.5 376 Upper Plate PS0480 230/-62 313.5 320.1 6.1 12.3 0.02 4.4 2.0 376 Upper Plate PS0481 211/-77 265.3 272.8 5.9 8.0 0.03 6.4 2.8 374 Upper Plate PS0484 83/48 406.4 409.2 2.1 15.6 0.02 3.4 1.4 304 Upper Plate PS0484 83/48 421.7 438.7 11.6 22.2 0.02 1.4 0.7 288

